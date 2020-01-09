You are here: Home / European Union News / Negotiations on new EU collective redress rules to begin

Negotiations on new EU collective redress rules to begin

January 9, 2020 by Leave a Comment
european union flag

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

The Legal Affairs Committee confirmed on Thursday Parliament’s negotiating position on a new bill introducing EU-wide rules on collective redress.

This means that MEPs can soon start negotiating the final shape that the legislation will take with Council, which has also approved its general approach on the matter. The Legal Affairs Committee confirmed Parliament’s negotiating position with 20 votes in favour and 2 abstentions.

The draft rules allow consumer organisations to seek remedy, enforce a high level of protection and to represent the collective interest of consumers. Collective action would be authorised against trader violations, in domestic and cross-border cases, in areas such as data protection, financial services, travel and tourism, energy, telecommunications, environment and health.

The text approved by MEPs also introduces the “loser pays principle”, which ensures that the losing party reimburses the winning party’s legal costs, to avoid abusive use of the new instrument. The proposed legislation reflects concerns raised by mass harm scandals with cross-border implications, e.g. Dieselgate and Ryanair.

Eligible representation

Representative action cases would only be brought by eligible entities, such as consumer organisations and certain independent bodies, on behalf of a group of consumers. These entities should be non-profit and have no financial agreements with law firms.

The new rules would strengthen the right to access to justice by allowing consumers to join forces across borders and to jointly request that unlawful practices be stopped or prevented (injunction), or to obtain compensation for the harm caused (redress).

More details on EP’s mandate, following plenary vote (26.03.2019)

Background

The Representative Action Directive is part of the New Deal for Consumers, launched in April 2018 by the Commission, to ensure stronger consumer protection in the EU. It includes stronger consumer rights online, tools to enforce rights and compensation, penalties for violating EU consumer law and improved business conditions.

NB: Parliament’s news subscription services are changing. To continue receiving these press releases and alerts, you will need to renew your subscription before 10 January. Subscribe here.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Parliament cuts own spending to facilitate agreement on EU budget

Berlin to pay at the end for Eurozone banks’ consolidation

UN must provide redress for minorities placed in toxic Kosovo camps, says rights expert

Fed, ECB take positions to face the next global financial crisis; the Brits uncovered

Why do medical students need to go abroad to become a doctor in 2017?

UN General Assembly President defends ‘landmark’ migration compact

Road safety: Data show improvements in 2018 but further concrete and swift actions are needed

Oslo leads the way in ‘Breathe Life’ campaign for cleaner cities in climate change era

International co-operation vital to improve integration of refugees

Food finally features in the climate debate. Now what?

Q&A on the 19th China-EU Summit to be held on 01-02 June 2017 in Brussels

Why I stopped taking the lift

This is why Dutch teenagers are among the happiest in the world

Afghanistan extends ceasefire with Taliban; UN urges both sides to work towards lasting peace

UN agencies call for action to bolster rights of Europe’s stateless children

‘Well-being of two million’ in Gaza at stake as emergency fuel runs dry: UN humanitarian coordinator

World must avoid a new Cold War, UN chief tells economic forum in Russia

Financing fossil fuels risks a repeat of the 2008 crash. Here’s why

Amidst ‘high political tension’, UN chief appeals to G20 leaders for stronger commitment to climate action, economic cooperation

Why the world is not as globalized as you think

ECB steadily continues monetary easing policy as EU economy gains momentum

“An open China brings opportunities to Europe”, a Sting Exclusive by China’s Ambassador to EU

Boris ‘single-handed’ threatens mainland Europe; can he afford a no-deal Brexit?

MWC 2016 LIVE: Zuckerberg warns mobile industry not to ignore the unconnected

EU and Japan agree on free-trade deal and fill the post-TPP void

The sustainable fashion revolution is well underway. These 5 trends prove it

GSMA head urges regulators to help Europe regain leadership

Greater support needed for refugees and migrants from Venezuela – UN

Water is a growing source of global conflict. Here’s what we need to do

5 lessons from China on how to drive sustainable growth

‘Foreign children’ in overwhelmed Syrian camp need urgent international help, says top UN official

‘All efforts must be made’ to ensure peaceful elections for Guinea-Bissau, Security Council hears

Gender Science: A sneaky healthcare risk factor

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Bicycles for the environment, new leader for the UN General Assembly, UN values, Ebola, Syria and Libya

The missiles fired against Damascus, Syria divided Europe deeply

David Cameron’s formal letter/threat that officially opens pandora’s box for the UK

Fighting for minds of youth in Latvia

Afghanistan: UN envoy urges further extension of ceasefire with Taliban, as Eid ul-Fitr gets underway

Joint U.S.-EU Statement following President Juncker’s visit to the White House

Banks must take bold action to fight climate change. This is how they can do it

UN calls for funds to ease ‘deteriorating’ humanitarian situation in Gaza and West Bank

Security Union: Significant progress and tangible results over past years but efforts must continue

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “Employment contracts today are a reducing share of the workforce”, scientists worry in Davos that the 4th industrial revolution threatens employment globally

Cancer is a growing global threat and prevention is key, UN study shows

Peace icon Mahatma Gandhi’s message of ‘mutual understanding, equality’ reverberates on Day of Non-Violence

Fail fast, fail better: 3 ways companies can master innovation

Hollande decisively rebuffs Merkel’s and Rehn’s austerity policies

This Japanese TV show about work-life balance is a big hit – here’s why

This brewery is ditching plastic six-pack rings to save marine life

Amazon sinks while our breath sinks

Aid funding for Occupied Palestinian Territories at ‘all-time low’

Girls still being treated as aliens in medicine in the 21st century

Africa is creating one of the world’s largest single markets. What does this mean for entrepreneurs?

Deadly life at sea: UN partners spotlight depths of danger in fishing industry

Why Trump’s tariffs are good news for US garlic farmers

The Ecofin Council creates officially the clan of ‘undead’ banks

Universities need strategic leadership. Here’s what it looks like

Central Asia bloc has important role in ‘peace, stability and prosperity’ beyond region, says Deputy UN chief

UN rights chief says ‘bar must be set very high’ for investigation of murdered Saudi journalist

MEPs back EU partnership agreement with Armenia

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s