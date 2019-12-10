You are here: Home / InfoSociety / eGovernment / Here’s how tech can help governments fight corruption

Here’s how tech can help governments fight corruption

December 10, 2019 by Leave a Comment
macron

Mr Emmanuel MACRON, President of France. Copyright: European Union

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Carlos Santiso, Director for Digital Innovation in Government, Development Bank of Latin America

Technology is changing and challenging governments around the world. With data analytics and artificial intelligence, new technologies present governments with tremendous opportunities to improve public services, get better value-for-money, and curb corruption.

 

Governments need to become fit-for-purpose in the digital era. Faced with the rising expectations of digital natives, they realize that business-as-usual is over. In Chile, for example, the current social malaise reflects frustrated aspirations of the new, yet vulnerable middle-class.

Bureaucracies are developing a greater appetite for new ways of thinking and doing. Progressive governments are pushing public agencies to be more tech-savvy and data-thirsty, willing to take risks and learning to adapt faster. In the past, governments tended to contract-out tech expertise to big-techs. They are now building-up their capacities to understand emerging technologies better and diversifying technology providers to avoid being locked into using certain vendors. They are creating central agencies to rationalize how they buy and deploy new technologies. Britain created its Government Digital Services in 2011 and has saved £3.56bn between 2012 and 2015. The United States and Sweden are the latest to follow course.

Power purchaser

The public sector is indeed the greatest purchaser of technology, spending over US$400 billion annually on technology. With the acceleration of governments’ digital transformation, to figure is set to increase to reach US$1 trillion by 2025. There is a big market for tech companies willing to service the changing needs of governments in the digital era.

Countries are aggressively competing against one another to attract digital talent and tech start-ups. In Europe, there is a fierce battle to succeed Britain as the leading digital innovator after Brexit. In September, French President Emmanuel Macron drummed up €5bn from venture capitalists and asset managers to invest in tech start-ups over the next three years. “Our desire is to make France the leading ecosystem in Europe,” said Cédric O, France’s minister for the digital economy when visiting London last September to promote France’s start-up scene.

In this race to catch-up with the future, govtech start-ups can help build smarter governments and more agile governance. Govtech start-ups can disrupt the way governments deliver value and empower citizens. They can help the public sector absorb digital disruptions and data insights to increase efficiency and transparency in the delivery of public services. These start-ups are driven by financial returns, but they are also seeking public value and social impact.

The growth of govtech

The govtech industry is still in its infancy, but has great growth potential in the start-up space. The most developed govtech ecosystems are in Europe and North America. According to some estimates, there over 2000 govtechs in Europe. In Spain, ElectronicIDentification is developing digital identification systems. The French Manty offers public administrations and local governments a business intelligence tool to analyze their data quicker. The British platform Novoville connects local authorities with their citizens. Over 45 cities across Europe are using it.

Governments are taking note. Governments looking to start-ups to accelerate innovation, at a time when citizens are expecting better services. For Alexander de Carvalho of Public, a leading govtech venture, they face three tech challenges: an overreliance on legacy systems, a lack of investment in technology, and a small number of dominant incumbents creating situations of vendor capture.

In France, President Macron is trying to put “the state in a start-up mode,” incubating start-ups within public agencies and deploying a €700 million challenge fund to incentivize agencies to innovate. Israel, Britain, Denmark, Portugal, and Poland, all have set-up govtech challenge programs through which government agencies go to the stat-up market for solutions. For Simon Kollerup, Denmark’s Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs, “the Danish govtech program is new approach to adopt new technology in the public sector. But it is also a great opportunity for tech companies to understand our operations and demands.” Innovation labs are mushrooming, especially in cities. Countries are introducing flexible procurement rules, regulatory sandboxes, govtech funds and tax incentives.

Venture investors, too, are developing greater appetite for govtechs. They are often put-off by red-tape and remain cautious, as return on investment is still uncertain. Investing in govtech entails different approaches; it requires “patient capital” akin to impact investing that can sustain the long cycles and complex rules of government contracting.

In the most mature markets, govtech investing is picking up. For Ron Bouganim, founder of the Govtech Fund, seed investors need to “break down the myths of investing in govtech” and realize that they can generate financial returns. In the US, funding for govtechs totaled US$336 million in 2016, a 300% growth between 2012 and 2016. In 2018, the GovTech Fund announced a €450 million joint venture to invest in early-stage govtechs in Europe. “For savvy investors, says Daniel Korski, founder of Public, govtech is a relatively unknown but lucrative opportunity based around long-term contracts and large margins. We’ve already seen a few big valuations and large exits and this is only set to increase.”

Corruption: who is trusted least and most
Corruption: who the global public trusts, or suspects

For Idoia Ortiz de Artiñano of the Madrid-based PublicTech Lab, “Latin America is the next frontier for govtech.” In Colombia, President Ivan Duque has placed creative industries and tech start-ups at the center of his agenda. At the Development Bank of Latin America, we developed an index to measure the maturity of govtech ecosystems in the region, which confirms the incipient nature and, at the same time, the tremendous potential of govtechs in a region in which governance challenges are particularly acute.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about corruption?

