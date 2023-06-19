Parliament calls on NATO to invite Ukraine to join the alliance

MEPs call on NATO allies to honour their commitment to Ukraine and pave the way for Kyiv to be invited to join the defence alliance.

In the resolution, adopted on Thursday with 425 votes in favour, 38 against with 42 abstentions, MEPs stress that they expect that the “accession process will start after the war is over and be finalised as soon as possible”.

Until full membership is achieved, the EU and its member states, together with NATO allies and like-minded partners, must work closely with Ukraine to develop a temporary framework for security guarantees, MEPs say, which is to be implemented immediately after the war. Parliament emphasises that Ukraine’s integration in both NATO and the EU would enhance regional and global security and strengthen the bonds between Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic community.The destruction of the Kakhovka dam is a war crimeMEPs condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia’s destruction of the Kakhovka dam on 6 June, which constitutes a war crime and has caused extensive flooding and created an environmental disaster as well as ecocide in Ukraine.

All those responsible for war crimes, including the destruction of the dam, will be held accountable in line with international law, they add.

Need for a comprehensive EU recovery package for Ukraine

Parliament calls for a comprehensive and adequate EU recovery package for Ukraine, which should focus on the country’s immediate, medium- and long-term relief, reconstruction and recovery. They look forward to the European Commission’s upcoming proposed review of the current Multiannual Financial Framework and the proposed Rebuild Ukraine Facility, which will cover financing for Ukrainian reconstruction needs in the coming years.

MEPs highlight the importance of linking the reconstruction of Ukraine with its EU accession preparations and ongoing domestic reforms, while stressing that rebuilding damaged infrastructure and industrial capacity should take place in accordance with the “build back better” principle and the European Green Deal. This would help transform the country into a carbon-free and digital modern European welfare state and market economy.

Hope that EU accession negotiations with Ukraine can begin this year

Parliament finally reiterates its support for the European Council’s decision to grant Ukraine EU candidate status last year. MEPs express hope for a positive recommendation from the European Commission once Ukraine has successfully completed the seven steps set out in the Commission’s opinion. They ask for a clear pathway for the start of accession negotiations, which, with enough support, could begin already this year.

For all the details, the full resolution will be available here (15.06.2023).