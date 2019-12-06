You are here: Home / Policy / Health / One Health approach to combating Antimicrobial Resistance – how can professionals from different backgrounds unite in this common fight?

One Health approach to combating Antimicrobial Resistance – how can professionals from different backgrounds unite in this common fight?

December 6, 2019 by Leave a Comment
antibiotics _

(Adam Nieścioruk, Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Aistė Jurkonytė, a 19 years old medical student at Vilnius University (Lithuania). She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Today’s society faces major threat to public health – antimicrobial resistance. For the past few years, medical researchers have been working hand in hand to develop and strengthen public health system so that antimicrobial resistance could be managed. It is important to realize that the great medical breakthrough of the past century could be doomed if the spread of immunity to antimicrobial drugs is not dealt with globally. Thus, achievements in a medical field such as the ability to treat infectious diseases or perform medical procedures like organ transplantation or caesarean sections can become an unsafe practice. Consequently, illnesses may last longer, infections may become incurable and it could result in huge costs for patients. So, how can people from various backgrounds contribute to fighting antimicrobial resistance?

Firstly, one of the ways to combat antimicrobial resistance is by simply spreading and raising awareness through politics. Social activists have a big impact on society and they could be the first ones to bring up the alarming news about this health threat. It is shocking that when World Health Organization published a “Worldwide country situation analysis: Response to antimicrobial resistance” in 2015 it showed that even though many governments are concerned about the problem there are still not enough substantial actions taken. Not only it should become a national priority, but politicians should encourage society-wide participation. For example, the launch of national events could be the first step of raising awareness publicly. Of course, there are such initiatives ongoing already, for instance, World Antibiotic Awareness Week. In brief, antimicrobial resistance awareness-raising events and conferences are the main areas where politicians should be more active and show support on the national level.

Nevertheless, it will take a few years to see the results of the governmental action, so what else could be done? The most effective way to tackle the problem is just by simply starting from yourself. If most of people understand the outcomes of antimicrobial resistance, they are already united. An economist, banker or businessman can contribute equally. It is possible to spread awareness by simply initiating heated debates at one’s workplace. To add, another great way to encourage people to take antimicrobial resistance seriously is by sharing real stories on how this problem has affected others. For example, WHO estimated that 480 000 new cases of drug-resistant tuberculosis occurred in 2014.

Moreover, according to WHO, some countries have reported that 15% of patients had drug-resistant HIV. A change can be achieved by merely using the same set of skills one needs for a daily job. To add, some people use medication without thinking about its possible effects to achieve fast recovery. Employers should consider that as well and do not put pressure on their employees to get back to work to quickly if that means inappropriate use of medicaments. So, critical thinking and common sense might be the simplest, but the most valuable abilities in fighting this problem. This way antimicrobial resistance could be taken under control.

Even though drug resistance is a worldwide problem, but in a long run, there are ways how to prevent it from becoming uncontrollable. In order to succeed, it is of paramount significance to foster critical thinking, educate and encourage people to take proper steps.

References

World Health Organization. (2015). Global Action Plan On Antimicrobial Resistance.

Antimicrobial resistance. (2018, February, 15). World Health Organization. Retrieved from https://www.who.int/en/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/antimicrobial-resistance

Antimicrobial resistance. (2018, February, 20). World Health Organization. Retrieved from  https://www.who.int/news-room/facts-in-pictures/detail/antimicrobial-resistance

About the author

Aistė Jurkonytė is a 19 years old medical student at Vilnius University (Lithuania). She started her studies this year, however, she has been interested in medical field for quite a while. She believes, that it is important for young people to show their opinion and thoughts on how to bring a change.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

So different, so close – for two twinning cities

Let Nagasaki remain ‘the last city’ to suffer nuclear devastation says museum director, as UN chief arrives

5 ways Coca-Cola is cleaning up its plastic footprint in Africa

‘Whole spectrum of Afghan society’ must get behind peace talks, UN envoy tells Security Council

