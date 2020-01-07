Statement by President von der Leyen on recent developments related to Iran and Iraq

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

“After recent developments in Iraq, now it is important to halt the cycle of violence so that one more action does not give rise to the next one, and instead space is again created for diplomacy.

Europe has a special responsibility here. As tensions mount, Europe is talking to all those involved. In this context, the High Representative will convene the Foreign Ministers to a special Council meeting to activate all diplomatic channels.

We are deeply concerned by Iran’s announcement that it will not respect the limit set by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) any longer. This announcement comes at a time of severe tensions in the region. From a European viewpoint, it is important for Iran to return to the nuclear deal. We have to convince Iran that it’s also in its own interest.

After the devastation wrought by Da’esh, Iraq is developing well and its people deserve to see the continuation of progress towards reconstruction and greater stability. Iraq deserves to stay on the path of balance and reconciliation. We call on all parties to show restraint.

On Wednesday morning, I will convene a special College meeting where High Representative/Vice-President Borrell and other Commissioners will debrief on the outreach to different stakeholders related to developments in Iraq and beyond. This meeting on Wednesday will also serve as a platform to coordinate actions to be undertaken by Commissioners in the region and with partners related to their portfolios.”