You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / Sydney is choking on record levels of smog – and the bushfire season is just getting started

Sydney is choking on record levels of smog – and the bushfire season is just getting started

December 13, 2019 by Leave a Comment
smog

(Holger Link, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Rosamond Hutt, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • New South Wales records worst-ever air pollution.
  • A blanket of bushfire smoke over Sydney has triggered health warnings.
  • The likelihood and intensity of wildfires have increased around the world, from Australia to the United States.

It has become a depressingly familiar sight for residents and tourists: Sydney’s famous Harbour Bridge and Opera House blanketed in smog.

Air quality in Australia’s largest city has been among the worst in the world in recent weeks due to smoke from bushfires, which are raging on its outskirts and across the states of New South Wales (NSW) and Queensland.

Have you read?

On 10 December, air pollution reached 12 times “hazardous” levels in some areas of Sydney.

The southern Australian bushfire season, which typically reaches its height in January and February, started earlier and more ferociously than usual – and the extreme conditions are expected to persist for months.

So far, the fires have claimed at least four lives, forced entire communities to evacuate, destroyed hundreds of homes and almost 3 million hectares of forest and farmland, as well as devastating threatened koala populations and habitats.

Hazardous air

Fine particulate matter in bushfire smoke is small enough to enter the lungs and bloodstream, and can increase the risk of asthma attacks, heart attacks and strokes.

In areas affected by hazardous air quality, NSW authorities have advised vulnerable people to stay indoors, with windows and doors shut, and urged everyone to avoid exercising outdoors.

Hospitals have reported a spike in admissions for respiratory problems, schools have kept students indoors and cancelled sporting events and retailers are selling out of face masks.

On smoky days, images of the haze hanging over Sydney, in murky shades of grey, yellow and orange, proliferate on social media – unsettling for a city accustomed to blue skies and ocean breezes.

Smoke particles have even crossed the Pacific and reached South America, according to NASA.

‘Too big to put out’

Persistent drought, exacerbated by climate change, has left large parts of NSW and Queensland tinder-dry. Combined with high temperatures and strong winds, this has created the current “catastrophic” fire danger conditions.

The NSW Bureau of Meteorology said the largest fires are “just too big” for water-bombing aircraft or firefighting crews to put out. This includes a “mega-fire” consisting of five blazes that merged north of Sydney.

Former NSW fire chief Greg Mullins said Australians were facing a new age of bushfire danger “supercharged” by climate change.

The unprecedented nature and severity of the bushfire season has intensified pressure on Australia’s federal government for its perceived lack of action on climate change, rising carbon emissions and fossil fuel exports.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about climate change?

Climate change poses an urgent threat demanding decisive action. Communities around the world are already experiencing increased climate impacts, from droughts to floods to rising seas. The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report continues to rank these environmental threats at the top of the list.

To limit global temperature rise to well below 2°C and as close as possible to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, it is essential that businesses, policy-makers, and civil society advance comprehensive near- and long-term climate actions in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The World Economic Forum’s Climate Initiative supports the scaling and acceleration of global climate action through public and private-sector collaboration. The Initiative works across several workstreams to develop and implement inclusive and ambitious solutions.

This includes the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, a global network of business leaders from various industries developing cost-effective solutions to transitioning to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy. CEOs use their position and influence with policy-makers and corporate partners to accelerate the transition and realize the economic benefits of delivering a safer climate.

Worldwide problem

Global warming has increased the likelihood and intensity of wildfires around the world, from the Arctic Circle to Indonesia.

Earlier this year, swathes of the Brazilian Amazon were ablaze, with smoke travelling hundreds of kilometres to cities such as São Paulo and Belo Horizonte.

In the United States, large wildfires tear through more than twice the area they did in 1970, and the average wildfire season is 78 days longer.

Ken Pimlott, the former chief of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said climate change has caused a dangerous “new normal” in wildfire behaviour in the United States and Australia.

With the prospect of a long and exhausting fire season ahead, and potentially worse to come in the future, Australians may have to brace themselves for that new normal.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

A day in the life of a Rohingya refugee

What happens when the Eurogroup decides to help Greece

Public Health equality in a trench

G20 LIVE: “Our response needs to be robust…otherwise we will only find the fire we are trying to put out”, UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon just lit up G20 in Antalya Turkey

Business could learn plenty about cybersecurity from the secret state

The European Parliament wants to stay in one place

“We need to use the momentum globally to ensure that corporations pay their fare share of taxation”, EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis outlines from the World Economic Forum 2017.

