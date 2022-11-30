COP15: the European Union and the Organisation of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States call for an ambitious global agreement

by

At the United Nations Biodiversity Conference COP15 meeting in Montréal, from 7 to 19 December the European Union and the Organisation of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States (OACPS) will support the adoption of an ambitious, comprehensive and transformative post-2020 global biodiversity framework to halt and reverse biodiversity loss. This is critical since the alarming decline of biodiversity is threatening food security, health, economies and livelihood for billions of people.

Expectations for this landmark meeting were discussed between ministers from the European Union, Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific who gathered in Brussels on 29 November at the occasion of the Joint Council of Ministers between the OACPS and the EU. To be successful, the future framework will need to include quantifiable targets, supported by a robust monitoring and review framework and adequate means to support its implementation.

During COP15, the OACPS, the EU together with UNEP will co-host a high-level event to reflect upon the implementation of the post-2030 global biodiversity framework.

Background

One million species are at risk of extinction. With half of the world’s economic output dependent on nature, protecting biodiversity is essentially about safeguarding the fundamental building blocks on which we all depend.

The UN Biodiversity Conference Fifteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP-15) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) will see the adoption of the post-2020 global biodiversity framework. The framework provides a strategic vision and a global roadmap for the conservation, protection, restoration and sustainable management of biodiversity and ecosystems for the next decade.

The EU and the OACPS are supporting several programmes on biodiversity covering for example sustainable wildlife management (SWM), implementation of Multilateral environmental Agreements (ACPMEA3), knowledge and monitoring for protected areas (Biopama).

For More Information

On the side event: Biodiversity Action For and By the Global South on 18 December

Quote(s)

I am pleased that we are determined to work together to preserve biodiversity, a common priority, and a prerequisite for life on earth. We have a long-standing cooperation with the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States in this area with many programmes supporting countries in halting biodiversity loss. While sustaining wildlife and biodiversity, we are committed to ensure the livelihoods of local and indigenous communities. We have doubled our external funding for biodiversity, which represents a €7 billion investment in biodiversity protection worldwide, especially for the most vulnerable countries. We stand ready to continue our engagement with our partners.Jutta Urpilainen, Commissioner for International Partnerships

One million animal and plant species, out of a total estimate of 8 million, are at risk of extinction, many within decades affecting us all and especially the most vulnerable. With its 79 Member States, the OACPS is willing to ensure that the COP 15 outcomes significantly contribute to this global biodiversity challenge.Chair of the OACPS Council of Ministers, Dr Amery Browne