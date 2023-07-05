Youth empowerment and involvement in the conversation of menstrual shame: Things should change, must change now

by

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Sadia Khalid, early-stage researcher (ESRs), medical writer and specialist at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), Estonia. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Youth play a crucial role in breaking the taboo surrounding menstruation and driving change in addressing period poverty. Especially Involving young men in the process of eliminating menstrual shame is crucial for creating a more inclusive and supportive society. Here are some ways to involve youth in this important endeavour:

1. Education and awareness: Promote comprehensive education about menstruation that includes both boys and girls from a young age. Teach them about the biological and social aspects of menstruation, debunk myths and misconceptions, and emphasize the normalcy of the menstrual cycle. Men who understand menstruation are more likely to be supportive and empathetic.



2. Online information access: Twenty-first century’s greatest gift to mankind is online information access which can play a key role in raising awareness in youth. Today’s youth have greater access to information and resources than ever before, thanks to the internet and social media. They can educate themselves about menstruation, understand its biological aspects, and learn about the experiences and challenges faced by menstruating individuals around the world. Young people have the power to shape social norms and attitudes within their peer groups. Promoting inclusive and supportive conversations about menstruation can create a positive ripple effect that helps change societal perceptions.

3. Open communication: Encourage open dialogues about menstruation between men and women. Create safe spaces for discussions where men can ask questions and women can share their experiences. This can help break down taboos and normalize conversations about menstruation, reducing stigma and shame.



3. Technology and creativity: younger generations tend to be more open-minded and receptive to discussions surrounding taboo subjects like menstruation. They are more likely to question and challenge societal norms, making them effective agents of change in breaking down period stigma. Youth involvement in open communication is crucial for creating a more inclusive and supportive society. Young people are often at the forefront of using technology and social media platforms to raise awareness and advocate for the causes they believe in. They can leverage these tools to start conversations, share information, and challenge period shame on a global scale.

4. Engage men as allies: Encourage men to actively participate in initiatives aimed at eliminating menstrual shame. This can involve supporting campaigns, volunteering, or joining organizations that work toward menstrual health and gender equality. Engaging men as allies helps foster empathy, understanding, and support.

5. Diverse perspectives: Youth come from diverse backgrounds and experiences, bringing a range of perspectives to the table. This diversity helps in addressing the intersectionality of menstrual shame and understanding the unique challenges faced by different communities. By amplifying marginalized voices, youth can ensure that the fight against period shame is inclusive and intersectional.

6. Challenge stereotypes and myths: Men can play a significant role in challenging societal norms and stereotypes that perpetuate menstrual shame. Encourage men to speak up against derogatory language, jokes, or discriminatory practices related to menstruation. By challenging these attitudes, they can contribute to changing the broader societal narrative.



7. Peer support and solidarity: Young people can provide crucial support to their peers who menstruate. By creating a culture of empathy, understanding, and solidarity, they can help dismantle period shame at a grassroots level. Peer support groups and initiatives can be valuable spaces for sharing experiences, addressing concerns, and fostering a sense of belonging.

8. Involve men in policymaking and advocacy: Menstrual health policies and initiatives should not be limited to women alone. Encourage men to participate in policy-making processes and advocate for inclusive policies that address menstrual health, hygiene, and dignity. Involving men in decision-making ensures a more comprehensive and balanced approach.

9. Activism and advocacy: Youth-led activism has been instrumental in driving social change on various issues. Many young activists are already taking up the cause of menstrual equity and working towards eliminating period shame. Their passion, energy, and innovative approaches can drive meaningful change and challenge existing systems and structures.



10. Collaboration and partnerships: Youth can collaborate with NGOs, community organizations, and other stakeholders to amplify their efforts. By forming partnerships, youth-led initiatives can benefit from the experience, resources, and guidance of established organizations, enhancing their impact and reach.



11. Engage male role models: Female role models are essential, but we need to utilize influential male role models such as celebrities, athletes, or community leaders to champion the cause of menstrual health. Their support can reach a wide audience and help challenge deep-rooted stereotypes and beliefs.



12. Foster supportive environments: Encourage families especially men to create supportive environments at home, in the workplace, and in their social circles. This can include providing access to menstrual products, understanding menstrual needs and challenges, and offering emotional support to women during their menstrual cycles.

There is no doubt that youth can play a crucial role in eliminating period shame.

Eliminating menstrual shame is essential for creating a sustainable and inclusive future. By empowering youth especially young men with knowledge, resources, and opportunities for advocacy, we can harness their potential to drive meaningful change in society’s attitudes towards menstruation. Although it is worth mentioning here that involving young men in eliminating menstrual shame requires patience, understanding, and ongoing efforts. By working together, we can create a more inclusive society that embraces menstruation as a normal and natural part of life.

About the author

Sadia Khalid, early-stage researcher (ESRs), medical writer and specialist at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), Estonia. She has been working on her PhD research project “The role of Helicobacter pylori intestinal microbiota in the development of liver diseases. under supervision of Dr. Pirjo Spuul at Faculty of Science, Institute of Chemistry and Biotechnology.,TalTech. Her current research interests include Molecular Medicine, cell biology, infectious diseases, bacteriology, hepatology, and gastroenterology.