You are here: Home / Business / From books to bikes: 4 unexpected gender gaps

From books to bikes: 4 unexpected gender gaps

January 9, 2020 by Leave a Comment
bikes

(Coen van den Broek, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Sean Fleming, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Gender parity will not be attained for almost 100 years, according to the latest Global Gender Gap Report.
  • Outside of well-known areas such as pay, there are some surprising gaps.
  • These include cycling, reading and heart and kidney treatment.

Equality between the sexes is a long way off. So far off, in fact, that nobody reading this is likely to see it achieved in their lifetime. That’s the sobering conclusion of the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2020.

The report looks at political, economic and social markers, everything from access to education to involvement in running businesses. But there are gender gaps in a variety of other areas, too – from exercise to reading. Here are five surprising examples.

Have you read?

1. Cycling

Report on the likelihood to commute among cyclists
Denmark stands out as a female-friendly cycling destination.
Image: Strava

Women are less likely to cycle to work than men, according to data released by exercise app Strava.

Globally, men are 6.7% more likely than women to hop on two wheels for their daily commute. In the US, that gap stands at 17.4% in men’s favour, while in the UK it is 12%. If you want to find a developed country where female cyclists are in the majority, you’ll need to head to Denmark.

It’s often referred to as the world’s most cycle-friendly country, and in Denmark the cycling gender gap is reversed – women are 24.4% more likely to commute via bike there than men.

2. Heart health

If you’re a woman, you face a disproportionate risk from a heart attack, according the British Heart Foundation, a UK charity. In the UK, women fare worse than men “at every stage of their heart attack experience” because the disease is often seen as a male problem. This despite the fact that twice as many women in the country die from coronary heart disease than breast cancer.

Looking at everything from the latest evidence to patient stories, the organization found that women delay seeking medical help for the issue, which can reduce the chances of survival; are 50% more likely to receive a wrong initial diagnosis; and are less likely to receive standard treatments. Risk factors for heart disease, such as smoking and high blood pressure, are often more deadly for women, too.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about the gender gap?

The World Economic Forum has been measuring gender gaps since 2006 in the annual Global Gender Gap Report.

The Global Gender Gap Report tracks progress towards closing gender gaps on a national level. To turn these insights into concrete action and national progress, we have developed the Closing the Gender Gap Accelerators model for public private collaboration.

These accelerators have been convened in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Panama and Peru in partnership with the InterAmerican Development Bank.

In 2019 Egypt became the first country in the Middle East and Africa to launch a Closing the Gender Gap Accelerator. While more women than men are now enrolled in university, women represent only a little over a third of professional and technical workers in Egypt. Women who are in the workforce are also less likely to be paid the same as their male colleagues for equivalent work or to reach senior management roles.

France has become the first G20 country to launch a Gender Gap Accelerator, signalling that developed economies are also playing an important role in spearheading this approach to closing the gender gap.

In these countries CEOs and ministers are working together in a three-year time frame on policies that help to further close the economic gender gaps in their countries. This includes extended parental leave, subsidized childcare and removing unconscious bias in recruitment, retention and promotion practices.

If you are a business in one of the Closing the Gender Gap Task Force countries you can join the local membership base.

If you are a business or government in a country where we currently do not have a Closing the Gender Gap Task Force you can reach out to us to explore opportunities for setting one up.

3. Kidney treatment

Sex and the incidence and prevelance of kidney replacement therapy
Inequality between men and women with kidney replacement therapy
Image: ERA-EDTA Registry

More men than women undergo kidney replacement therapy (KRT), despite a larger number of women being affected by chronic kidney disease. That’s one of the conclusions of the ERA-EDTA Registry, a European body that collects and monitors data on treatment and therapy for kidney problems.

The Registry’s data was obtained from nine countries – tracking 230,378 patients who had received KRT over the period 1965–2015 – and analyzed by a team of academics. “Since the beginning of KRT programs reporting to the ERA-EDTA Registry since the 1960s, fewer women than men have received KRT. The relative difference between men and women initiating and undergoing KRT has remained consistent over the last five decades and in all studied countries,” the researchers concluded.

4. Reading

A YouGov report on the difference between male and female readers.
A YouGov survey found women are more avid readers than men.
Image: YouGov

Women generally read more books than men, according to a YouGov poll of almost 9,000 adults in the US.

When asked how many books they read per year, only 2% of men said they read more than 50 books in a year, compared with 9% of women.