EU budget agreement rejected by the European Parliament

Parliament in favour of lifting visa requirements for Kosovars

Emergency meeting called as Ebola spreads to Congolese city – UN health agency

There is huge talent in the world’s refugee camps. We must realize this overlooked potential

Here are six bold ideas to accelerate sustainable energy innovation

UN agency hails Brazil ‘milestone’ decision over Venezuelan refugees

Smart cities must pay more attention to the people who live in them

A Sting Exclusive: “The challenge of Society’s digital transformation”, Spanish Minister of Spain for Industry, Energy and Tourism José Manuel Soria live from European Business Summit 2015

Council’s position on Visa Directive a step back for young people’s mobility

FROM THE FIELD: India’s plastic waste revolution

‘Agile’, multilateral response vital to combat terrorism – UN chief Guterres

The world is getting angrier, according to a new poll

Hatred ‘a threat to everyone’, urges Guterres calling for global effort to end xenophobia and ‘loathsome rhetoric’

Luxembourg has achieved high levels of growth and well-being but must do more to preserve and share prosperity

UN should be ‘exemplary’ in defending judicial independence, top Judge tells Security Council

Building cybersecurity capacity through benchmarking: the Global Cybersecurity Index

Bangladesh: Head of UN refugee agency calls on Asia-Pacific leaders to show ‘solidarity’ with Rohingya refugees

Migration: Better travel safe than sorry

Can we understand how the universe was formed? A young scientist explains

Russia accepts what the EU has to offer and settles to negotiate with Ukraine

EU citizens disenchanted with Economic and Monetary Union over rising poverty and high unemployment

Migration: Commission steps up emergency assistance to Spain and Greece

How to future-proof India’s economy

Education and Training: where do we stand in 2014?

EU tells Britain stay in as long as you wish

World’s 1.8 billion youth must ‘have a say in the future of the planet’

Scores of Rohingya refugee shelters in Bangladesh destroyed by flooding

A Sting Exclusive: “Climate change and youth inaction: oblivion or nonchalance?”, AIESEC wonders from Brussels

Joint UN-Red Cross appeal to end rising sexual violence as a weapon of war

Asia and Pacific on course to miss all Sustainable Development Goals, says UN region chief

South Sudan ‘heading towards lasting peace and stability’, UN General Assembly told

The EU seals CETA but plans to re-baptise TTIP after missing the 2016 deadline

OECD household income up 0.7% in first quarter of 2018, outpacing GDP growth

The EU Parliament unanimously rejects Commission’s ideas about ‘seeds’

‘Refrain from violence’ UN chief urges, as presidential election result is announced in DR Congo

With 5 billion set to miss out on health care, UN holds landmark summit to boost coverage

UN Security Council welcomes results of Mali’s presidential elections

Climate change: Parliament’s blueprint for long-term CO2 cuts

The Banking Union divides deeply the European Union

‘A global measles crisis’ is well underway, UN agency chiefs warn

Achieving targets on energy helps meet other Global Goals, UN forum told

Four revolutionary technologies that are now obsolete

This is why Dutch teenagers are among the happiest in the world

Immigrants make good entrepreneurs. This study proves it

Why will Paris upcoming “loose” climate change agreement work better than the previous ones?

5 futuristic ways to fight cyber attacks

Restrictions, unmet promises, unbridled violence in Sudan, a ‘recipe for disaster’, says Bachelet

Climate change as determinant of health: the 21st Century challenge

EU migration deal welcomed by UN agencies

OECD welcomes French plans to increase and better target foreign aid

Science is ‘key’ to pushing forward the 2030 Agenda, UN development forum told

Women’s rights in Asia – how far have we come?

An introduction to ‘Eco-Medical Literacy’ and its importance in shaping expert medical professionals

IMF: How can Eurozone avoid stagnation

At G20 Summit OECD’s Gurría says collective action vital to tackle global challenges

Cash-strapped cities must look to private partners

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s