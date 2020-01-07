You are here: Home / European Union News / Statement by President von der Leyen on recent developments related to Iran and Iraq

Statement by President von der Leyen on recent developments related to Iran and Iraq

January 7, 2020 by Leave a Comment
_von der Leyen_

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von Der Leyen (Credit: European Union)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

“After recent developments in Iraq, now it is important to halt the cycle of violence so that one more action does not give rise to the next one, and instead space is again created for diplomacy.

Europe has a special responsibility here. As tensions mount, Europe is talking to all those involved. In this context, the High Representative will convene the Foreign Ministers to a special Council meeting to activate all diplomatic channels.

We are deeply concerned by Iran’s announcement that it will not respect the limit set by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) any longer. This announcement comes at a time of severe tensions in the region. From a European viewpoint, it is important for Iran to return to the nuclear deal. We have to convince Iran that it’s also in its own interest.

After the devastation wrought by Da’esh, Iraq is developing well and its people deserve to see the continuation of progress towards reconstruction and greater stability. Iraq deserves to stay on the path of balance and reconciliation. We call on all parties to show restraint.

On Wednesday morning, I will convene a special College meeting where High Representative/Vice-President Borrell and other Commissioners will debrief on the outreach to different stakeholders related to developments in Iraq and beyond. This meeting on Wednesday will also serve as a platform to coordinate actions to be undertaken by Commissioners in the region and with partners related to their portfolios.”

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Is the ECB ready to flood Eurozone with freshly printed money?

Bold, innovative measures for refugees and their hosts sought, at first ever Global Forum

State aid: France to recover €8.5 million of illegal aid to Ryanair at Montpellier airport

Here are three ways the private sector can act as a sustainability catalyst for Globalization 4.0

EU Budget 2019: no deal before the end of the conciliation period

Trump: Hostile to Europe, voids Tillerson’s “ironclad” ally pledge

Neelie Kroes at the European Young Innovators Forum: Unconvention 2014

Why Obama asks approval from Congress to bomb Syria?

The world needs a grand coalition to tackle climate change

GSMA Announces Speakers for Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018

Hate speech exacerbating societal, racial tensions with ‘deadly consequences around the world’, say UN experts

Technology can help us save the planet. But more than anything, we must learn to value nature

State aid: Commission approves support for six offshore wind farms in France

Rising political extremism in Europe escapes control

From landlocked to land-linked: how the UN is helping some of the world’s poorest countries

MWC 2016 Live: Roshan CEO opens up on Afghanistan challenges

Posting of workers: final vote on equal pay and working conditions

The financial world upside-down: debt failure closer

The experience economy is booming, but it must benefit everyone

Mental health in primary care: a unique therapeutic project

Why we need to rethink geo-economics to beat climate change

The next generation is key for a European renaissance

Our health systems are under pressure. Here are 9 ways to remedy that

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang’s speech from World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting of New Champions

6 ways to future-proof universities

General Data Protection Regulation shows results, but work needs to continue

Appreciation of euro to continue

Impressive African health gains at risk from changing trends: WHO report

Good grub: why we might be eating insects soon

Internet milestone reached, as more than 50 per cent go online: UN telecoms agency

Consumer protection: Deal on EU-wide rules for those sold faulty products

End ‘cycle of violence’ in Gaza, UN deputy chief tells forum on Palestine

3 reasons why Singapore is the smartest city in the world

Movius @ MWC14: Discussing novel Communications Applications over a “CAFÉ”

Eurozone to enter the winter…

With lifelong learning, you too can join the digital workplace

Want to cut greenhouse gas emissions? Look to digital technologies

Nearly two million Cameroonians face humanitarian emergency: UNICEF

Climate crisis could see ‘collapse’ of some economies without diversification, warns UN trade chief

International trade statistics: trends in first quarter 2019

Family-friendly policies benefit all of us. Here are 4 ways to boost them

Copyright: European Union , 2017; Source: EC - Audiovisual Service; Photo: Frank Molter

EU hits deadlock on the future of glyphosate a month before deadline

Facebook and Google to treat Europe as the 51st State of the USA

Ensuring the ‘lungs of the planet’ keep us alive: 5 things you need to know about forests and the UN

More than half of world’s refugee children ‘do not get an education’, warns UNHCR

“We need to accelerate our negotiation on the China-EU Investment Treaty”, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang highlights from the 21st EU-China summit in Brussels

Draghi repels Trump’s threats, rejects Schauble’s dictums

OECD sees global growth slowing, as Europe weakens and risks persist

On Brexit: the outcome of UK elections next May to be based on false promises?

‘Bleakest period yet’ in Occupied Palestinian Territory: UN human rights expert

A Year in China

In 1975 NASA envisioned future life in space would look like this

‘Once-in-a-generation opportunity’ will be squandered, warns Guterres, unless social, economic, environmental challenges are met

Monday’s Daily Brief: #ClimateAction for the Pacific, Gaza blockade, attack in Burkina Faso

There is a way for Eurozone to reach a sustainable growth path

3 lessons from India in creating equal access to vaccines

Island nations on climate crisis frontline ‘not sitting idly by’

Climate change recognized as ‘threat multiplier’, UN Security Council debates its impact on peace

Bigotry makes politicians ‘complicit in the violence that follows’ : UN independent experts

Tax crimes: MEPs want EU financial police force and financial intelligence unit

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s