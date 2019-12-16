You are here: Home / United Nations News / UN human rights report cites ‘multiple root causes’ of deadly Chile protests

UN human rights report cites ‘multiple root causes’ of deadly Chile protests

December 16, 2019 by Leave a Comment

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) In a new report, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said that demonstrations in Chile were deeply rooted in grievances related to inequality and non-discriminatory access to human rights.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

During the recent mass protests which led Chile to declare a state of emergency, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a report published on Friday that international human rights norms had been violated by both police and army personnel, which should be prosecuted.

The 30-page report based on research during the first three weeks of November, extensively details multiple allegations, including torture, rape and other forms of sexual violence by the police against people held in detention.

The leader of the UN mission, Imma Guerras-Delgado, told journalists in Geneva, that the overall management of demonstrations by the police “was carried out in a fundamentally repressive manner.”

When a student protest in October over subway prices turned into a nationwide movement against the Government, peaceful demonstrations swept across the country.

Although the great majority of detainees have now been released, official figures revealed that more than 28,000 people were jailed between 18 October and 6 December – many arbitrarily.

The research team conducted 235 interviews with victims and 60 others with police officers, including some of those injured during the protests.

“The police have regularly failed to distinguish between people demonstrating peacefully and violent protesters”, the report said.

Moreover, it documented 113 specific cases of torture and ill-treatment, and 24 cases of sexual violence against women, men and adolescent girls and boys, perpetrated by members of the police and army, while noting that the National Human Rights Institution had filed criminal complaints relating to hundreds of other such cases.

Citing the Ministry of Justice figures, the OHCHR report revealed that up to 10 December, nearly 5,000 people were injured, including nearly 2,800 police officers, but noted other sources had indicated higher number had suffered injuries.

Citing some 350 people with injuries to their eyes or faces, the report said that “alarmingly high number…provides a strong basis to believe that ‘less-lethal weapons’ have been used improperly and indiscriminately, against international principles on minimizing the risk of injury.”

It noted that while eye injuries mainly resulted from shotgun pellets, some cases were “due to the use of chemical irritants, in particular tear gas and, in some instances, from impacts from tear gas canisters.”

Pointing out that the authorities “had information regarding the extent of the injuries as early as 22 October”, the report maintained that those responsible failed to adopt timely measures to stop the use of less-lethal weapons.

“Prompt action by the relevant authorities could have prevented other people suffering serious injuries”, it spelled out.

Recommendations

“Immediately end the indiscriminate use of anti-riot shotguns to control demonstrations”, was one of the recommendations the report made to the Chilean State.

It also said that tear gas should only be used “when strictly necessary and never inside education and health establishments”, adding that police officers should receive clear instructions on proper use, and ensure that canisters “are always fired at a high angle and never horizontally, according to international standards.”

In its conclusions, the report observed that “multiple root causes, including social and economic inequality” had prompted the demonstrations and that the majority of protesters “have done so in a peaceful manner”.

The OHCHR report also upheld specific measures to rectify police practices and called on the Government to “ensure that security forces adopt measures to guarantee accountability for human rights violations, and duly recognize such violations.”

“Recognizing and learning from what happened, we should look forward in a constructive way,” said Human Rights High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet said.

The report also prescribed a follow-up mechanism, within three months, to evaluate the implementation of recommendations.

“This follow-up mechanism should aim to establish measures to prevent the recurrence of the sad and troubling events that have engulfed Chile over the past two months – especially as protests are continuing in different parts of the country, albeit with less intensity, and we continue to receive allegations of human rights violations”, concluded Ms. Bachelet, underscoring that the mechanism’s work “should be made public.”

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

A day in the life of a Rohingya refugee

What happens when the Eurogroup decides to help Greece

Public Health equality in a trench

G20 LIVE: “Our response needs to be robust…otherwise we will only find the fire we are trying to put out”, UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon just lit up G20 in Antalya Turkey

Business could learn plenty about cybersecurity from the secret state

The European Parliament wants to stay in one place

“We need to use the momentum globally to ensure that corporations pay their fare share of taxation”, EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis outlines from the World Economic Forum 2017.

