This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum. Author: Katharine Rooney, Senior Writer, Formative Content Eight years after the Fukushima disaster, Japan’s nuclear power industry is rebounding.

Its government has given initial approval for the Onagawa reactor to restart.

The country plans to generate 20% of its energy from its reactors by 2030.

Eight years after the devastating earthquake and tsunami that led to the meltdown of several reactors in Fukushima, Japan’s nuclear industry is rebounding.

Tohoku Electric Power, whose Onagawa power plant was closest to the epicentre of the earthquake, has been given initial approval from the Japanese government to restart its Number 2 reactor.

The reactor, which has the same design as those that melted down at Tokyo Electric Power Company’s Fukushima Daiichi, was damaged by the 2011 tsunami, though its cooling system remained intact.

Eleven reactors at four nuclear plants in the region shut down automatically at the time the magnitude 9.0 earthquake hit, but three reactors at the Daiichi plant melted down after the 15-metre tsunami disabled their power supply and cooling capabilities.

The Fukushima reactors have been decommissioned, and the prefecture has been earmarked as a $2.75 billion renewable energy hub, with 11 solar plants and 10 wind farms expected to generate up to 600 megawatts.

A worldwide trend

Japan is not alone. Nuclear power production worldwide grew by 3.3% in 2018, with global generation reaching pre-Fukushima levels and nuclear plants meeting almost 10% of the increase in global demand for electricity.

While there were no deaths as a result of the Fukushima nuclear incident, in its aftermath, there were widespread public protests calling for nuclear projects to be abandoned. The World Nuclear Association says nuclear power is a safe means of generating electricity, and the risk of accidents at plants is low and declining.