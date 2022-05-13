Normal life after the COVID-19 pandemic

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Burhansyah Azhar, a medical student from Indonesia at his 6th medical year in Kasr el Ainy Medical School, Cairo University, Egypt. He is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

For more than 2 years the world has suffered from this endless pandemic. Scientific research has been conducted progressively in order to overcome this situation. One among the best solutions is indeed vaccinations. If in the past we needed about 5 years to produce it (i.e commercialization), scientists are now challenged to come with it in only less than 2 or 3 years to eradicate the pandemic.

With the advancements of technology nowadays it would not be impossible. If the speed of the lab’s test could be amplified more than a hundred times, then 2 years would never be a dream. But then, when information technology takes its place, we face more challenges.

With a progressively improvement in social media and gadgets, a massive flow of any information, whether real or fake, couldn’t be prevented. Everyone now, in any other part on this planet, can easily access tons of information within just a second or even less.

Consequently the environment became more toxic and false distinguish between misleading information will happen among the people. Moreover, the attention and tendency to fake or negative news has more impact on them, then the proper dissemination of vaccines seems to be harder because the people are starting to be very skeptical with the vaccine.



We can furtherly talk into at least two aspects that have a great impact to overcome this situation. The demographic, including culture, religion, and social aspects, may be a strong point to be focused on. For example, an enormous country with more religious and cultural tendency could ask for their leaders ( preacher, Imam, or Pope ) to get involved to spread the facts about the importance of vaccine utilization. Since, sometimes, people might have lost their trust from its government then it will regain back that trust and interest.

Nevertheless, the problem may come from the mass media side as well. In spite of the fact of their tendency to bombastic news in an aim to attract the community which, unfortunately, doesn’t mean positive. Conspiracy and politic or even myth sides of the vaccine itself may come into our gadget everytime.

If they aren’t aware that what they are doing has a negative impact on the environment, then mass media controlling action should be taken. Government should undergo a proper policy to ensure a stream of information, especially that related with vaccinations.

The negative, unbeneficial, and misleading information should be stopped, and if possible punishment may be given to anyone who distracts from these circumstances. Indeed it will need cooperation among all stakeholders in a country. Everyone should participate in the aim to erode this endlessness and get normal life back again.

Without participation of its public domain and strong policy from its government, it seems we will suffer for more upcoming years, and normal life will just be our daily dream.

About the author

Burhansyah Azhar was born on October 21st 1996 in Indonesia. Now, he is undergoing the 6th medical year in Kasr el Ainy Medical School, Cairo University, Egypt. He has big interest in Laboratory works, conferences and research especially in Pediatric and Cardiology medical field, besides of his culinary, literature and music hobbies.