Commission calls on Leaders to pave the way for an agreement on a modern, balanced and fair EU budget for the future

Europe’s richest regions actively seek investment from China’s biggest banks

A backbencher Tory MP threatens both EU and UK with a no-deal Brexit

Sexual exploitation and abuse: latest UN quarterly update

Parliament closes legal loophole to stop excessive Ukrainian chicken imports

Energy Union: EU invests a further €800 million in priority energy infrastructure

It’s time we took a seat ‘at your table’: Guterres calls on world youth to keep leading climate emergency response

EU Commission: Growth first then fiscal consolidation

UN chief condemns deadly Burkina Faso mosque attack

Why poorer people suffer more from climate change

In this ‘wildland’ farm in Britain, species thrive and yields are high

European Semester Autumn Package: Creating an economy that works for people and the planet

UN ‘comes together in sadness and solidarity’ to honour staff who died on board Ethiopian Airlines flight

Food for millions in Yemen at risk of rotting in key Red Sea port, warns UN

Half of the world’s population lack access to essential health services – are we doing enough?

Moscow’s Eurasian Union lost significance after the crisis in Ukraine

Guinea-Bissau spotlights threats of organized crime, Sahel terrorism in speech to UN Assembly

UN commission agrees roadmap on ensuring women’s social protection, mobility, safety, and access to economic opportunities

Migration and the climate crisis: the UN’s search for solutions

UN chief welcomes establishment of inclusive government in Central African Republic

Brexit update: Will Theresa May’s last-minute desperate efforts procrastinate Brexit?

Humanitarian visas would reduce refugees’ death toll

The next talent opportunity for the digital workplace? Neurodiversity

Why quantum computing could make today’s cybersecurity obsolete

Further reforms in Sweden can drive growth, competitiveness and social cohesion

Banking Union: Non-performing loans in the EU continue to decline

Eight years after Fukushima, nuclear power is making a comeback

Libya: UN Mission condemns deadly attack against police in country’s south-east

South Sudan famine threat: UN food security agency in ‘race against time’

‘Virtual Biopsy’ device detects skin tumours in 15 minutes

CDU-SPD agree the terms for EU’s Banking Union

UN police officer recognized for protecting vulnerable Somali women from abuse

Bolivia crisis: UN chief sends envoy to support peace, amidst renewed clashes

Jean-Claude Juncker and Theresa May at last week’s EU Council. Source: EC Audiovisual Services / Copyright: European Union, 2017 / Photo: Etienne Ansotte

EU leaders open “Phase Two” of Brexit talks and warn Theresa May of tougher times

EU makes key TTIP document public as protests get louder

Top UN official urges Russia and Ukraine to step away from further confrontation at sea

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: Women boost work profits, saving biodiversity, UK loses Chagos Islands vote, Gaza funding, malaria-free in Argentina, Algeria

They have more than 30 words for “apple core”, and other things you didn’t know about Switzerland

US-North Korea summit ‘an important milestone’ towards denuclearization, says Guterres

“We always honor our words, and in that respect we expect our partners to honor their words as well”, China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlights live from Brussels

Is Erdogan losing game and match within and without Turkey?

Top UN Syria envoy hails ‘impressive’ start to historic talks in Geneva

Estonia is making public transport free

COP21 Breaking News_08 December: Cities & Regions Launch Major Five-Year Vision to Take Action on Climate Change

Female leaders warn about the erosion of women’s rights

Brexit Update: EU endorses unprecedented compromise to help Cameron out of the referendum mess he got himself into

Resiliency is the key to strong investments in a chaotic world

May threatens the EU with a wild Brexit indifferent to Scotland, Northern Ireland and the City

The “Legend of the Sun” wishes you Happy Chinese New Year 2015 from Brussels

What little Cameron got in Brussels seems enough to keep Britain in the EU

OECD and European Commission join forces to further support structural reforms in European countries

Is Eurozone heading towards a long stagnation?

Is deflation a real danger for Eurozone?

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s