Launch of the US-EU Task Force on the Inflation Reduction Act

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Bjoern Seibert, Head of Cabinet to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met in Berlin on 25 October 2022 with U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor Mike Pyle to discuss a spectrum of priority issues including Ukraine Reconstruction. Additionally, during today’s meeting, Mr. Seibert and Mr. Pyle launched the U.S.-EU Task Force on the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The Task Force will address specific concerns raised by the EU related to the IRA. Both sides agreed on the importance of close coordination to support sustainable and resilient supply chains across the Atlantic, including to build the clean energy economy.

The first Task Force meeting will be held next week. The Task Force builds on high-level engagement across the European Commission and United States Government. As the Task Force’s work gets underway, Mr. Seibert will continue high-level engagements on these issues, including through engagement with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, Senior Advisor for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation John Podesta.