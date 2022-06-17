4 experts on how leaders can best respond to a changing global landscape

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Kulé Galma, Community Engagement Specialist, Young Global Leaders, World Economic Forum, Greta Ruffino, Early Careers Programme – Digital Community Engagement, Foundations, World Economic Forum & Thomas Roulet, Associate Professor in Organisation Theory, Deputy Director of the MBA Programme, University of Cambridge Judge Business School

The world is experiencing a time of unprecedented change and disruption.

We have also observed shifts in our geopolitical realities and seen growing urgency in response to climate change.

Young Global Leaders share their thoughts on how to navigate these uncertain times.

The COVID-19 pandemic shook our communities, devasted our economies and even altered the ways that we work and relate to one another. We have also observed shifts in our geopolitical realities and seen growing urgency in response to climate change. Now, more than ever, leaders need the skills and tools to navigate uncertain circumstances and pivot their strategies.

In collaboration with the University of Cambridge Judge Business School, 40 Young Global Leaders took a one-week executive education module. Drawing from their personal leadership journeys, these young leaders looked at how they could manage teams in extreme contexts, deal with unpredictability and even unleash their creativity to lead more responsibly.

As leaders continue to navigate uncertainty, we asked four of our Young Global Leaders to share their thoughts on how leaders must lead differently to respond to our changing global landscape.

‘Rebuild societal trust and restore system stability’

Arvan Chan, Senior Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer, International, Centene Corporation

Workers are burning out, inflation is widening income inequality, and infectious and chronic illnesses are disproportionately affecting underserved communities. We, as future leaders, have an opportunity and a responsibility to define and execute on new strategies that can adapt to non-linear uncertainties, rebuild societal trust, and restore system stability.

As we transition into a future that is comprised of platforms, not products, industry boundaries will disappear. Therefore, it is critically important that our new business models are inclusive, our “ageless” workforce is diverse, and our big data and AI have ethical guardrails to ensure a more inclusive future for all.

‘Build the resilience that teams need to thrive’

Matthew Guilford, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Common Health

Leaders need to move the topic of uncertainty away from the risk committee and into the forefront of organizational strategy and implementation. At a time when people are eager for a vision of a post-pandemic world, leaders have a responsibility to provide a point of view on what they believe the future may hold.

But they must also take steps, every day, to build the resilience that their teams need to thrive if the environment evolves in a “non-linear” way. Empathy – with customers, employees, partners, and even competitors – is a critical enabler for this type of creative thinking.

‘Reskill, upskill and motivate teams to deliver holistic impact’

Raju Narisetti, Director, Global Publishing, McKinsey & Company

As volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity (VCUA) soar – from the ongoing fallout of pandemic, the war in Ukraine and global economic headwinds – resilient leaders and organizations need to shift from an “or” mindset to an “and” mindset. This means doubling down on accelerating sustainable and inclusive growth to create stakeholders and ecosystem impact, creating value for customers, suppliers, and the environment.

It is also about embracing technology to drive agile digital transformations within our organizations while continuing to build and reinforce our existing human capital and our future workforce, by reskilling, upskilling and motivating our teams to deliver holistic impact.

Forum Foundations

What is a YGL?

The YGL community is made up of more than 1,300 members and alumni, including public officials, business innovators, artists, educators, technology developers, journalists and activists.

The mission of the Forum of Young Global Leaders is to create a dynamic global community of exceptional people with the vision, courage and influence to drive positive change in the world.

Aligned with the World Economic Forum’s mission, they seek to spur public-private cooperation amongst these unique actors to demonstrate entrepreneurship in the global public interest.

Representing more than 100 nationalities, Young Global Leaders are united by the belief that the urgent problems of today present an opportunity to forge a better future across sectors, generations and borders.

Visit the YGL website at: https://www.younggloballeaders.org/

‘Communicate, leverage creative ideas and collaborate’

Claudia Vergueiro Massei, Head, Executive Office and Transformation, Motion Control, Siemens AG

With so many crises going on in parallel all over the globe, it is ever more imperative that leaders adopt new leadership tools and take action to take today’s VUCA world to a super VUCA one (vibrant, unreal, caring, astounding). Here are three ideas for change that can make a difference going forward: