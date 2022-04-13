The Pandemic of Gender Based Violence & Femicides

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Nicha Hemangkorn, Mr. Pamonphon Phummai, Ms. Patranan Punyacharoen, and Ms. Pannapat Srikullayanunt, high school students in grade 11 from Thailand studying at Mahidol University International Demonstration School (MUIDS). They are affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

In recent years, as the world progresses into the era of the metaverse, numerous technologies have been advanced throughout the period. Nevertheless, the attitudes of people towards systemic gender-based discrimination leading to the pandemic of sexual violence and femicides has become increasingly controversial.

As a corollary, the atrocities that occurred to the victims may have been ingrained in their minds, affecting them not only physically but also psychologically and spiritually.

Prior to reaching the means to advocate for gender empowerment, we must comprehend and recognize the fundamental factors that may occur in our modern society.

For instance, in the United Kingdom, 110 women were reported to be killed by men in the year 2020. Up to 52% of the women were killed by their partners, while 70% of them were murdered in the victims’ or culprits’ home. Consequently, one explicit strategy to determine the reasons is to conduct research and questionnaires to acquire information from the general public with regard to what they believe are genuinely the critical causes of gender-based violence and femicides, particularly from victims’ perceptions. Nonetheless, the questionnaires should be conducted in compliance with the principle of medical ethics, especially confidentially.



Throughout education, as a medical student, promoting the measures and psychological education should have taken initiative in order to enhance children’s literacy concerning proper means which could eradicate the imminent difficulties. Given that the world’s future lies in the children’s hands, gender equality should be comprehended by the minors in order to ascertain forms of abuse and respect to each other. Furthermore, the institution should be the place to help ensure compass details on how to intercede for children-protection as well as other threats they may face.



Likewise, adults who have a thorough awareness of the aforementioned challenges that are currently taking place would advocate for and profoundly instill the correct solutions in future generations. To encourage this concept, organizing a public awareness event might lead to the introduction of establishing a strategy to minimize being a victim of violence. Specifically, gender bias could be observed in distinct circumstances, including in the medical field, where patients of a specific gender are apparently mistreated.

Hence, the mature would raise their perceptions of femicides, and gender empowerment in ability which may motivate others to better perspectives on the current issues.

To recapitulate, there are a number of approaches to encourage gender empowerment; however, each human being must seek for a line, a middle ground, between each individual in order to live in a better community.

Despite the fact that everyone has their own set of rights, liberties, and perspectives, they should not be used to infringe the rights and liberties of others. Not only men and women, but everyone should be treated equally. Furthermore, medical students may be able to assist mitigate the pandemic of gender-based violence and femicide. This is attributable to the fact that medical learners should take physical and physiological care of society and patients.

References

Province of Manitoba: V1 – sample anti-harassment policy for employers. Province of Manitoba | v1 – Sample Anti-Harassment Policy for employers. (n.d.). Retrieved March 25, 2022, from http://www.manitobahumanrights.ca/v1/education-resources/resources/sample-policies-pages/sample-policies-sample-anti-harassment-policy.html

Project, B. (2019, October 14). Addressing the global prevalence of femicide and its causes. The Borgen Project. Retrieved March 25, 2022, from https://borgenproject.org/addressing-the-global-prevalence-of-femicide-and-its-causes/

First-Year experience. – Susquehanna University. (n.d.). Retrieved March 25, 2022, from https://www.susqu.edu/campus-life/student-and-campus-services/first-year-experience/?activetab=2

Femicide Census 2020. (n.d.). Retrieved March 25, 2022, from https://www.femicidecensus.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/010998-2020-Femicide-Report_V2.pdf

Hamberg, K. (2008). Gender bias in medicine. sage journals. Retrieved from https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/pdf/10.2217/17455057.4.3.237

About the authors

Ms. Nicha Hemangkorn, Mr. Pamonphon Phummai, Ms. Patranan Punyacharoen, and Ms. Pannapat Srikullayanunt are high school students in grade 11 from Thailand studying at Mahidol University International Demonstration School (MUIDS). In addition, they have the intention of becoming medical students in the future. They demand that they devote themselves to and advocate for medical disciplines and society not only for their generation, but for all generations. From their perceptions, they are under the impression that every individual in our contemporary society is equal, and that we should consequently enhance gender equality.