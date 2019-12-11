You are here: Home / United Nations News / Failure to register newborns leaves millions ‘invisible’ warns UN Children’s Fund

Failure to register newborns leaves millions ‘invisible’ warns UN Children’s Fund

December 11, 2019 by Leave a Comment

© UNICEF/Frank Dejongh A newborn baby receives her birth certificate at a hospital in the Republic of the Congo.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

While the number of registered births has significantly increased over the past decade, one quarter of children globally remain unaccounted for, leaving them vulnerable and “invisible”,  the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Wednesday.

UNICEF reports that the births of one in four children under-five, or some 166 million children globally, have never been officially recorded.

Too many children are “slipping through the cracks,” said Henrietta Fore, the agency’s Executive Director: “A child not registered at birth is invisible – nonexistent in the eyes of the government or the law,” she explained.

“Without proof of identity, children are often excluded from education, health care and other vital services, and are more vulnerable to exploitation and abuse.”

South Asia making ‘great strides’

The findings come in the new report, Birth Registration for Every Child by 2030: Are we on track?   It was released on Wednesday, UNICEF’s 73rd birthday.

The report analyzes data from 174 countries, revealing that the proportion of children registered globally is up by around 20 per cent from 10 years ago: rising from 63 per cent to 75 per cent.

Much of that progress is attributed to what UNICEF describes as “great strides” made in South Asia, particularly in Bangladesh, India and Nepal.

In India alone, the number of registered children rose from 41 per cent in 2005-2006, to 80 per cent a decade later. UNICEF has been working with the authorities to prioritize birth registration, including through training community workers and launching public awareness programmes in vulnerable areas.

Meanwhile, the majority of countries in sub-Saharan Africa are falling behind the rest of the world, with three countries in the region—Ethiopia, Zambia and Chad—having the lowest levels of registered births globally.

Countries urged to step up action

UNICEF is pressing Governments to take action, in line with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which call for all people to be provided a legal identity, including birth registration.

Nearly one in three countries will need to step up progress urgently to meet this target as they are home to around a third of under-fives globally.

Lack of knowledge on how to register a child’s birth, but also unaffordable registration fees, are some of the barriers which will need to be addressed.  Traditional customs and practices, such as forcing new mothers to stay indoors, may also be a factor.

The report outlines five areas for action, beginning with providing certificates for children at birth, while also empowering parents to register them.

Birth registration should be linked to other systems to facilitate a child’s right to services such as health care and education, and countries should invest in technological solutions which support birth registration.

Finally, UNICEF is calling on local communities to demand birth registration for every child.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

A day in the life of a Rohingya refugee

What happens when the Eurogroup decides to help Greece

Public Health equality in a trench

G20 LIVE: “Our response needs to be robust…otherwise we will only find the fire we are trying to put out”, UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon just lit up G20 in Antalya Turkey

Business could learn plenty about cybersecurity from the secret state

The European Parliament wants to stay in one place

“We need to use the momentum globally to ensure that corporations pay their fare share of taxation”, EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis outlines from the World Economic Forum 2017.

Commission calls on Leaders to pave the way for an agreement on a modern, balanced and fair EU budget for the future

Europe’s richest regions actively seek investment from China’s biggest banks

A backbencher Tory MP threatens both EU and UK with a no-deal Brexit

Sexual exploitation and abuse: latest UN quarterly update

Parliament closes legal loophole to stop excessive Ukrainian chicken imports

Energy Union: EU invests a further €800 million in priority energy infrastructure

It’s time we took a seat ‘at your table’: Guterres calls on world youth to keep leading climate emergency response

EU Commission: Growth first then fiscal consolidation

UN chief condemns deadly Burkina Faso mosque attack

Why poorer people suffer more from climate change

In this ‘wildland’ farm in Britain, species thrive and yields are high

European Semester Autumn Package: Creating an economy that works for people and the planet

UN ‘comes together in sadness and solidarity’ to honour staff who died on board Ethiopian Airlines flight

Food for millions in Yemen at risk of rotting in key Red Sea port, warns UN

Half of the world’s population lack access to essential health services – are we doing enough?

Moscow’s Eurasian Union lost significance after the crisis in Ukraine

Guinea-Bissau spotlights threats of organized crime, Sahel terrorism in speech to UN Assembly

UN commission agrees roadmap on ensuring women’s social protection, mobility, safety, and access to economic opportunities

Migration and the climate crisis: the UN’s search for solutions

UN chief welcomes establishment of inclusive government in Central African Republic

Brexit update: Will Theresa May’s last-minute desperate efforts procrastinate Brexit?

Humanitarian visas would reduce refugees’ death toll

The next talent opportunity for the digital workplace? Neurodiversity

Why quantum computing could make today’s cybersecurity obsolete

Further reforms in Sweden can drive growth, competitiveness and social cohesion

Banking Union: Non-performing loans in the EU continue to decline

Eight years after Fukushima, nuclear power is making a comeback

Libya: UN Mission condemns deadly attack against police in country’s south-east

South Sudan famine threat: UN food security agency in ‘race against time’

‘Virtual Biopsy’ device detects skin tumours in 15 minutes

CDU-SPD agree the terms for EU’s Banking Union

UN police officer recognized for protecting vulnerable Somali women from abuse

Bolivia crisis: UN chief sends envoy to support peace, amidst renewed clashes

Jean-Claude Juncker and Theresa May at last week’s EU Council. Source: EC Audiovisual Services / Copyright: European Union, 2017 / Photo: Etienne Ansotte

EU leaders open “Phase Two” of Brexit talks and warn Theresa May of tougher times

EU makes key TTIP document public as protests get louder

Top UN official urges Russia and Ukraine to step away from further confrontation at sea

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: Women boost work profits, saving biodiversity, UK loses Chagos Islands vote, Gaza funding, malaria-free in Argentina, Algeria

They have more than 30 words for “apple core”, and other things you didn’t know about Switzerland

US-North Korea summit ‘an important milestone’ towards denuclearization, says Guterres

“We always honor our words, and in that respect we expect our partners to honor their words as well”, China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlights live from Brussels

Is Erdogan losing game and match within and without Turkey?

Top UN Syria envoy hails ‘impressive’ start to historic talks in Geneva

Estonia is making public transport free

COP21 Breaking News_08 December: Cities & Regions Launch Major Five-Year Vision to Take Action on Climate Change

Female leaders warn about the erosion of women’s rights

Brexit Update: EU endorses unprecedented compromise to help Cameron out of the referendum mess he got himself into

Resiliency is the key to strong investments in a chaotic world

May threatens the EU with a wild Brexit indifferent to Scotland, Northern Ireland and the City

The “Legend of the Sun” wishes you Happy Chinese New Year 2015 from Brussels

What little Cameron got in Brussels seems enough to keep Britain in the EU

OECD and European Commission join forces to further support structural reforms in European countries

Is Eurozone heading towards a long stagnation?

Is deflation a real danger for Eurozone?

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s