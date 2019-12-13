You are here: Home / European Union News / EU report: Implementation of reforms continues to bring EU and Ukraine closer together

EU report: Implementation of reforms continues to bring EU and Ukraine closer together

December 13, 2019 by Leave a Comment
ukraine

(Max Kukurudziak, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The new President, Parliament and Government of Ukraine have all stated their commitment to the continued implementation of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement. A report published today by the EU finds that, over the past year, Ukraine has adopted important legislation and strengthened institutions, as demanded by the Ukrainian citizens, but that further work is needed, particularly to improve the business and investment climate.

The Association Agreement continues to bring the European Union and Ukraine closer together. Thanks to this agreement, the European Union has become Ukraine’s main trading partner, and since the EU introduced visa-free travel to the European Union for Ukrainian citizens two years ago, they have made over three million visits”, said the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell. “That Ukraine is undertaking such substantial and important reforms at the same time as its independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty are being challenged is all the more impressive. Ukraine can continue to count on the EU’s support.”

“The Ukrainian authorities have made progress with reforms over the past year, notably in areas that will help to create the foundations for future growth and prosperity for Ukrainian citizens. Many newly adopted laws now await implementation, and the European Union will continue to be there to accompany this process”, said the Commissioner for the Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi. “At the same time, it is important to implement the reforms in line with the shared common values of democracy, rule of law, respect for international law and human rights, including the rights of persons belonging to minorities.”

The Association Implementation Report on Ukraine looks at the implementation of the commitments under the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, in the context of the revised European Neighbourhood Policy. It covers the period since the publication of the last report in November 2018 until the publication of this report and feeds into the EU-Ukraine Association Council, which will take place in Brussels on 28 January 2020.

Real reform progress but gaps remain

Today’s report highlights a number of areas where Ukraine has made rapid progress in its reforms and others where reforms remain incomplete or in need of higher attention.

  • In the area of the fight against corruption, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) began operating on 5 September. Its work is particularly important as no high-level officials have so far been convicted for corruption. Illicit enrichment was re-criminalised, while laws on the relaunching of the National Agency for Prevention of Corruption and on the protection of whistle-blowers were adopted. The perpetrators of the PrivatBank fraud are yet to be prosecuted, while the recovery of funds allegedly embezzled remains incomplete
  • Concerning energy, the unbundling of Naftogaz is due to be completed by the end of 2019. However, the implementation of the electricity sector reform remains challenging in the current oligopolistic market structure. The Energy Efficiency Fund, created with the support of €104 million from the EU, started operations.
  • Ukraine’s trade with the EU continued to increase and the EU maintained its position as Ukraine’s first export market. The Ukrainian economy continued to grow and its finances and banking sector have stabilised. However, the report highlights a need to improve the business climate and encourage investment, in particular by enforcing the rule of law and supporting the fight against corruption, if living standards are to be raised.
  • Economic and sectoral reforms have delivered notable achievements such as the budget law, customs, market deregulation, public procurement and health, though the latter has advanced more slowly. Reforms remained limited in the sphere of intellectual property rights.

Since 2014, the EU, together with European financial institutions, has mobilised an unprecedented support package of over €15 billion in grants and loans to support reforms in Ukraine.

Background

The European Neighbourhood Policy and its review in 2015 provides the EU and its neighbours with a clear political framework for the coming years. The principles of the revised policy are: enhanced differentiation between partners; a greater focus on mutually-agreed objectives; increased flexibility to improve the EU’s capacity to respond to crises; and a greater ownership by Member States and partner countries.

The Association Agreement between the EU and Ukraine, including a Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area, entered into force 1 September 2017. It promotes deeper political ties, stronger economic links and respect for common values, and is the basis for EU-Ukraine cooperation and EU support for reforms in Ukraine.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

A day in the life of a Rohingya refugee

What happens when the Eurogroup decides to help Greece

Public Health equality in a trench

G20 LIVE: “Our response needs to be robust…otherwise we will only find the fire we are trying to put out”, UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon just lit up G20 in Antalya Turkey

Business could learn plenty about cybersecurity from the secret state

The European Parliament wants to stay in one place

“We need to use the momentum globally to ensure that corporations pay their fare share of taxation”, EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis outlines from the World Economic Forum 2017.

