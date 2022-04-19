Ukraine: debate on the humanitarian situation in the country

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Development Committee MEPs will debate with Mykyta Poturayev, the Chair of the Humanitarian Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has sparked a humanitarian crisis in the country. In this context, the Committee on Development has invited Mykyta Poturayev, the Chair of the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, to speak to MEPs and discuss the latest situation on the ground and Europe’s role in helping to alleviate the catastrophic consequences of the invasion.

MEPs will also be joined in the debate by representatives from the European Commission’s Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, the Czech civil society organisation People in Need, and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)

When: Wednesday 20 April, at 9.00-12.00

Where: European Parliament, Altiero Spinelli (3G3), Brussels and webstreamed

Following the conclusion of this debate, there will also be a discussion in the Committee on the impact of the Ukrainian crisis on global food security, together with Commission representatives and a representative of the World Food Programme.

Background

At Parliament’s April plenary session, MEPs called for children fleeing war in Ukraine to be given safe passage and for assistance for those internally displaced or unable to leave areas under siege. This follows a decision in March 2022 by MEPs to approve the redirection of EU regional and asylum funding to EU countries sheltering people fleeing from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and release up to €420 million to fund accommodation, food, healthcare or extra staff.