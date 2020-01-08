You are here: Home / Business / Banks and businesses must step up and work together to fight climate change

Banks and businesses must step up and work together to fight climate change

January 8, 2020 by Leave a Comment
climate change action

(Markus Spiske, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bank & Rosanna Hall, Director, Global Events, Standard Chartered Bank

  • Standard Chartered aims to track and reduce the climate impact of the activities it finances
  • By openly sharing its methodology, the bank hopes others in the sector will follow suit
  • Transparency makes great business – as well as environmental – sense

The clock is ticking on climate change. We currently have more greenhouse gases in our atmosphere than at any time in human history.

As a result of our increasing economic activity, scientists estimate that, under one potential scenario, average temperatures could rise by 5˚C by the end of this century. The consequences of that would be catastrophic for humanity. And the most alarming thing is that scientists call this scenario ‘business-as-usual’.

But this does not have to be the outcome. The term ‘business-as-usual’ itself implies that there must be an ‘unusual’ alternative that leads to a different outcome. We at Standard Chartered are committed to helping our clients, communities, stakeholders and ourselves achieve the climate goals, as set out in the Paris Agreement, to keep global warming below 2˚C.

Have you read?

We have an obligation

We announced last year that we would develop a methodology to measure, manage and ultimately reduce the CO2 emissions from the activities we finance. We believe this is critical to enable us to meet these climate goals and support our clients through the low-carbon transition.

We can do this, but it won’t be easy. As a global bank, we operate in over 60 markets, many of which have fast-growing, increasingly prosperous economies which bring with them growing demands for energy, food, water and goods. We can help our communities meet that growing demand in a sustainable way, ensuring those markets have access to the capital they need to fund reliable, cleaner energy.

We must also help them to improve their resilience to the potential impacts of climate change, of which they are often on the frontline. At Standard Chartered we believe we have both an obligation – and a unique opportunity – to help countries meet these challenges without compromising our collective climate goals.

Financing Sustainable Development

The world’s economies are already absorbing the costs of climate change and a “business as usual” approach that is obsolete. Both scientific evidence and the dislocation of people are highlighting the urgent need to create a sustainable, inclusive and climate-resilient future.

This will require no less than a transformation of our current economic model into one that generates long-term value by balancing natural, social, human and financial conditions. Cooperation between different stakeholders will be vital to developing the innovative strategies, partnerships and markets that will drive this transformation and allow us to raise the trillions of dollars in investments that are needed.

To tackle these challenges, Financing Sustainable Development is one of the four focus areas at the World Economic Forum’s 2019 Sustainable Development Impact summit. A range of sessions will spotlight the innovative financial models, pioneering solutions and scalable best practices that can mobilize capital for the the world’s sustainable development goals. It will focus on the conditions that both public and private institutions should create to enable large-scale financing of sustainable development. It will also explore the role that governments, corporations, investors, philanthropists and consumers could play to deliver new ways of financing sustainable development.

Why we’re making our work public

But like action on climate change itself, measuring emissions is complex and requires action from multiple parties. This is a challenge we cannot solve alone. Today we are making public the work we have done to-date to build our methodology.

We want to use this to drive the conversation, to accelerate progress and to prevent duplicated efforts. As we see it, success depends on joint efforts among financial institutions to help collectively and continually refine this methodology, as well as widespread company disclosures of accurate and meaningful emissions data.

With the objective of refining our framework, we’re collaborating with four other banks – BBVA, BNP Paribas, Société Générale and ING – through the Katowice Commitment to develop the methodologies and tools the banking sector needs to assess our own contribution to climate goals. We are making some progress, but with more collaborators, we can do more.

We recognise that getting robust, verifiable data in many of our markets may take some time, but we are not waiting. We’ve joined forces with the 2 Degrees Investing Initiative (2DII), a climate think tank, to pilot a software tool which provides emissions assessments, the actions and findings of which can be found in our emissions white paper.

The decisions we make today will determine humanity's future
The decisions we make today will determine humanity’s future
Image: Climate Action Tracker / Our World in Data

The pilot findings

Our pilot has shown a lot of promise, and with the help of other banks and stakeholders, we can make more headway and find answers to the challenges we have identified: getting the right data, validating it and scaling it up to cover 100% of our portfolio.

Of course, none of our actions will matter without the efforts of companies across our markets. Disclosures are critical, to show current progress in the transition to a low-carbon future, and help us and other banks understand where capital is needed to complete this transition. There is much we can do in working with clients to assess, and improve, their emissions profiles.

