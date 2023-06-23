EU Cohesion Policy: New sustainable modern railway in Czechia

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the renovated railway service in South Moravia, one of the biggest Cohesion Policy’s investments in Czechia, was inaugurated and opened to passengers. The renovation of this line, involving – 37 new electric units – will contribute to the de-congestion of traffic during peak hours in the busy South-Moravian railway, which transports approximately 22 million passengers every year.

This project was approved in December 2019 and benefitted from €223 million of Cohesion Policy funding from the 2014-2020 programming period, out of a total budget of €265 million.

The reinforced railway system offers new modern rolling stock covering services on the two busiest regional rail lines around the regional capital Brno.

A green, modern and reliable railway, accessible to all

The new electric and energy efficient trains, counting for more than 10,000 seats, replace the obsolete and old vehicles, offering passengers safer, faster and more comfortable journeys. It is expected that more people will feel motivated to take the train. Each unit is named after a variety of wine typical for the South Moravian region.

A modern European ETCS train security system is installed, and the train will reach speeds of up to 160 km/h.

Background

In 2014-2020, Czechia benefited from Cohesion Policy funding worth €25.7 billion. The renovation of the railway has been financed by the Transport Operational Programme, which is funded by the Cohesion Fund (€3.5 billion) and the European Regional Development Fund envelope (€900 million).

For the 2021-2027 programming period €21 billion of Cohesion Policy funding have been made available to Czechia to implement joint EU priorities such as a balanced territorial development and a fair climate and digital transition, whilst supporting an innovative and inclusive social market economy.

Cohesion Policy will also continue supporting a sustainable and smart mobility development in Czechia.

The new Transport programme will improve the transport infrastructure in Czechia, including sustainable and safer mobility in Czech cities with a budget of more than €4.8 billion. Under this programme, the Cohesion Fund will make €800 million available for sustainable urban mobility. This will also include building or renovating tram and

trolleybus lines in main Czech agglomerations.