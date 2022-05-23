Rule of law in Malta: MEPs travel to Valletta to take stock of developments

by

On 23-25 May, six MEPs of the Civil Liberties Committee will assess progress in the investigations, trials, and reforms that followed the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Two and a half years after the last visit of an EP delegation to the country in the context of ongoing efforts to strengthen EU values, MEPs will return to Malta on 23-25 May. The aim of the visit -organised upon the recommendation of the Monitoring Group on Democracy, Rule of Law and Fundamental Rights (DRFMG) is to take stock of the latest developments as regards the rule of law, recent judicial reforms, safety of journalists, anti-corruption measures, and citizenship and residence by investment schemes. Communication between Maltese authorities and the DRFMG, as well as the group’s work in this area, continued throughout the pandemic.

The delegation comprises the following MEPs:

They will meet with:

the President of the Republic of Malta Dr George Vella

the Prime Minister Dr Robert Abela and Cabinet Members

Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti (tbc)

Attorney General Dr Victoria Buttigieg

the Speaker of the Parliament of Malta Hon Anġlu Farrugia

Members of the Parliament of Malta.

They will also hold discussions with commissioners and senior civil servants, representatives of Europol (the EU’s police agency) and regulatory bodies, as well as NGOs, civil society, journalists and representatives of the Daphne Project, and the family of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Background

Following visits to Malta and Slovakia in the aftermath of the murders of the Maltese blogger and journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, and the Slovak journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée, the Civil Liberties Committee set up its Rule of Law Monitoring Group in June 2018. In the 9th parliamentary term, the Group was succeeded by the Democracy, Rule of Law and Fundamental Rights Monitoring Group, which monitors and reports on relevant issues across all member states.