Commission calls on Leaders to pave the way for an agreement on a modern, balanced and fair EU budget for the future

Europe’s richest regions actively seek investment from China’s biggest banks

A backbencher Tory MP threatens both EU and UK with a no-deal Brexit

Sexual exploitation and abuse: latest UN quarterly update

Parliament closes legal loophole to stop excessive Ukrainian chicken imports

Energy Union: EU invests a further €800 million in priority energy infrastructure

It’s time we took a seat ‘at your table’: Guterres calls on world youth to keep leading climate emergency response

EU Commission: Growth first then fiscal consolidation

UN chief condemns deadly Burkina Faso mosque attack

Why poorer people suffer more from climate change

In this ‘wildland’ farm in Britain, species thrive and yields are high

European Semester Autumn Package: Creating an economy that works for people and the planet

UN ‘comes together in sadness and solidarity’ to honour staff who died on board Ethiopian Airlines flight

Food for millions in Yemen at risk of rotting in key Red Sea port, warns UN

Half of the world’s population lack access to essential health services – are we doing enough?

Moscow’s Eurasian Union lost significance after the crisis in Ukraine

Guinea-Bissau spotlights threats of organized crime, Sahel terrorism in speech to UN Assembly

UN commission agrees roadmap on ensuring women’s social protection, mobility, safety, and access to economic opportunities

Migration and the climate crisis: the UN’s search for solutions

UN chief welcomes establishment of inclusive government in Central African Republic

Brexit update: Will Theresa May’s last-minute desperate efforts procrastinate Brexit?

Humanitarian visas would reduce refugees’ death toll

The next talent opportunity for the digital workplace? Neurodiversity

Why quantum computing could make today’s cybersecurity obsolete

Further reforms in Sweden can drive growth, competitiveness and social cohesion

Banking Union: Non-performing loans in the EU continue to decline

Eight years after Fukushima, nuclear power is making a comeback

Libya: UN Mission condemns deadly attack against police in country’s south-east

South Sudan famine threat: UN food security agency in ‘race against time’

‘Virtual Biopsy’ device detects skin tumours in 15 minutes

CDU-SPD agree the terms for EU’s Banking Union

UN police officer recognized for protecting vulnerable Somali women from abuse

Bolivia crisis: UN chief sends envoy to support peace, amidst renewed clashes

Jean-Claude Juncker and Theresa May at last week’s EU Council. Source: EC Audiovisual Services / Copyright: European Union, 2017 / Photo: Etienne Ansotte

EU leaders open “Phase Two” of Brexit talks and warn Theresa May of tougher times

EU makes key TTIP document public as protests get louder

Top UN official urges Russia and Ukraine to step away from further confrontation at sea

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: Women boost work profits, saving biodiversity, UK loses Chagos Islands vote, Gaza funding, malaria-free in Argentina, Algeria

They have more than 30 words for “apple core”, and other things you didn’t know about Switzerland

US-North Korea summit ‘an important milestone’ towards denuclearization, says Guterres

“We always honor our words, and in that respect we expect our partners to honor their words as well”, China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlights live from Brussels

Is Erdogan losing game and match within and without Turkey?

Top UN Syria envoy hails ‘impressive’ start to historic talks in Geneva

Estonia is making public transport free

COP21 Breaking News_08 December: Cities & Regions Launch Major Five-Year Vision to Take Action on Climate Change

Female leaders warn about the erosion of women’s rights

Brexit Update: EU endorses unprecedented compromise to help Cameron out of the referendum mess he got himself into

Resiliency is the key to strong investments in a chaotic world

May threatens the EU with a wild Brexit indifferent to Scotland, Northern Ireland and the City

The “Legend of the Sun” wishes you Happy Chinese New Year 2015 from Brussels

What little Cameron got in Brussels seems enough to keep Britain in the EU

OECD and European Commission join forces to further support structural reforms in European countries

Is Eurozone heading towards a long stagnation?

Is deflation a real danger for Eurozone?

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s