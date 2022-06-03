Third Schengen Forum: setting the way forward

by

The Commission convened today the third Schengen Forum, a key component of the yearly Schengen Governance cycle. The Forum allowed Members of the European Parliament and Home Affairs Ministers of the current and future Council presidencies, Member States Representatives, as well as other stakeholders such as EU agencies and non-governmental organisations to exchange views on the state of play of the Schengen area and the new priorities for 2022-2023 on the basis of the recently adopted State of Schengen Report.

Political discussions will continue on 10 June in the Schengen Council, where Ministers are expected to endorse at political level the main priorities for 2022-2023.

Vice-President for Promoting our European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas, said: “Schengen needs commitment and mutual trust. The Commission established the Schengen Forum to promote a regular and structured political dialogue among all the actors involved in ensuring the proper functioning of the Schengen area. With this third successful event, we continue our cooperation to make Schengen stronger and to respond to the current and future challenges“.

Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson who has convened and chaired the Forum said: “Today’s discussions mark a key step in the 2022 Schengen Governance cycle. Schengen itself is a collective achievement and I was glad to discuss challenges and priorities with a wide range of stakeholders, including Member States, the European Parliament as well as our agencies, and NGOs.“

The discussions focused on:

Management of the external borders: participants discussed ways forward to achieve effective management of the external borders, to ensure that both the protection of the external borders and the rights of people seeking asylum are guaranteed. They exchanged views on how to strengthen the European integrated border management, based on the consultation process launched by the Commission on developing a Multiannual Strategic Policy for European Integrated Border Management by the end of 2022.

Next steps

The Commission calls on Member States and EU home affairs agencies to take the necessary steps to deliver on the priorities identified in the State of Schengen report and discussed today. The Commission also invites the Ministers to endorse the new Schengen governance model and the priorities for 2022-2023 at the upcoming Schengen Council on 10 June. The Commission will closely accompany this process both at the political and technical levels, and it will report on progress achieved and follow-up actions at the end of the annual cycle.

Background

The Commission has presented the first annual State of Schengen Report 2022 on 24 May 2022. The document identifies current challenges and recommends priority actions for the way forward as a starting point of the Schengen cycle. This cycle was established with the 2021 Schengen Strategy. It provides a regular ‘health check’ on the state of Schengen, that is intended to identify problems early on, to ensure common responsibility and appropriate reactive measures. Previous editions of the Schengen Forum took place in November 2020 and May 2021. It is a forum for discussions to stimulate concrete cooperation and mutual trust by taking stock of achievements and identifying obstacles experienced and setting out the way forward for Schengen.