It hosts the Partnering Against Corruption Initiative (PACI), the largest global CEO-led anti-corruption initiative.

Realizing that corruption hampers growth and innovation, and increases social inequality, PACI aims to shape the global anti-corruption agenda.

Founded in 2004, it brings together top CEOs, governments and international organizations who develop collective action on corruption, transparency and emerging-marking risks.

PACI uses technology to boost transparency and accountability through its platform, Tech for Integrity.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

A day in the life of a Rohingya refugee

What happens when the Eurogroup decides to help Greece

Public Health equality in a trench

G20 LIVE: “Our response needs to be robust…otherwise we will only find the fire we are trying to put out”, UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon just lit up G20 in Antalya Turkey

Business could learn plenty about cybersecurity from the secret state

The European Parliament wants to stay in one place

“We need to use the momentum globally to ensure that corporations pay their fare share of taxation”, EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis outlines from the World Economic Forum 2017.

Commission calls on Leaders to pave the way for an agreement on a modern, balanced and fair EU budget for the future

Europe’s richest regions actively seek investment from China’s biggest banks

A backbencher Tory MP threatens both EU and UK with a no-deal Brexit

Sexual exploitation and abuse: latest UN quarterly update

Parliament closes legal loophole to stop excessive Ukrainian chicken imports

Energy Union: EU invests a further €800 million in priority energy infrastructure

It’s time we took a seat ‘at your table’: Guterres calls on world youth to keep leading climate emergency response

EU Commission: Growth first then fiscal consolidation

UN chief condemns deadly Burkina Faso mosque attack

Why poorer people suffer more from climate change

In this ‘wildland’ farm in Britain, species thrive and yields are high

European Semester Autumn Package: Creating an economy that works for people and the planet

UN ‘comes together in sadness and solidarity’ to honour staff who died on board Ethiopian Airlines flight

Food for millions in Yemen at risk of rotting in key Red Sea port, warns UN

Half of the world’s population lack access to essential health services – are we doing enough?

Moscow’s Eurasian Union lost significance after the crisis in Ukraine

Guinea-Bissau spotlights threats of organized crime, Sahel terrorism in speech to UN Assembly

UN commission agrees roadmap on ensuring women’s social protection, mobility, safety, and access to economic opportunities

Migration and the climate crisis: the UN’s search for solutions

UN chief welcomes establishment of inclusive government in Central African Republic

Brexit update: Will Theresa May’s last-minute desperate efforts procrastinate Brexit?

Humanitarian visas would reduce refugees’ death toll

The next talent opportunity for the digital workplace? Neurodiversity

Why quantum computing could make today’s cybersecurity obsolete

Further reforms in Sweden can drive growth, competitiveness and social cohesion

Banking Union: Non-performing loans in the EU continue to decline

Eight years after Fukushima, nuclear power is making a comeback

Libya: UN Mission condemns deadly attack against police in country’s south-east

South Sudan famine threat: UN food security agency in ‘race against time’

‘Virtual Biopsy’ device detects skin tumours in 15 minutes

CDU-SPD agree the terms for EU’s Banking Union

UN police officer recognized for protecting vulnerable Somali women from abuse

Bolivia crisis: UN chief sends envoy to support peace, amidst renewed clashes

Jean-Claude Juncker and Theresa May at last week’s EU Council. Source: EC Audiovisual Services / Copyright: European Union, 2017 / Photo: Etienne Ansotte

EU leaders open “Phase Two” of Brexit talks and warn Theresa May of tougher times

EU makes key TTIP document public as protests get louder

Top UN official urges Russia and Ukraine to step away from further confrontation at sea

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: Women boost work profits, saving biodiversity, UK loses Chagos Islands vote, Gaza funding, malaria-free in Argentina, Algeria

They have more than 30 words for “apple core”, and other things you didn’t know about Switzerland

US-North Korea summit ‘an important milestone’ towards denuclearization, says Guterres

“We always honor our words, and in that respect we expect our partners to honor their words as well”, China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlights live from Brussels

Is Erdogan losing game and match within and without Turkey?

Top UN Syria envoy hails ‘impressive’ start to historic talks in Geneva

Estonia is making public transport free

COP21 Breaking News_08 December: Cities & Regions Launch Major Five-Year Vision to Take Action on Climate Change

Female leaders warn about the erosion of women’s rights

Brexit Update: EU endorses unprecedented compromise to help Cameron out of the referendum mess he got himself into

Resiliency is the key to strong investments in a chaotic world

May threatens the EU with a wild Brexit indifferent to Scotland, Northern Ireland and the City

The “Legend of the Sun” wishes you Happy Chinese New Year 2015 from Brussels

What little Cameron got in Brussels seems enough to keep Britain in the EU

OECD and European Commission join forces to further support structural reforms in European countries

Is Eurozone heading towards a long stagnation?

Is deflation a real danger for Eurozone?

More Stings?

Filed Under: eGovernment, Policy, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s