Menstrual poverty: What can be done to address period poverty?

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Sadia Khalid, early-stage researcher (ESRs), medical writer and specialist at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), Estonia. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Menstrual poverty refers to the lack of access to menstrual hygiene products and adequate sanitation facilities, primarily due to financial constraints. It is a global issue that affects millions of girls and women, particularly in low-income countries and marginalized communities.

Menstruation is a natural biological process experienced by girls and women, and the lack of access to necessary resources during this time can have serious consequences on their health, education, and overall well-being. Menstrual hygiene products such as sanitary pads, tampons, or menstrual cups are essential for managing menstrual bleeding and maintaining hygiene.



Meeting the hygiene needs of all adolescent girls is a fundamental issue of human rights, dignity, and public health,” – Sanjay Wijesekera, former UNICEF Chief of Water

The consequences of menstrual poverty can be far-reaching. Inadequate menstrual hygiene management can lead to health issues, including infections and reproductive tract infections. It can also result in increased school absenteeism among girls, as they may be unable to attend classes due to the lack of proper facilities or fear of embarrassment. This can have a long-term impact on their education and prospects.

The underlying factors contributing to menstrual poverty are complex and often interconnected. They include socio-economic factors, cultural taboos and stigmas surrounding menstruation, lack of awareness, limited access to clean water and sanitation facilities, and high costs of menstrual products. Additionally, policy gaps and inadequate government support further exacerbate the problem.

While eradicating menstrual poverty completely from low- to middle-income countries is a complex task, it is certainly an achievable goal with concerted efforts and sustained commitment from various stakeholders. Several initiatives and interventions have already made progress in addressing this issue, but further actions are required to ensure long-term solutions. Here are some key approaches that can contribute to eradicating menstrual poverty:

Addressing menstrual poverty requires a comprehensive approach that includes various stakeholders such as governments, NGOs, communities, and individuals. Some key strategies to tackle this issue include:

1. Affordability and accessibility of menstrual products: Ensuring affordable and accessible menstrual hygiene products is essential. It is possible through subsidies, local production or distribution, innovative financing models, and partnerships with businesses, NGOs

reduced taxes, or free distribution programs.



2. Education and awareness: Promoting menstrual health education to eliminate stigmas, raise awareness about menstrual hygiene practices, and provide accurate information about menstruation. Comprehensive and age-appropriate menstrual health education should be integrated into school curricula. This education should address menstrual hygiene practices, dispel myths and stigmas, and provide information about reproductive health.



3. Sanitation infrastructure and facilities: Ensuring the availability of clean water, private toilets, and appropriate waste management facilities in schools, workplaces, and communities is crucial in eradicating menstrual poverty. Schools, workplaces, and public spaces should have adequate facilities to support menstrual hygiene management.



4. Sustainable alternatives: Encouraging the use of reusable and eco-friendly menstrual products like menstrual cups or cloth pads, which are cost-effective and have less environmental impact.



5. Community engagement and awareness: Engaging with local communities, religious leaders, and influencers is important to challenge social norms and cultural taboos associated with menstruation. Community-led initiatives can empower individuals and encourage supportive environments. Much of the pioneering work in menstrual health and education internationally is undertaken by charities. Various NGO’s campaign for policy reform to address the issue on a wider scale, yet overall, the topic is sadly still neglected.



6. Advocacy and policy changes: Governments play a crucial role in addressing menstrual poverty by implementing supportive policies, allocating resources, and prioritizing menstrual health in national agendas. Advocating for policy changes that prioritize menstrual health, including the integration of menstrual hygiene management into national health and education policies. Advocacy efforts can raise awareness, mobilize support, and encourage policy changes.



7. Partnerships and collaborations: Engaging with various stakeholders, including governments, NGOs, private sector entities, international organizations, and local communities, to collectively address the issue of menstrual poverty and find sustainable solutions. It will also to pool resources, share best practices, and implement effective programs to tackle menstrual poverty. Charitable organizations play a crucial role in advancing menstrual health and education globally.



8. Research and innovation: Continued research and innovation are essential to developing sustainable and cost-effective menstrual hygiene products, such as reusable pads or low-cost biodegradable options. This can help overcome affordability challenges and reduce environmental impact.

By combining these strategies and tailoring them to specific country contexts, it is possible to make significant progress in eradicating menstrual poverty. By addressing menstrual poverty, we can empower girls and women to manage their menstruation with dignity, improve their health outcomes, and enable them to fully participate in education, work, and social activities.

However, it is worth remembering here that it requires long-term commitment, sustained funding, and a multi-dimensional approach that addresses social, economic, and cultural factors contributing to the issue.



Good to know:

Despite the continued neglect of the topic, these NGOs tirelessly campaign for policy reforms and implement vital initiatives to address the issue on a wider scale.

Water Aid, an international charity, provides clean water and female-friendly toilets to communities in developing nations. They also produce educational materials and supplies to support menstrual health education.

ActionAid is another NGO that empowers local women by teaching them to make safe and reusable pads. These pads are then distributed freely to girls in schools, ensuring they have access to hygienic menstrual products. In various countries, NGOs like Dignity Dreams in South Africa, Gramalaya in India, and Pad-Up Creations in Nigeria are making significant strides by creating reusable pads for women. These organizations provide sustainable and hygienic solutions to address the menstrual needs of rural and low-income girls and women.

The efforts of these charities go beyond simply providing menstrual products. They aim to break the silence and stigma surrounding menstruation, raise awareness about menstrual health, and empower individuals through education and access to essential resources.

While it is disheartening that menstrual health is still neglected on a larger scale, the work of these NGOs is instrumental in driving change and improving the lives of countless girls and women. Their dedication to sustainable solutions and community empowerment is making a significant impact in tackling period poverty and promoting menstrual health worldwide.

About the author

Sadia Khalid, early-stage researcher (ESRs), medical writer and specialist at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), Estonia. She has been working on her PhD research project “The role of Helicobacter pylori intestinal microbiota in the development of liver diseases. under supervision of Dr. Pirjo Spuul at Faculty of Science, Institute of Chemistry and Biotechnology.,TalTech. Her current research interests include Molecular Medicine, cell biology, infectious diseases, bacteriology, hepatology, and gastroenterology.