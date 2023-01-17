Davos 2023 Day 2: What to expect

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Gayle Markovitz, Business Editor, World Economic Forum, Beatrice Di Caro, Social Media and Live Communications Lead, Digital Media, World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting takes place in Davos from 16-20 January 2023.

Here’s a snapshot of everything you need to know this morning about Day 2 of Davos 2023.

Welcome to the second day of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos. Each morning we’ll bring you a rundown of what to expect, the sessions you might want to keep an eye on, any essential pre-reading and things that are good to know.

Two things you might have missed

Yesterday we launched our Chief Economists Outlook. It comes at a turbulent time for the global economy. Read more on the survey and its findings below.

We also celebrated our latest Crystal Award winners. This year they are architect, activist and artist Maya Lin, soprano Renée Fleming and actors and humanitarians, Idris and Sabrina Elba.

Sessions to watch

We’ve got a full programme of sessions today, from energy to tackling the climate crisis to the power of technology. Here are just some of the highlights – all times below in GMT+1.

08:30 Press Conference: Global Collaboration Village

08:30 Mastering New Energy Economics

08:30 In Defence of Europe

08:30 Philanthropy: A Catalyst for Protecting Our Planet

10:45 Welcoming Remarks and Special Address

11:05 Special Message from Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine

11:15 Special Address by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

11:45 Special Address by Liu He, Vice-Premier of the People’s Republic of China

14:00 Relaunching Trade, Growth and Investment

15:00 A Conversation with Sanna Marin, Prime Minister of Finland

16:00 Special Address by Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain

18:00 America (Un)Bound

Launches and things to look out for on Day 2 of Davos 2023

There’s lots going on today, but amongst everything else, be sure to watch out for the following.

The Global Collaboration Village

After the proof of concept launched at the Annual Meeting in May 2022, today will see more on the Global Collaboration Village.

Find out more here.

Schwab Foundation awards

Later today, the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship will launch its 2023 Social Innovators of the Year. The list includes outstanding founders and chief executive officers, multinational and regional business leaders, government leaders and experts.

Find out more about the Schwab Foundation here.

State of the Connected World

The State of the Connected World report is released today, looking at the Internet of Things (IoT).

It will be live here at 14:00 GMT+1.

Making a difference

Since it launched in January 2020, the World Economic Forum’s Reskilling Revolution platform has reached more than 350 million people.

It’s mobilized a multistakeholder community of over 350 organizations. Founding members include: The Adecco Group, Coursera, Dubai Cares, The Education Commission, the Government of France, iamtheCODE, Infosys, The Lego Foundation, LinkedIn, ManpowerGroup, PwC, Salesforce, and UNICEF.

You can find out more about it here.

Radio Davos: Podcasts from the mountain

We’re bringing you podcasts every day from Davos. They’ll feature interviews, context, and insights into everything that’s going on here in Switzerland. Get them on our podcast page or wherever you get your podcasts.

We’ve already heard from World Economic Forum President Børge Brende, on what to expect this week, and this morning you can hear from Akshat Rathi, Roberto Bocca, Saadia Zahidi, Nela Richardson, Nazanin Boniadi and Farah Siraj.

Some reading for Davos 2023 this morning

Looking for something to get you up to speed on what’s on the global agenda? Check out our Davos 2023 collection on Agenda, but you could also start with some of these.

6 experts at Davos share what’s on the horizon for 2023

Liquid asset: why we won’t solve the climate crisis without fixing water

How technology is enabling multistakeholder engagement in today’s world

5 nature-positive trends to watch out for in 2023

Seizing resilience momentum: our existential opportunity

And something to watch