Disclosures make perfect business sense – the Paris Agreement is expected to open up climate investment opportunities of $23 trillion in emerging markets between now and 2030, according to the IFC. Much of this investment flow will be guided by and dependent on emissions data. When the private sector recognises its business case, disclosures on climate-related matters can become the new ‘business-as-usual’.

The stakes cannot be overstated. To ensure that the flow of capital reaches the places where it is needed most to achieve climate goals, the world must work together and fast. ‘Business-as-usual’ as we know it is no longer acceptable; let’s all come together to help ensure the sustainability of our planet.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Three reasons to be optimistic for the future of Asia

Working together to end the AIDS-HIV pandemic

This is how travel hotspots are fighting back against overtourism

Address by the President Antonio Tajani at the funeral of Nicole Fontaine

UN chief condemns deadly Burkina Faso mosque attack

Zuckerberg, a paella, and the mighty EU questionnaires that would stop Whatsapp acquisition by Facebook?

Lessons from the Global Entrepreneurship Index

Pakistan: UN Security Council condemns ‘heinous and cowardly’ terrorist attacks

General Assembly officially adopts roadmap for migrants to improve safety, ease suffering

‘Great cause of concern’ UN chief tells Security Council, surveying ‘bleak’ state of civilian protection

France fails again the exams. Kindly requested to sit in on Commission’s class

On the Global Day of Parents, UNICEF is urging support for parents to give children ‘the best start in life’

The European Union continues to lead the global fight against climate change

Why people with disabilities are your company’s untapped resource

Draghi reserved about Eurozone’s growth prospects

Drought in Europe: Commission presents additional measures to support farmers

EU members commit to build an integrated gas market and finally cut dependency on Russia

Greenpeace’s saints and sinners in the tech world

Medical ethics in the age of the social media influencers

Ethiopia will soon introduce visa-free travel for all Africans

G7: A serious setback hardly avoided in iconic Biarritz

EU Copyright Directive: Google News threatens to leave Europe while media startups increasingly worry

When will Eurozone’s unemployment rate stop being Europe’s worst nightmare?

Will France vote for more or less Europe in the next presidential elections?

Australian homes are turning to solar power in record numbers

India’s Largest Entrepreneurship Event is Back! (23-24th August 2016)

The eyes of Brazil and the world turn to the largest rainforest and largest biodiversity reserve on Earth #PrayForAmazonia.

Vile act of torture prohibited ‘under all circumstances’, UN chief affirms on International Day to support victims

Time to make a fundamental choice about the future of healthcare

Chinese tech investors are turning towards MENA. Here’s why

UN launches innovative programme to detect and disrupt terrorist travel

Political solutions ‘prerequisite to sustainable peace’, Lacroix tells Security Council

West Bank: ‘imminent’ demolition of Palestinian village could be ‘war crime’ – ICC Prosecutor

They won this year’s Nobel for economics. Here’s why their work matters

One Health approach to combating Antimicrobial Resistance – how can professionals from different backgrounds unite in this common fight?

Comprehensive listening: a tool to humanize Primary Healthcare and medical specialties

What little Cameron got in Brussels seems enough to keep Britain in the EU

What is ‘South-South cooperation’ and why does it matter?

New ECB boss quizzed for the first time by Economic Affairs Committee

St. Vincent and the Grenadines breaks a record, as smallest ever Security Council seat holder

European Parliament gives green light to Christine Lagarde

MWC 2016 LIVE: Getty chief says one in four new images from phones

Brexit: Ensuring a smooth transition for car producers and safety on the roads

‘Stand united against anti-Muslim hatred’ urges Guterres, after mosque shootings in New Zealand leave 49 dead

Oxford Dictionaries’ word of the year for 2019 is ‘climate emergency’

Can Obama attract Iran close to the US sphere of influence?

Turkey’s Erdogan provokes the US and the EU by serving jihadists and trading on refugees

UN rights chief ‘extremely concerned’ over deadly crackdown on protesters in Iran

Why today’s leaders need to know about the power of narratives

A lack of affordable homes is forcing young Britons to live with their parents

How oysters are cleaning New York’s polluted harbor

Investors have a role in securing our shared digital future

EU Budget 2019: no deal before the end of the conciliation period

Spending another 3 billion euros on Turkey feels better than admitting EU’s failure

Ethiopia planted 350 million trees in a day. And its fight against deforestation does not stop there

The European Union and Central Asia: New opportunities for a stronger partnership

How building renovations can speed up the electric vehicle revolution

4 key steps towards a circular economy

Facebook-Cambridge Analytica: MEPs demand action to protect citizens’ privacy

Water inequality used to be a developing world problem only. Not any more

More Stings?

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s