You are here: Home / European Union News / Booking.com commits to align practices presenting offers and prices with EU law following EU action

Booking.com commits to align practices presenting offers and prices with EU law following EU action

December 23, 2019 by Leave a Comment
hotel

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Following dialogue with the European Commission and national consumer authorities, Booking.com has committed to make changes in the way it presents offers, discounts and prices to consumers. Once these new changes are fully applied by Booking, consumers should be better able to make informed comparisons in line with the requirements of EU consumer law.
Didier Reynders, Commissioner for Justice and Consumers, said: “All companies must meet our high consumer law standards if they want to do business in the EU. As a market leader, it is vital that companies like Booking.com meet their responsibilities in this area, ensuring that online accommodation reservation systems are free from manipulative techniques such as hiding sponsoring in ranking, unduly putting time pressure on users or misrepresenting rebates. The European Commission and national consumer authorities will continue to monitor all online travel platforms to ensure a fair online environment for consumers.”
The European Commission and national consumer protection (CPC) authorities, under the lead of the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM), assessed the commitments that Booking.com proposed at EU/EEA level, following contacts spanning the last year. CPC authorities are confident that the commitments will bring the company’s practices in line with the requirements of EU consumer law.
Booking.com has committed to make the following changes to their practices by 16 June 2020 at the latest:

  • Make clear to consumers that any statement such as “last room available!” refers only to the offer on the Booking.com platform;
  • Not present an offer as being time-limited if the same price will still be available afterwards;
  • Clarify how results are ranked and, whether payments made by the accommodation provider to Booking.com have influenced its position in the list of results;
  • Ensure that it is clear when a price comparison is based on different circumstances (e.g. stay dates) and not present that comparison as a discount;
  • Ensure that price comparisons presented as discounts represent genuine savings, e.g. by providing details about the Standard Rate price taken as a reference;
  • Display the total price that the consumers will have to pay (including all unavoidable charges, fees and taxes that can reasonably be calculated in advance) in a clear and prominent way;
  • Present sold-out accommodation in a position in the search results that is appropriate to the search criteria;
  • Clearly indicate whether an accommodation is offered by a private host or a professional.

As next steps, national consumer protection authorities will assess the implementation of these commitments. These were made without prejudice to any other assessment of compliance with consumer law principles that authorities may raise in the context of national administrative or judicial proceedings. Under the coordination of the Commission, the authorities will also assess the practices of other major online travel services platforms.
Background

The EU Consumer Protection Cooperation (CPC) Regulation links national consumer authorities in a pan-European enforcement network. On that basis, a national authority in one EU country can request the assistance of their counterpart in another EU country to stop a cross-border infringement of EU consumer law.

The new CPC Regulation, which will be applicable as of 17 January 2020, will reform this current framework by extending its scope to allow cooperation in new areas such as infringements of short duration or fighting misleading advertising campaigns.

It will also strengthen the powers of the competent authorities to cooperate in the cross-border context, and especially to tackle bad online practices more quickly. It will put in place stronger coordinated mechanisms to investigate and tackle widespread infringements.

The new Directive on better enforcement and modernisation of Union consumer protection rules, part of the New Deal For Consumers, was adopted on 27 November 2019 and amends existing EU consumer law instruments by further enhancing transparency for consumers when they buy on online marketplaces, make online searches or consult user reviews.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Three ways China can make the New Silk Road sustainable

Nearly a third of the globe is now on Facebook – chart of the day

‘Uphold human dignity’, dismantle ‘specious notion of racial superiority’ urges UN chief

India’s mega-rich are on the rise

MEPs debate Brexit and relations with China following EU spring summit

COP24 negotiations: Why reaching agreement on climate action is so complex

How civil society must adapt to survive its greatest challenges

Europe, US and Russia haggle over Ukraine’s convulsing body; Russians and Americans press on for an all out civil war

European research priorities for 2021-2027 agreed with member states

Get out, stay out: how financial resilience helps end poverty

Draghi indirectly accuses Germany of using double standards in financial issues

Mental health and suicide prevention – what can be done to increase access to mental health services in Morocco

Protecting European consumers: toys and cars on top of the list of dangerous products

How Sierra Leone is using 3D printing to become a model state

Is Europe misjudging its abilities to endure more austerity and unemployment?

MWC 2016 LIVE: 5G to trigger disruption, claim industry leaders

How sustainable infrastructure can help us fight climate change

Sudan: ‘Violence must stop’, says UNICEF chief, ‘gravely concerned’ over 19 child deaths since military backlash

Why are so few women buying into Bitcoin?

Austrian Presidency priorities discussed in committees

EU out to conquer African Union summit

How wealthy people transmit this advantage to their children and grand children

World Mental Health Day is a chance to listen to those with the condition – the biggest experts of all

For Youth Rights: steps forward for better protection.

3 ways business leaders can build digital trust

The EU Parliament and the ECB unknowingly or unwillingly fail to protect our financial assets

5 reasons to be more cheerful about the future of the oceans

A Sting Exclusive: “Cybersecurity Act for safer European Industries and Consumers against cyberthreats”, by MEP Niebler

Western Balkans: MEPs take stock of 2018 progress

Why are the financial markets shivering again?

5 ocean success stories to chase away the blues

MEPs boost support for EU research and Erasmus

November infringements package: key decisions

Miguel Arias Cañete European Commission

EU should invest more in climate and not sit back on its laurels and watch

Europe and UN form bulwark against ‘might makes right’ worldview, EU foreign affairs chief tells Security Council

Madagascar villagers learn dangers of outdoor defecation

Here are three ways the private sector can act as a sustainability catalyst for Globalization 4.0

Yemen talks: Truce agreed over key port city of Hudaydah

Primary Health Care: in a world of specializations

European Court rules that ECB’s OMT program of 2012 is OK; not a word from Germany about returning the Greek 2010 courtesy

Evacuation of wounded Yemenis from rebel-held capital may bolster fresh peace talks

The mental health of health professionals: is it worth it?

Politics needs to “Youth UP” in order the ensure the future of our democracies

Mitigating climate change in Asia-Pacific could give region an economic boost

45th Anniversary of the French Confederation (Confédération Nationale des Junior Entreprises)

Here’s how we solve the global crisis of tribalism and democratic decay

Harnessing the power of nature in the fight against climate change

Bacterial resistance: the significant worldwide problem

Project Manager – 2024

What living abroad does to your self-awareness

Does the Greek deal strengthen the Eurozone? Markets react cautiously

Counting spillovers from the fast track EU-US free trade agreement

How video games can reunite a divided world

€5 billion of EU energy efficiency project money spent on “comfort”

Nigeria floods: Guterres ‘deeply saddened’ by loss of life and rising need

Facebook and Google to treat Europe as the 51st State of the USA

MWC 2016 LIVE: Under Armour learns from “robust community of data”

The completion of the European Banking Union attracts billions of new capital for Eurozone banks

Pro-EU forces won a 70% triumph in the European elections

This cheap, 700-year old solution could change billions of lives

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s