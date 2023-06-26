Menstrual Shame: Societal Norms, and deeply ingrained gender biases

by

Different cultures view menstruation in different ways. Western society’s social norms dictate it to be a topic that should be remain hidden. By contrast, history tells us that in some hunter-gatherer societies, menstruation was viewed as sacred and in positive light, without any connotation of uncleanness. Traditional gender stereotypes often associate strength with physical attributes or traditional masculine qualities. These stereotypes can downplay or disregard the unique strengths and capabilities that women possess, such as emotional intelligence, resilience, empathy, and multitasking abilities.



The perception that men at war, the aggression and bloodshed is a sign of strength. We view it as a sacrifice, soldiers bleeding and their wounds are signs of courage, a badge of honour while women bleeding during menstruation is considered dirty. Women’s biology was often considered a sign of weakness. Society kept ignoring the unique and complex reproductive capabilities that women possess. Menstruation, pregnancy, and childbirth are all natural processes that are integral to the continuation of the human species.



The ignorance and shame towards women’s biological functions are rooted in deep-seated societal norms and cultural beliefs. These beliefs and taboos surrounding menstruation have been perpetuated over centuries and vary across different cultures and societies. The reasons behind the varying attitudes toward menstruation across different religions and cultures can be attributed to a combination of these factors. The degradation of women for menstruation has its roots in complex historical, cultural, and social factors. Understanding the reasons behind this degradation of women for their periods requires exploring several factors:



1. Historical and Cultural Factors: Different cultures have different beliefs and practices surrounding menstruation that have been shaped by their historical contexts. Many ancient cultures viewed menstruation as a mysterious and powerful phenomenon associated with fertility and creation. Some cultures have celebrated menstruation as a symbol of fertility, womanhood, and power, recognizing its significance in the cycle of life. However, with the rise of patriarchal societies and social norms, menstruation became stigmatized and associated with impurity and negativity. This shift may have been influenced by the desire to control women’s bodies and reproductive abilities.



2. Patriarchal Power Dynamics: The subjugation and control of women’s bodies and reproductive capacities have been perpetuated through patriarchal power structures. The degradation of menstruation can be seen as a reflection of this power imbalance, where women’s natural bodily functions are viewed as dirty or impure, reinforcing gender inequality. Menstruation, being unique to women, has been used to marginalize and control women throughout history. By associating menstruation with notions of impurity, weakness, and irrationality, patriarchal systems sought to maintain power structures and perpetuate gender inequality.



3. Lack of Education and Awareness: Insufficient knowledge and education about menstruation contribute to the perpetuation of myths, negative attitudes, and misconceptions. Menstruation is often shrouded in silence and secrecy, leading to the development of negative attitudes and stigmatization. The secrecy around it makes it easier for societal taboos and misconceptions to persist.



4. Religious and Spiritual Beliefs: Religious beliefs and interpretations have played a significant role in shaping attitudes toward menstruation. Some religious and spiritual beliefs view menstruation as a source of impurity, leading to the exclusion of menstruating women from religious spaces and practices. These beliefs are often influenced by cultural and historical contexts and may have contributed to the shame of menstruation in certain religious contexts. These beliefs further reinforce the societal perception of menstruation as something dirty or shameful.



5. Social Constructs of Femininity: Societal expectations of femininity often prioritize cleanliness, control, and the absence of bodily functions or odours. Menstruation, being a natural bodily process that involves blood, challenges these constructs, and is therefore stigmatized.



6. Media Influence and Popular Culture: The media plays a significant role in shaping societal perceptions and reinforcing gender stereotypes. Media and popular culture often reinforce existing societal norms and gender stereotypes. Representations of menstruation in a negative or humorous light contribute to the overall ignominy and shame associated with periods. However, there have been positive shifts in recent years, with increased representation and normalization of menstruation in media, challenging these negative portrayals.



Coming together to celebrate women’s bodies and respect the biology of females requires a collective effort to challenge deeply ingrained beliefs and practices. Addressing menstrual stigma requires a multifaceted approach that involves education, awareness, and challenging deeply ingrained societal norms. Promoting open dialogue, comprehensive menstrual health education, and initiatives that challenge, and dismantling patriarchal structures which perpetuate gender inequality. It also requires shifting cultural narratives to embrace menstruation as a natural and normal part of women’s lives, celebrating the strength and resilience of women’s bodies. We need to dismantle all existing taboos and empower women to embrace their bodies and menstrual experiences without shame or degradation. Progress is being made in many parts of the world, but there is still work to be done to achieve widespread acceptance and celebration of women’s bodies and experiences.

It is crucial to recognize and appreciate the unique strengths and contributions of women, celebrating their achievements and promoting gender equality. By challenging gender stereotypes and biases, we can create a more inclusive and equitable society that values and respects women’s biology and the strengths they possess.

Sadia Khalid, early-stage researcher (ESRs), medical writer and specialist at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), Estonia. She has been working on her PhD research project “The role of Helicobacter pylori intestinal microbiota in the development of liver diseases. under supervision of Dr. Pirjo Spuul at Faculty of Science, Institute of Chemistry and Biotechnology.,TalTech. Her current research interests include Molecular Medicine, cell biology, infectious diseases, bacteriology, hepatology, and gastroenterology.