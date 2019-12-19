You are here: Home / European Union News / Daughter of 2019 Sakharov Prize winner Ilham Tohti receives prize on his behalf

Daughter of 2019 Sakharov Prize winner Ilham Tohti receives prize on his behalf

December 19, 2019 by Leave a Comment
sakharov.jpg

Jewher Ilham (left) receiving the award from Parliament President David Sassoli © European Union 2019 – EP

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Ilham Tohti’s daughter accepted the 2019 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought on Wednesday on behalf of her jailed father.

Tohti, a Uyghur scholar fighting for the rights of China’s Muslim Uyghur minority, has been in prison since 2014 on separatism-related charges. “Ilham Tohti, with his activism, managed to give a voice to the Uyghurs. […] He has been working for 20 years to promote dialogue and mutual understanding between them and other Chinese people,” EP President David Sassoli said.

“Today should be a moment of joy, to celebrate freedom of speech. Instead, it is a day of sadness. Once again, this chair is empty, because in the world in which we are living, exercising our freedom of thought does not always mean being free.”

Accepting the award during the ceremony in Strasbourg, Jewher Ilham said: “It is an honour to be at the European Parliament today to accept the Sakharov Prize on behalf of my father. I am grateful for the opportunity to tell his story, because he cannot tell it himself. To be honest with you, I do not know where my father is. 2017 was the last time my family received word about him”.

“Today, there is no freedom for Uyghurs in China…not at school, not in public, not even in private homes. My father, like most Uyghurs, has been labelled a violent extremist, with a disease that needs to be cured and mind that needs to be washed”, Ms Ilham said. “ It is under this false label of extremism that the government has put one million people – probably more – into “concentration camps”, where Uyghurs are forced to give up their religion, language and culture, where people are tortured and some have died”.

Since April 2017, over one million Uyghurs have been detained in a network of internment camps, where they are forced to renounce their ethnic identity and religious beliefs and swear loyalty to the Chinese government.

Jewher Ilham called for active support for her father’s cause: “I ask you in this room and I ask those who are listening, do you see a problem with the way the Chinese government is treating Uyghur people? If you see a problem, please work towards a solution”.

President Sassoli called for Ilham Tohti’s immediate and unconditional release and for the release of the “many other winners of the Sakharov Prize that are currently in prison and are being persecuted for defending human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

About the winner

Ilham Tohti is a proponent of dialogue and an advocate for the implementation of regional autonomy laws in China. In 2014, following a show trial, he was sentenced to life imprisonment on separatism-related charges. Despite this, he remains a voice of moderation and reconciliation.

Award ceremony

The prize, consisting of a certificate and €50,000, was received by Jewher Ilhami, during the ceremony on 18 December 2019. The other finalists for the 2019 Sakharov Prize were also present or represented.

The finalists

Brazilian human rights defenders and Kenyan students were the other finalists for this year’s Sakharov Prize.

Find out more about the other finalists.

More on the Sakharov Prize

The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, named in honour of the Soviet physicist and political dissident Andrei Sakharov, has been awarded annually since 1988 to individuals and organisations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Last year the prize was awarded to the Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who accepted the prize in person in November after his release from prison.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Thursday’s Daily Brief: Ebola in DR Congo, malnutrition in Laos, baby health, support for Sahel force, #ClimateAction

Mental health: the challenge of society

The EU stops being soft with 10 Downing Street about Brexit

Will Europe be able to deal with the migration crisis alone if Turkey quits the pact?

How Islamic finance can build resilience to climate change

These countries have the best work-life balance

Driving structural change through global value chains integration

The missiles fired against Damascus, Syria divided Europe deeply

Thousands risk lives fleeing fighting in Syria’s last ISIL stronghold

ISIL’s ‘legacy of terror’ in Iraq: UN verifies over 200 mass graves

Hazy ‘breakthrough’ saves PM May, leaves Ireland in limbo: Brexit

Around 2.5 billion more people will be living in cities by 2050, projects new UN report

Despite falling attacks, ISIL terrorists remain ‘global threat’: UN report

The challenges of mental health: an inconvenient reality

Primary Health Care: in a world of specializations

Ahead of State of the Union the European Youth Forum highlights lack of action on youth employment

Brexit mission impossible: Theresa May was so desperate that had to appoint Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary

Trump doesn’t only target Germany, aims to crack the entire EU

Nigeria: Armed conflict continues to uproot thousands, driving up humanitarian need

Rising landmine blast toll in Afghanistan highlights long-term care needs of survivors

Turkey remains numb while its economy is expected to shrink further due to a cocktail of EU and US sanctions

Newly displaced fleeing attacks in northeast Nigeria, top 2,000

2019: An unpredictable, confrontational and financially ominous year

These are the 4 most likely scenarios for the future of energy

Promoting Primary Health Care to the Young Health Workforce: a new approach

‘InvestEU’ programme: big boost for jobs, growth and investment

Ebola in DR Congo: New transmission chain risks reversing major gains

How multistakeholder platforms can strengthen our multilateral system

Draghi sees inflationary bubbles

How digital can transform healthcare in Asia for millions of people

‘Save Tuvalu; save the world’; UN chief echoes rallying cry from front lines of global climate emergency

4 ways to cyberproof your business during mergers & acquisitions

‘The green economy is the future,’ UN chief says in Beijing, urging climate solutions that strengthen economies, protect the environment

“TTIP can boost the European project”; the Sting reports live from EBS 2015 on TTIP

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into PKN Orlen’s proposed acquisition of Lotos

Biggest London City Banks ready to move core European operations to Frankfurt or Dublin?

Yemen war: UN chief urges good faith as ‘milestone’ talks get underway in Sweden

2016 crisis update: the year of the Red Fire Monkey burns the world’s markets down

What we need is more (and better) multilateralism, not less

Our present and future tax payments usurped by banks

Will the three major parties retain control of the new EU Parliament?

What’s happening to Greenland will affect the whole world – and our leaders need to understand why

AIESEC @ European Business Summit 2014: European Youth, Change Now Patiently

Income inequality threatens the socio-political structures in developed countries

Vulnerable children face ‘dire and dangerous’ situation on Greek island reception centres, UNICEF warns

EU crisis aggravates structural differences, threatens cohesion

What is adversarial artificial intelligence and why does it matter?

COP21 Breaking News_03 December: Unprecedented Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction to Combat Climate Change

Yes, together we can make a change! YO!Fest and EYE 2016

Amazon: our green is turning to ashes

UN chief welcomes ‘first concrete step’ in normalizing Eritrea-Ethiopia relationship

The world needs carbon-neutral flying. Here’s how to bring it one step closer

EU and Overseas Countries and Territories boost cooperation at annual Forum with €44 million

Commission reports on progress in risk reduction in the Banking Union and calls for faster progress on Capital Markets Union ahead of EU Leaders’ meetings

International community makes important progress on the tax challenges of digitalisation

Autumn Fiscal Package: Commission adopts Opinions on euro area Draft Budgetary Plans

Cities: a ’cause of and solution to’ climate change

UNICEF warns of ‘lost generation’ of Rohingya youth, one year after Myanmar exodus

Australia’s record heatwave: From fainting tennis players to dead fish

Multilateralism more vital than ever, as World War centenary looms: Security Council

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s