Commission calls on Leaders to pave the way for an agreement on a modern, balanced and fair EU budget for the future

Europe’s richest regions actively seek investment from China’s biggest banks

A backbencher Tory MP threatens both EU and UK with a no-deal Brexit

Sexual exploitation and abuse: latest UN quarterly update

Parliament closes legal loophole to stop excessive Ukrainian chicken imports

Energy Union: EU invests a further €800 million in priority energy infrastructure

It’s time we took a seat ‘at your table’: Guterres calls on world youth to keep leading climate emergency response

EU Commission: Growth first then fiscal consolidation

UN chief condemns deadly Burkina Faso mosque attack

Why poorer people suffer more from climate change

In this ‘wildland’ farm in Britain, species thrive and yields are high

European Semester Autumn Package: Creating an economy that works for people and the planet

UN ‘comes together in sadness and solidarity’ to honour staff who died on board Ethiopian Airlines flight

Food for millions in Yemen at risk of rotting in key Red Sea port, warns UN

Half of the world’s population lack access to essential health services – are we doing enough?

Moscow’s Eurasian Union lost significance after the crisis in Ukraine

Guinea-Bissau spotlights threats of organized crime, Sahel terrorism in speech to UN Assembly

UN commission agrees roadmap on ensuring women’s social protection, mobility, safety, and access to economic opportunities

Migration and the climate crisis: the UN’s search for solutions

UN chief welcomes establishment of inclusive government in Central African Republic

Brexit update: Will Theresa May’s last-minute desperate efforts procrastinate Brexit?

Humanitarian visas would reduce refugees’ death toll

The next talent opportunity for the digital workplace? Neurodiversity

Why quantum computing could make today’s cybersecurity obsolete

Further reforms in Sweden can drive growth, competitiveness and social cohesion

Banking Union: Non-performing loans in the EU continue to decline

Eight years after Fukushima, nuclear power is making a comeback

Libya: UN Mission condemns deadly attack against police in country’s south-east

South Sudan famine threat: UN food security agency in ‘race against time’

‘Virtual Biopsy’ device detects skin tumours in 15 minutes

CDU-SPD agree the terms for EU’s Banking Union

UN police officer recognized for protecting vulnerable Somali women from abuse

Bolivia crisis: UN chief sends envoy to support peace, amidst renewed clashes

Jean-Claude Juncker and Theresa May at last week’s EU Council. Source: EC Audiovisual Services / Copyright: European Union, 2017 / Photo: Etienne Ansotte

EU leaders open “Phase Two” of Brexit talks and warn Theresa May of tougher times

EU makes key TTIP document public as protests get louder

Top UN official urges Russia and Ukraine to step away from further confrontation at sea

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: Women boost work profits, saving biodiversity, UK loses Chagos Islands vote, Gaza funding, malaria-free in Argentina, Algeria

They have more than 30 words for “apple core”, and other things you didn’t know about Switzerland

US-North Korea summit ‘an important milestone’ towards denuclearization, says Guterres

“We always honor our words, and in that respect we expect our partners to honor their words as well”, China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlights live from Brussels

Is Erdogan losing game and match within and without Turkey?

Top UN Syria envoy hails ‘impressive’ start to historic talks in Geneva

Estonia is making public transport free

COP21 Breaking News_08 December: Cities & Regions Launch Major Five-Year Vision to Take Action on Climate Change

Female leaders warn about the erosion of women’s rights

Brexit Update: EU endorses unprecedented compromise to help Cameron out of the referendum mess he got himself into

Resiliency is the key to strong investments in a chaotic world

May threatens the EU with a wild Brexit indifferent to Scotland, Northern Ireland and the City

The “Legend of the Sun” wishes you Happy Chinese New Year 2015 from Brussels

What little Cameron got in Brussels seems enough to keep Britain in the EU

OECD and European Commission join forces to further support structural reforms in European countries

Is Eurozone heading towards a long stagnation?

Is deflation a real danger for Eurozone?

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s