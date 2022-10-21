Burkina Faso: MEPs demand immediate return to constitutional order

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Call for inclusive and transparent elections by 1 July 2024

EU ready to intensify its engagement in Burkina Faso if conditions allow

MEPs deeply concerned about Russian disinformation and activities of the Wagner Group

In a resolution adopted on Thursday, MEPs condemn the military coup in Burkina Faso and express concern about allegations of human rights violations.

The military coup of 30 September 2022, the second one in a year, undermines the recent progress made towards an orderly return to constitutional order, say MEPs, demanding an immediate return to a civilian government.

They call on the next government to respect the timetable agreed upon for inclusive and transparent elections by 1 July 2024.

Extremely concerned about continuing allegations of human rights violations, MEPs urge

the next government to allow people, including all minority groups, to exercise their civil and political rights.

Rise in Russian disinformation campaigns against EU missions in Africa

The people of Burkina Faso have suffered under too many violent attacks, often committed by jihadist groups, state MEPs, underlining that the EU is ready to intensify its engagement in the country. However, for such an enhanced partnership to work, the Burkinabe leadership must create the necessary conditions. The resolution calls for the EU and its member states to increase their financial support and humanitarian aid to meet the urgent needs of the people of Burkina Faso, in particular the needs of displaced persons and refugees in neighbouring countries.

Parliament condemns the attacks against the French embassy and consulate, the Institut Français and other European institutions and symbols across Burkina Faso during and after the coup and expresses concern about the rise in Russian disinformation campaigns against EU missions and operations in Africa.

Deeply worried about the activities of the Wagner Group (private military and security contractors) in the region, MEPs strongly advise the next government against any partnership with this group. They point to Russia’s very negative track-record in Mali, where, as a result of impunity and failed military tactics, the population is now suffering from increased terrorist threats as well as human rights violations by mercenaries.

The increasing instability and the dire socioeconomic and humanitarian situation in Burkina Faso have provided an opportunity for terrorist groups to wreak havoc and has profound international consequences, warn MEPs. They underline that terrorism and instability across the Sahel region are undermining democratic consolidation and the rule of law and call on the international community, including the EU, to increase cooperation and support in addressing all these challenges.

The resolution was adopted by show of hands.