At the opposite end of the scale, men were in the lead – 14% of men said they don’t read books at all, compared with 10% of women.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Parliament cuts own spending to facilitate agreement on EU budget

Berlin to pay at the end for Eurozone banks’ consolidation

UN must provide redress for minorities placed in toxic Kosovo camps, says rights expert

Fed, ECB take positions to face the next global financial crisis; the Brits uncovered

Why do medical students need to go abroad to become a doctor in 2017?

UN General Assembly President defends ‘landmark’ migration compact

Road safety: Data show improvements in 2018 but further concrete and swift actions are needed

Oslo leads the way in ‘Breathe Life’ campaign for cleaner cities in climate change era

International co-operation vital to improve integration of refugees

Food finally features in the climate debate. Now what?

Q&A on the 19th China-EU Summit to be held on 01-02 June 2017 in Brussels

Why I stopped taking the lift

This is why Dutch teenagers are among the happiest in the world

Afghanistan extends ceasefire with Taliban; UN urges both sides to work towards lasting peace

UN agencies call for action to bolster rights of Europe’s stateless children

‘Well-being of two million’ in Gaza at stake as emergency fuel runs dry: UN humanitarian coordinator

World must avoid a new Cold War, UN chief tells economic forum in Russia

Financing fossil fuels risks a repeat of the 2008 crash. Here’s why

Amidst ‘high political tension’, UN chief appeals to G20 leaders for stronger commitment to climate action, economic cooperation

Why the world is not as globalized as you think

ECB steadily continues monetary easing policy as EU economy gains momentum

“An open China brings opportunities to Europe”, a Sting Exclusive by China’s Ambassador to EU

Boris ‘single-handed’ threatens mainland Europe; can he afford a no-deal Brexit?

MWC 2016 LIVE: Zuckerberg warns mobile industry not to ignore the unconnected

EU and Japan agree on free-trade deal and fill the post-TPP void

The sustainable fashion revolution is well underway. These 5 trends prove it

GSMA head urges regulators to help Europe regain leadership

Greater support needed for refugees and migrants from Venezuela – UN

Water is a growing source of global conflict. Here’s what we need to do

5 lessons from China on how to drive sustainable growth

‘Foreign children’ in overwhelmed Syrian camp need urgent international help, says top UN official

‘All efforts must be made’ to ensure peaceful elections for Guinea-Bissau, Security Council hears

Gender Science: A sneaky healthcare risk factor

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Bicycles for the environment, new leader for the UN General Assembly, UN values, Ebola, Syria and Libya

The missiles fired against Damascus, Syria divided Europe deeply

David Cameron’s formal letter/threat that officially opens pandora’s box for the UK

Fighting for minds of youth in Latvia

Afghanistan: UN envoy urges further extension of ceasefire with Taliban, as Eid ul-Fitr gets underway

Joint U.S.-EU Statement following President Juncker’s visit to the White House

Banks must take bold action to fight climate change. This is how they can do it

UN calls for funds to ease ‘deteriorating’ humanitarian situation in Gaza and West Bank

Security Union: Significant progress and tangible results over past years but efforts must continue

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “Employment contracts today are a reducing share of the workforce”, scientists worry in Davos that the 4th industrial revolution threatens employment globally

Cancer is a growing global threat and prevention is key, UN study shows

Peace icon Mahatma Gandhi’s message of ‘mutual understanding, equality’ reverberates on Day of Non-Violence

Fail fast, fail better: 3 ways companies can master innovation

Hollande decisively rebuffs Merkel’s and Rehn’s austerity policies

This Japanese TV show about work-life balance is a big hit – here’s why

This brewery is ditching plastic six-pack rings to save marine life

Amazon sinks while our breath sinks

Aid funding for Occupied Palestinian Territories at ‘all-time low’

Girls still being treated as aliens in medicine in the 21st century

Africa is creating one of the world’s largest single markets. What does this mean for entrepreneurs?

Deadly life at sea: UN partners spotlight depths of danger in fishing industry

Why Trump’s tariffs are good news for US garlic farmers

The Ecofin Council creates officially the clan of ‘undead’ banks

Universities need strategic leadership. Here’s what it looks like

Central Asia bloc has important role in ‘peace, stability and prosperity’ beyond region, says Deputy UN chief

UN rights chief says ‘bar must be set very high’ for investigation of murdered Saudi journalist

MEPs back EU partnership agreement with Armenia

More Stings?

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s