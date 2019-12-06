You are here: Home / United Nations News / UN team aids Samoa response to deadly measles epidemic

UN team aids Samoa response to deadly measles epidemic

December 6, 2019 by Leave a Comment

©UNICEF/Allan Stephen A 7-month-old baby is treated at a hospital in Samoa following an outbreak of measles on the Pacific Ocean island.

This article is brought to you in association with the United Nations.

UN teams are on the ground in Samoa as the country combats a deadly measles epidemic. So far, there have been more than 4,200 cases and 62 deaths, mainly babies, prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency on 15 November and launch a mass vaccination campaign five days later.

Simona Marinescu, UN Resident Coordinator in the Pacific island nation, reported that the situation remains critical, as the Government commenced a two-day shutdown on Thursday to ensure that all people who have not been vaccinated are protected against the highly contagious disease.

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has supplied more than 200,000 vaccines for the campaign, while the World Health Organization (WHO) has brought in emergency medical staff from across the globe.

WHO has had to spread throughout the country, and today we’re in the field with the 128 medical teams deployed assisting them to again run the vaccination”, Ms. Marinescu told UN News in an interview.

The UN has also backed another national campaign, with workers going door-to-door to promote awareness about the importance of getting inoculations.

Online anti-vaccination lobbying a factor

It is vital in rebuilding community confidence and trust following the deaths last year of two babies during routine vaccination, amid strong anti-vaccination sentiment.

In its latest data on measles infection rates worldwide, the WHO warned that some countries such as Samoa, had dangerously low vaccination levels, which had led to large outbreaks, spurred on by social media “misinformation campaigns”. Before the epidemic began, only 31 per cent of Samoans had immunity.

UN teams in the field across Samoa are using an app that allows real-time monitoring of vaccinations, storing details such as the person’s name, age, gender and geographic location.

It was developed by local tech companies, and the information gathered will be used in the development of a vaccination management system for the country.

The UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) has allocated $2.7 million allocation to support response in Samoa, but also to address the increasing number of measles cases in Tonga and Fiji.

“We are supposed to use some of those resources to ensure we build an immunization management system in this country: that we have digital records of people who get vaccinations; that we are able to bring back the babies who got one shot to be receiving the second shot at the right time,” Ms. Marinescu said.

The UN Resident Coordinator foresees that recovery will be a “huge effort”, and the funding will support several initiatives to strengthen the national health system, particularly maternal and child health services.

Pregnant women who have measles, or who are at risk of delivering babies with the disease, will receive assistance, while people who have lost relatives to the epidemic will be provided psychosocial support.

“I think we have all learned a painful lesson here. We speak about a nation that literally had no vaccination for a certain number of months and that happened on the ground of the very sad story that happened last year with the two babies killed during a routine vaccination,” Ms. Marinescu stated.

“The crisis revealed horrible vulnerabilities and gaps in capacity. So, we can’t continue like that. So, we are going to prioritize moving forward the reform of the health system, and again reviving the civil society organizations to help us literally leave no one behind when it comes to access to health care.”

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

A day in the life of a Rohingya refugee

What happens when the Eurogroup decides to help Greece

Public Health equality in a trench

G20 LIVE: “Our response needs to be robust…otherwise we will only find the fire we are trying to put out”, UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon just lit up G20 in Antalya Turkey

Business could learn plenty about cybersecurity from the secret state

The European Parliament wants to stay in one place

“We need to use the momentum globally to ensure that corporations pay their fare share of taxation”, EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis outlines from the World Economic Forum 2017.

Commission calls on Leaders to pave the way for an agreement on a modern, balanced and fair EU budget for the future

Europe’s richest regions actively seek investment from China’s biggest banks

A backbencher Tory MP threatens both EU and UK with a no-deal Brexit

Sexual exploitation and abuse: latest UN quarterly update

Parliament closes legal loophole to stop excessive Ukrainian chicken imports

Energy Union: EU invests a further €800 million in priority energy infrastructure

It’s time we took a seat ‘at your table’: Guterres calls on world youth to keep leading climate emergency response

EU Commission: Growth first then fiscal consolidation

UN chief condemns deadly Burkina Faso mosque attack

Why poorer people suffer more from climate change

In this ‘wildland’ farm in Britain, species thrive and yields are high

European Semester Autumn Package: Creating an economy that works for people and the planet

UN ‘comes together in sadness and solidarity’ to honour staff who died on board Ethiopian Airlines flight

Food for millions in Yemen at risk of rotting in key Red Sea port, warns UN

Half of the world’s population lack access to essential health services – are we doing enough?

Moscow’s Eurasian Union lost significance after the crisis in Ukraine

Guinea-Bissau spotlights threats of organized crime, Sahel terrorism in speech to UN Assembly

UN commission agrees roadmap on ensuring women’s social protection, mobility, safety, and access to economic opportunities

Migration and the climate crisis: the UN’s search for solutions

UN chief welcomes establishment of inclusive government in Central African Republic

Brexit update: Will Theresa May’s last-minute desperate efforts procrastinate Brexit?

Humanitarian visas would reduce refugees’ death toll

The next talent opportunity for the digital workplace? Neurodiversity

Why quantum computing could make today’s cybersecurity obsolete

Further reforms in Sweden can drive growth, competitiveness and social cohesion

Banking Union: Non-performing loans in the EU continue to decline

Eight years after Fukushima, nuclear power is making a comeback

Libya: UN Mission condemns deadly attack against police in country’s south-east

South Sudan famine threat: UN food security agency in ‘race against time’

‘Virtual Biopsy’ device detects skin tumours in 15 minutes

CDU-SPD agree the terms for EU’s Banking Union

UN police officer recognized for protecting vulnerable Somali women from abuse

Bolivia crisis: UN chief sends envoy to support peace, amidst renewed clashes

Jean-Claude Juncker and Theresa May at last week’s EU Council. Source: EC Audiovisual Services / Copyright: European Union, 2017 / Photo: Etienne Ansotte

EU leaders open “Phase Two” of Brexit talks and warn Theresa May of tougher times

EU makes key TTIP document public as protests get louder

Top UN official urges Russia and Ukraine to step away from further confrontation at sea

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: Women boost work profits, saving biodiversity, UK loses Chagos Islands vote, Gaza funding, malaria-free in Argentina, Algeria

They have more than 30 words for “apple core”, and other things you didn’t know about Switzerland

US-North Korea summit ‘an important milestone’ towards denuclearization, says Guterres

“We always honor our words, and in that respect we expect our partners to honor their words as well”, China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlights live from Brussels

Is Erdogan losing game and match within and without Turkey?

Top UN Syria envoy hails ‘impressive’ start to historic talks in Geneva

Estonia is making public transport free

COP21 Breaking News_08 December: Cities & Regions Launch Major Five-Year Vision to Take Action on Climate Change

Female leaders warn about the erosion of women’s rights

Brexit Update: EU endorses unprecedented compromise to help Cameron out of the referendum mess he got himself into

Resiliency is the key to strong investments in a chaotic world

May threatens the EU with a wild Brexit indifferent to Scotland, Northern Ireland and the City

The “Legend of the Sun” wishes you Happy Chinese New Year 2015 from Brussels

What little Cameron got in Brussels seems enough to keep Britain in the EU

OECD and European Commission join forces to further support structural reforms in European countries

Is Eurozone heading towards a long stagnation?

Is deflation a real danger for Eurozone?

More Stings?

Filed Under: United Nations News Tagged With: , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s