5 activities that can lead to coherent public circularity

Author: Henrik Hvid Jensen, Chief Technology Strategist NEE, DXC Technology

The urgency for coherent public circularity is immediate, not a distant challenge. The policies and priorities implemented by the public sector today will reverberate in terms of environmental, economic and social implications for years to come. By embracing circular principles for coherent public circularity now, governments can set the stage for a sustainable and thriving future and will experience five key benefits:

1. Reduced costs and waste

By eliminating usage silos and facilitating the easy distribution, sharing and utilization of equipment across all public authorities, the public sector can reduce the large inventories of underutilized assets. Leading to significant cost savings from reduced purchasing and decreased waste handling.

2. Facilitating a profitable circular private market

Tendering coherent circular services across various public domains accelerates the growth of a private circular service industry and unlocks economic potential. Consumers’ tendency to opt for replacement, instead of repair, results in an estimated annual loss of almost €12 billion. By embracing circular alternatives, this financial loss can be redirected towards purchasing new services, enriching people’s lives beyond mere functional replacement and, thereby, enhancing the overall well-being and prosperity of society.

3. Accelerating digital enablement of circularity

Embracing the circular economy necessitates new digital capabilities within all aspects of a business’s digital technology platform, including digital services and customer touchpoints, internal IT systems optimization, circular business ecosystem collaboration, connected products and business intelligence. Offering circular products and services to a coherent public sector requires businesses to invest in digitization, which can be reused when offering circular services to the private sector.

4. Accelerating the achievement of climate and environmental goals

As the public sector is considered a role model for society, setting an example of good practice, its commitment to circularity inspires and accelerates private sector engagement in the journey towards achieving climate and environmental goals.

5. Reducing barriers to a competitive circular economy

Given the public sector’s size and influence, businesses must prepare for and contribute to coherent public circularity models. By actively participating in the transition, businesses can reduce time, cost and risk in realizing circular economy business models.

One of the most powerful tools

Leveraging the strategic procurement power of coherent public circularity is one of the most powerful tools to drive the implementation of a circular economy across various sectors and to achieve climate and environmental goals. By using its purchasing influence, a coherent circular public ecosystem can promote and encourage circular production, consumption and usage practices throughout society.Breaking down procurement and utilization silos within the public sector is essential to create a cohesive and supportive environment for circular initiatives. By setting an example and leading the way, the public sector can lay a strong foundation for innovative companies to thrive and become leaders in the circular economy, fostering economic growth and job creation.Simultaneously, by adopting circular practices, the public sector can effectively reduce its own climate and environmental impact, achieve financial savings through resource efficiency and minimize waste generation. This not only benefits the public sector itself, but also sets a positive example for other sectors and encourages the adoption of circular approaches throughout the entire region, paving the way for a sustainable and