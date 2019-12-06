This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.
Author: Johnny Wood, Senior Writer, Formative Content
- Every two seconds, a weather-related disaster forces someone on the planet from their home, Oxfam says.
- Climate change is increasing the threat from extreme floods, droughts and wildfires, leaving millions displaced each year.
- Poorer countries are more at risk than wealthy nations.
The news that our climate is warming will no longer come as a surprise. What might shock you, though, is that every two seconds the crisis forces someone around the world to leave their home, according to a new study.
Over the past decade, extreme weather has displaced 20 million people a year, Oxfam’s Forced from Home report states. That’s the equivalent of the population of China’s capital city, Beijing, having to leave their homes each year.
As the Earth’s atmosphere warms, the likelihood of severe floods, cyclones, wildfires and other weather extremes increases.
There has been a dramatic rise in the number of weather-related climate disasters that have forced people from their homes. The total jumped from just over 200 to more than 1,500 within a decade, making climate disaster the world’s leading cause of internal displacement.
Today, people are seven times more likely to be internally displaced by climate-fuelled disasters than natural disasters, such as earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.
Poor worst-affected
Oxfam’s research shows people in low and middle-income nations around the world, such as India or Nigeria, are four times more likely to be displaced by extreme weather disasters than those in wealthy nations.
This despite poorer nations generally contributing less of the CO2 emissions that are fuelling the problem.
Small island states, such as Cuba and Dominica, are among the worst affected areas, making up seven of the 10 countries most at risk. Inhabitants of these islands are 150 times more likely to be driven from their homes by extreme weather than people living in Europe.
For countries like Somalia, weather extremes are compounding existing problems of displacement from conflict. People in the war-torn country have endured years of severe droughts, which have decimated crops and livestock, and dangerous floods.
Around the world, extreme weather is now three times more likely than conflict to force people from their homes, but for the people of Somalia, both threats are very real.
The price of pollution
Although poorer countries are paying a heavy price for the world’s polluting ways, climate change is a global problem.
The 20 warmest years on record have been in the past 22 years, which is no coincidence. Levels of CO2 in Earth’s atmosphere are the highest in human history.
Oxfam says the international community must establish a new “loss and damage” finance facility to help poorer countries recover from the impact of climate disasters.
The report also calls for more urgent and ambitious cuts to global emissions, a topic which is likely to dominate the UN Climate Action Summit 2019 in Madrid.
Comments
Propaganda! 33,000 scientists signed a petition questioning the validity of man made climate change allegations! Even David Rockefeller admitted to Aaron Russo that global warming was the biggest scam the global elite had come up with to date also alluding to the propaganda of feminism and women’s rights in order to compel women to get out in the workplace, so that the Federal Reserve could tax the other half of the US household. You need to wise up! Agenda 21, sustainable development, all designed to restrict human activity and to depopulate the earth using dedicated armies to suppress those who are not blinded by the illusion! You are simply regurgitating the lies of the globalists!
A scientific team arrived in Antarctica and began the deepest core drilling yet to the coldest geological period in Earth history. Guess what they found? Carbon Dioxide levels 20 times what they are today. Who thousands of years ago was creating the deadly gas known as CO2 that without there would be no photosynthesis in the plant kingdom and therefore no life on this planet. Why do you think the lied at East Anglia when the clowns found out that the last 15 years had been a cooling period rather than warming and began advising others on how to alter their climate models? They were caught red handed.