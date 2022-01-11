You are here: Home / Events / Connectivity is unleashed at MWC Barcelona 2022

January 11, 2022
(Credit: GSMA)

Barcelona Spain

28 February – 3 March 2022

It’s time to reconnect, reimagine, and reinvent

MWC Barcelona is the world’s most influential event for the connectivity industry. It’s where world-leading companies and trailblazers share the latest thought leadership about the progression and future of connectivity. And it’s the best place for networking opportunities with mobile and tech industry influencers.

MWC Barcelona is attended by global mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers, vendors, and content owners. MWC Barcelona is the place to be seen, exhibit ground-breaking products and technologies, and make remarkable connections with senior decision-makers, creators, and innovators in the industry.

We look forward to MWC Barcelona 2022 with renewed optimism and ambition.

Together, we will shape the future of connectivity. It’s time to reconnect, reimagine, and reinvent for industry success.Discover more about the world’s most influential event for the Connectivity Industry at www.mwcbarcelona.com

