5 charts that show what people around the world think about AI

Author: Joe Myers, Writer, Formative Content

A new survey explores attitudes towards artificial intelligence (AI) in 28 countries around the world.

The survey found that nearly two-thirds of adults expect products and services using AI will profoundly change their daily lives in the next 3-5 years.

It also highlights differences between emerging and high-income economies.

The same number also agree that AI products and services will make their life easier, but just half say they have more benefits than drawbacks. And, just 50% say they trust companies that use AI as much as they trust other companies.

“In order to trust artificial intelligence, people must know and understand exactly what AI is, what it’s doing, and its impact,” said Kay Firth-Butterfield, Head of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at the World Economic Forum. “Leaders and companies must make transparent and trustworthy AI a priority as they implement this technology.

Impact of AI on daily life

What people think about AI. Image: Ipsos

Nearly two-thirds of people surveyed said they have a good understanding of what artificial intelligence is.

The areas set to see the biggest changes are education, safety and employment.

The areas set to see the biggest changes are education, safety and employment.

The areas expected to see the biggest change because of AI. Image: Ipsos

But will it make life better? Those surveyed were a little less sure, with just 52% saying that products and services using artificial intelligence have more benefits than drawbacks.

However, there are areas where people think AI will improve their lives. Again, education comes top of the list, with entertainment and transportation rounding out the top three.

People expect AI to make education better for them and their families. Image: Ipsos

Trust in AI



As the first chart shows, just half of those surveyed said they trust companies that use AI as much as they trust other companies.

The survey does point to a correlation, though, between understanding AI and trust in companies that use artificial intelligence. It also suggests a difference between emerging and high-income countries.

The public’s trust in AI is linked to levels of understanding about it. Image: Ipsos

AI, machine learning, technology

Country differences



It’s not the only difference between high-income and emerging economies uncovered by the survey.

Ipsos reports that citizens from emerging countries are significantly more likely than those from higher-income countries to report being knowledgeable about AI, to trust companies using AI and to have a positive outlook on the impact of AI-powered products and services in their lives.

Emerging countries had a more positive outlook on AI than high-income ones. Image: Ipsos

Ipsos surveyed 19,504 adults in 28 countries between 19 November and 3 December 2021.