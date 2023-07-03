Youth Advocacy and Activism: Empowering Change and Tackling Menstrual Challenges

by

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Sadia Khalid, early-stage researcher (ESRs), medical writer and specialist at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), Estonia. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Extensive research sheds light on the historical and cultural context of menstrual stigma, revealing its impact on suppressing open conversations and perpetuating harmful beliefs. The concept of “menstrual moaning” has been explored, highlighting how it reinforces shame and silence around menstruation. This stigma stems from societal expectations and gendered norms, leading to women enduring their periods silently. To combat this, we must prioritize open dialogue, comprehensive education, and destigmatization campaigns, involving both men and boys, to challenge taboos and promote positive change.Youth play a crucial role in breaking the taboo surrounding menstruation and driving change in addressing period poverty. We can find some successful initiatives and interventions by NGOs and youth health organizations that have sought to challenge menstrual shame and empower women.Here are some ways in which youth can be key contributors to this effort:1. Education and awareness: Youth should be empowered with knowledge through comprehensive menstrual education, enabling them to understand the significance of period moaning and its impact on menstrual stigma. Youth can actively engage in educating themselves and their peers about menstruation. By seeking accurate information, dispelling myths, and promoting open discussions, they can help normalize the conversation around periods. Youth-led initiatives, workshops, and awareness campaigns in schools and communities can contribute to breaking the taboo. 2. Advocacy and activism: Youth have a powerful voice and the ability to advocate for change. They can engage in advocacy efforts to raise awareness about period poverty and the importance of menstrual health. Local government should equip youth with effective communication and advocacy skills, empowering them to raise awareness, challenge societal norms, and promote positive narratives surrounding menstruation. By organizing rallies, signing petitions, or lobbying policymakers, youth can exert pressure for policy reforms and increased support for menstrual hygiene initiatives.3. Peer support and empowerment: Youth can create safe spaces for individuals to discuss menstruation openly and seek support. By providing peer support networks, they can help tackle the shame and embarrassment associated with periods. Youth-led mentorship programs or clubs can provide a platform for empowerment and enable young people to support each other in managing their menstrual health.4. Innovation and entrepreneurship: Youth have unique perspectives and creative ideas that can lead to innovative solutions. They can develop sustainable and cost-effective menstrual products or services that address the specific needs of marginalized communities. Entrepreneurship in the menstrual health sector can not only provide economic opportunities but also contribute to addressing period poverty.5. Collaboration and partnerships: Youth can collaborate with youth-led organizations, NGOs, community organizations, and other stakeholders to amplify their efforts and their voices, leverage their energy and passion, and drive meaningful change in dismantling period moaning and promoting menstrual well-beingBy forming partnerships, youth-led initiatives can benefit from the experience, resources, and guidance of established organizations, enhancing their impact and reach. 6. Media and social media activism: Youth can leverage the power of media and social media platforms to raise awareness and challenge taboos. By creating engaging content, sharing personal stories, and participating in online discussions, they can reach a wider audience and spark conversations around menstrual health and period poverty.It is essential to provide youth with the necessary knowledge, skills, and platforms to become agents of change. Governments, schools, and organizations should support youth-led initiatives, provide comprehensive menstrual health education, and foster an inclusive environment that encourages youth participation and leadership.By empowering youth and involving them in the conversation, we can break the taboo surrounding menstruation, promote menstrual health, and work towards eradicating period poverty. Their energy, passion, and innovative thinking can create a lasting impact and contribute to a more equitable and inclusive society.About the authorSadia Khalid, early-stage researcher (ESRs), medical writer and specialist at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), Estonia. She has been working on her PhD research project “The role of Helicobacter pylori intestinal microbiota in the development of liver diseases. under supervision of Dr. Pirjo Spuul at Faculty of Science, Institute of Chemistry and Biotechnology.,TalTech. Her current research interests include Molecular Medicine, cell biology, infectious diseases, bacteriology, hepatology, and gastroenterology.