Covid 19: The end is the new beginning

‘One of the best attributes of human beings is that they are adaptable; one of the worst attributes of human beings is they are adaptable’ – Julian Assange. The quote very much describes today’s scenarios as we are dealing with the covid pandemic. The first outbreak in 2019 freaked everyone out but as we are witnessing 4th wave right now in some parts of the world, we can see people quite used to it. The presence of the deadly virus in their surroundings does not concern them to that level.

Now, the question arises is this covid really gonna end and if so then when?

Scientists along with the doctors are constantly battling with the coronavirus. Herd immunity will play a very important role to end this pandemic. We should aim for mass vaccination. With data provided by various countries people are now more aware and taking an active participation in getting themselves vaccinated.

In a recent statement given by Germany’s health minister, he mentioned that ‘By the end of this winter everyone in Germany will either be vaccinated, recovered or dead.’ With the 4th wave hitting Germany the vaccination of its population is a major concern.

In the United States as per the reports the older community is rather vaccinated than the younger ones. Approximately 20 crore individuals have been given the first dose and around 15 crore are done with the second dose. In the UK around 5 crore individuals have been given at least 1 dose. With increasing immunization still we are facing the 4th wave of the pandemic in regions of Europe. The virus has a very high mutation rate with which it has been able to mutate itself to more infectious one. Some people are able to fight the virus without any vaccination and hence acquiring the natural immunity. The vaccination is able to fight the new strain is still a question and how are we going to deal with the fast changing strains of coronavirus is a question that has crossed every mind.

The target also can be to convert this pandemic situation into an endemic one. With this we will be able to restrict the coronavirus to a specific place and transmission can be slowed down. The drastic end of the pandemic situation is a difficult task and hence should be brought down step by step. Endemic restriction of the virus is what we should go for first.

Each person has a role to play if you want to end this virus. Mask, gloves, and social distancing is what everyone knows should be in practice. The major change we need is now to take covid seriously and just not adapt to it. With lockdown restrictions lifted up in almost every country, people should not forget that this virus still exists. We need to do the most as a team together to eliminate it.

Even if the coronavirus will not end anytime soon, it will someday definitely be in control. The journey of this pandemic is different for everyone but at last we will be able to write a beautiful end.

