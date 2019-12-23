You are here: Home / OECD News / Statement by OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría on the outcome of COP 25

Statement by OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría on the outcome of COP 25

December 23, 2019 by Leave a Comment
un

UNFCCC UN Secretary-General António Guterres (centre) addresses the high-level meeting on Caring for Climate at the UN Climate Change Conference COP25 in Madrid.

This article is brought to you in association with OECD.

I am very disappointed that COP25 in Madrid did not achieve the decisive, collective and ambitious outcomes that the climate emergency demands from world leaders.

Despite the commendable efforts by Chile as Chair and the impressive work by Spain as host, this unsatisfactory result reflects the current geo-political context, the predominant focus on short-term national interests and a lack of trust among countries, but this is still no excuse for inaction. Urgent action is needed to rebuild the foundations for strong collective action if we are to avoid the rapidly increasing dangers of climate change.

One of the key goals of COP25 was to agree a solid and effective framework for carbon markets under the Paris Agreement. The failure to do so means that it will make it more difficult and more expensive for countries to reduce GHG emissions. Another area where progress was lacking was transparency – the fundamental element of the Paris Agreement needed to provide countries with the reassurance that others are living up to their promises.

Ambitious climate action by governments would deliver huge well-being benefits for their citizens, far outweighing the short-term costs. These benefits include improved air quality and health, more liveable cities, better jobs in cleaner industries, and more robust global value chains and food security. Most importantly: there is no other way forward. The clock is ticking and we are not rising up to what is needed in order to preserve the planet.

Climate finance remains critical for the success of our collective efforts. The commitment to provide USD 100 billion a year by 2020 made by developed country governments has both symbolic and substantive importance. Our most recent estimates show that the goal of USD 100 billion a year by 2020 is still attainable. But only if developed countries urgently step up their efforts to scale up public finance and improve the effectiveness with which this finance is used, and to mobilise private finance sufficiently in order to enhance resilience and capacity in the poorest and most vulnerable economies.

It is time to move from negotiation to ambitious action. I therefore welcome the agreement of the San José Principles for High Ambition and Integrity in International Carbon Markets, adopted by a group of leading countries in the margins of COP25. These principles will ensure that the use of carbon markets guarantees environmental integrity and strengthens overall mitigation efforts by participating countries.

I also welcome the launch of the Santiago Action Plan that sets out the actions needed to mainstream climate change in economic and financial policy. The OECD is proud to contribute to the work of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action that is driving this agenda forward.

The OECD stands ready to support the current and incoming COP Presidencies to achieve the outcomes we need at COP26 in Glasgow to drive forward implementation in the crucial decade to come. It is time to conclude the negotiations and move on to action. Glasgow or bust!

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Global spotlight on world drug problem ‘is personal’ for many families, says UN chief

Shinzō Abe, on the right, and Jean-Claude Juncker at EU-Japan Summit in Tokyo last week. (Copyright: European Union, 2018 / Photo: Etienne Ansotte)

EU and Japan ratify first FTA ever to include Paris Climate Agreement provision

EU integration: MEPs want to end permanent opt-outs from EU law

Questions and Answers on issues about the digital copyright directive

‘Informing is not a crime’ UN chief calls for better protection of journalists, press freedom

Bank resolutions to remain a politically influenced affair

3 megatrends for the factories of the future

Postal workers in France are helping elderly people fight loneliness

The Social Committee may accept the new ‘contractual’ Eurozone

EU budget: Commission proposes €1.26 billion to reinforce the European Solidarity Corps

UN will do ‘utmost to prevent and mitigate any risk of violence’ in DR Congo, pledges Mission chief

Oh, well, you are wrong, Google responds to the European Commission

Eurozone: Disinflation engulfs the industrial goods sector

Ebola in DR Congo: conflict zones could constitute ‘hiding places’ for the deadly virus – WHO chief

What the future of trust looks like

Massive cholera vaccine campaign planned for cyclone-ravaged Mozambique, as UN calls for ‘urgent’ step-up in support

“The Sea is vast as it admits all rivers”, Ambassador Yang Yanyi of the Chinese Mission to EU gives her farewell address in Brussels

Venezuela must guarantee judicial impartiality – UN human rights expert

MEPs back update of rail passenger rights across EU

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Guterres calls for restraint in Venezuela, Jazz Day, the importance of breastfeeding, and updates from Libya, Iran and Mozambique

Banks can fight financial crime. But we can’t do it alone

It’s ‘time to #EndTB’, says UN on World Tuberculosis Day

Is Germany closer to Russia than the West? Nord Stream II and Iran count more

How and why Mercedes fakes the EU fuel consumption tests

‘Repeated attacks’ could close down key hospital in eastern Libya, says WHO

Argentina’s agro-food sector is growing remarkably, but agriculture policies are not keeping pace

Politics needs to “Youth UP” in order the ensure the future of our democracies

Commission Work Programme 2019: Delivering on promises and preparing for the future

Steps taken to end Saudi ‘guardianship’ system for women, ‘encouraging’ start

U-turns on Global Compact ‘reflect poorly’ on countries concerned: senior UN migration official

Falsified medicines: new rules to enhance patients’ safety

Mine action is at ‘the nexus’ of peace, security and development: UN official

David Attenborough’s worried about this ocean threat – and it’s not plastic

World’s 1.8 billion youth must ‘have a say in the future of the planet’

Bringing justice to the people: how the UN is helping communities deal with disputes in remote and dangerous areas

SMEs and micro firms sinking together with south Eurozone

NEC @ MWC14: “Smart cities” hold the key to enhancing citizens’ lives and cutting costs

Medical students, climate change and health: an unorthodox combination

China is sending science students to live with rural farmers – and crop yields are skyrocketing

UN rights chief ‘appalled’ by US border detention conditions, says holding migrant children may violate international law

Our health systems are under pressure. Here are 9 ways to remedy that

‘Perseverance is key’ to Iraq’s future, UN envoy tells Security Council

VW emissions scandal: EU unable to protect its consumers against large multinationals

Amid Venezuela exodus, UN refugee envoy Angelina Jolie visits camps on Colombian border, appeals for humanity, more support

Do we really understand the value of independent journalism?

Why Eurozone urgently needs the ECB to print and distribute at least €500 billion

May led Britain to chaos, now looks for way out with unpredictable DUP

This is how a smart factory actually works

Why the UN is investigating poverty in the United Kingdom

Tax evasion and fraud threaten the European project

Female African coders ‘on the front-line of the battle’ to change gender power relations: UN chief

Three scenarios for the future of geopolitics

The Europe we want: Just, Sustainable, Democratic and Inclusive

EU to Google: How to dismantle European search engines in 13 steps

India is failing 175 million of its young people. Here’s the solution

How supporting climate action on a local level can transform the world

Extra mild ECB tapering of QE and zero interest rates keep euro low

Humanitarian migration falls while labour and family migration rises

Why the ECB had to clarify it caters for the entire Eurozone not just Germany?

Respect for fundamental rights and freedoms key for peaceful polls in DRC – UN mission chief

More Stings?

Filed Under: OECD News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s