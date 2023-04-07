You are here: Home / EUGlobe / China / Statement by President von der Leyen with President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping following the trilateral meeting

Statement by President von der Leyen with President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping following the trilateral meeting

April 7, 2023 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Thank you, President Xi,

This is my second visit to Beijing, but in my family, China, and especially the province of Anhui, played a role. When I was young, my father, as Prime Minister of Lower Saxony, secured the first agreement with the province of Anhui and Lower-Saxony. And this partnership continues to flourish today.

I would like to thank you for an entire day of high-ranking, high-level talk, beginning this morning with Prime Minister Li, and our trilateral meeting this afternoon with President Macron; and now this opportunity to continue frank and open discussions on key issues in the European Union-China relations.

We discussed in detail the European approach to de-risk, not to de-couple. We exchanged views on the Russian war in Ukraine – Ukraine a country that is defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity. There needs to be a just peace and full respect of the UN Charter and international law. And both, the European Union and China, we can contribute.

And finally, on global climate change we agreed to cooperate closely the preparation of COP28. Climate change remains the overarching global challenge that we can only master by working very closely together.

Therefore, I am very much looking forward to our trilateral meeting.

Filed Under: China, European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: