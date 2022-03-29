Stand Up For Ukraine: private sector can now donate in-kind support via new system

by

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

As part of the ‘Stand Up For Ukraine’ campaign, the European Commission has created a new system to channel in-kind donations from the private sector to Ukraine, Moldova and neighbouring EU Member States, to help cater for the needs of internally displaced and refugees.

The EU will coordinate the delivery of large-scale in-kind donations of vital items such as medicines, vaccines, medical equipment, tents, beds and emergency blankets.

The deliveries will be carried out in cooperation with the Belgian civil protection authorities and via the rescEU strategic reserve of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

These donations can help address the risk of epidemic and protect the most vulnerable, in particular children. The EU Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) will support the EU Civil Protection Mechanism by securing childhood vaccines and other essential medical supplies through support from the pharma industry and ministries of health.

The Foundation at Sanofi is contributing to this effort with a donation of 200,000 diphtheria and tetanus vaccines for Ukraine. Another 70,000 have been offered to Czechia, Slovakia and Moldova via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Companies can also choose to donate other items to improve the living conditions of internally displaced and refugees, such as laptops for example.

How does it work?

The Commission is in direct contact with Ukrainian and neighbouring civil protection authorities and receives continuous updates of urgently needed items on the ground.

Private entities that wish to donate are invited to contact the European Union via email: ECHO-private-donations@ec.europa.eu

Upon receipt of offers for donation by private entities, the Commission evaluate the offer together with countries requesting the assistance to match needs. This is to ensure that most needed items receive priority for delivery.

The private company receives an email of acceptance with further instruction to arrange the delivery to a temporary rescEU warehouse.

with further instruction to arrange the delivery to a temporary rescEU warehouse. From there, the Commission will organise and financially cover the delivery of items to its logistical hubs in either Poland, Romania or Slovakia.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said: “The brave people of Ukraine need our help and they need it now. We are launching this new donation system as part of our global effort to support the 13 million people who were forced to leave their homes to flee Putin’s bombs. ‘Stand Up For Ukraine’ aims to raise funding for refugee relief but also to bring them the items they so desperately need in these difficult times – vaccines for children, medication, tents, for example. The international community is standing by Ukraine.”

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: “The war in Ukraine has created immense needs on the ground and the European Union is using its full civil protection potential to provide assistance to Ukrainians. We are opening additional channels for the private sector to donate aid to Ukraine via the European Union. The coordination and safe transportation will be ensured by the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and in close cooperation with the Belgian civil protection authorities.”

Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, added: “The healthcare response is a crucial part of our support to Ukraine and the bordering countries. I am pleased to announce that through our work with the Health Emergency preparedness and Response Authority, HERA, we have secured the availability of crucial vaccinations to protect those who are fleeing the brutal Russian invasion, in particular the most vulnerable and children.”

Background

‘Stand Up For Ukraine’ is a global campaign launched by President von der Leyen and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, in partnership with international advocacy organisation Global Citizen, to help cater for the needs of internally displaced people and of refugees.

The campaignseeks to mobilise governments, institutions, artists, companies and individuals to direct funding to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries.

Everyone can take action and donate on the ‘Stand Up For Ukraine’ campaign page. The campaign will culminate in a pledging event on 9 April, co-hosted by President von der Leyen and Prime Minister Trudeau.

Disclaimer: Please refrain from sending commercial offers for sale to the indicated email address.