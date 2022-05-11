Syria and the region: close to €6.4 billion mobilised during the 6th Brussels Conference

by

Today, the international community pledged close to €6.4 billion for 2022 and beyond during the sixth Brussels Conference on ‘Supporting the future of Syria and the Region’, organised by the European Union. The funding will help people in Syria and the neighbouring countries hosting Syrian refugees. Out of this amount, over €4.8 billion were pledged by the EU, with over €3.1 billion coming from the European Commission and €1.7 billion from the EU Member States. The EU and its Member States have remained the largest donors supporting people in Syria and the region since the beginning of the crisis in 2011, mobilising €27.4 billion overall.

High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell said: “We today show that the international community remains determined to support the Syrian people – wherever they are – as well as the generous host communities who harbour them. We keep alive the flame of hope for a just and peaceful Syria. We remain convinced that a comprehensive political solution, brokered through the United Nations, is the ultimate imperative. Although this year’s conference takes place against the backdrop of the war against Ukraine, we will not forget the Syrian people.”

Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said: “After 11 years of suffering, we cannot and will not forget the Syrian people. The humanitarian situation in Syria is only getting worse. Over 14.6 million Syrians need humanitarian assistance inside Syria alone, 1.2 million more than in 2021. Millions more need continued support in their host countries in the region as well. Despite the challenges, the EU continues delivering humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable Syrians and their host communities.”

Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi said: “Our New Agenda for the Mediterranean and the Economic and Investment Plan will keep supporting the socio-economic recovery of the region in major refugee-hosting countries, boosting the real economy and creating new jobs, offering a perspective for the young generation. We have a number of projects in the pipeline that will deliver real benefit for the people on the ground such as access to basic services, quality education, livelihoods, healthcare, water and sanitation.”

The Conference brought together over 75 delegations from neighbouring countries hosting Syrian refugees, partner countries, EU Member States and international and local organisations, including the United Nations, to address the humanitarian situation in Syria and the region and renew the support to a comprehensive political solution to the conflict. It also provided a unique platform for dialogue with civil society.

Today, the European Union also published a report on delivery against the pledges made at the fifth Brussels conference on “Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region” held on 30 March 2021.

Background

Since 2017, the Brussels Conference’s goal has been to reassert the international community’s continued support for the Syrian people affected by the ongoing conflict and to the UN and UN Special Envoy’s efforts for a negotiated political solution, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254. The Conference also helps to mobilise much-needed financial support to meet the needs of Syrian refugees and their host communities in neighbouring countries, keep Syria high on the international agenda and pursue and deepen an inclusive dialogue with civil society. The Conference is the main pledging event for Syria and the region in 2022.

On 9 May 2022, the Day of Dialogue provided a unique platform for dialogue between civil society actors from inside Syria, the region as well as the diaspora, refugee-hosting countries, operational partners engaged in the Syria response, the European Union and the participation of other key partners, including the United Nations and the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. The dialogue was built on the online consultation of civil society organisations active on the Syrian crisis. It enabled the collection of valuable insights and recommendations to feed into the Conference, both during the Day of Dialogue and the Ministerial meeting. The Days of Dialogue recording can be accessed here.

Between 26 April and 6 May, EU Member States, partner countries, UN agencies and other organisations organised over 50 side events. Information about the side events can be found here.