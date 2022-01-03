Preparation ladder of resolution for younger generations

by

Decision according to dictionary, is a choice that we make after thinking about the various possibilities. We apply it in our day to day life whether in jobs, medical fields, schools, studies, choosing career paths even while planning for recreations. Studies say an average person takes about 35,000 decisions a day.

Finding resolution is like a process of unfolding mystery, finding clues, looking for opportunities and applying to get final result.

For example, the year 2020, who knew would come such a time ,causing the whole world to kind of shut down with empty roads, closed shops, schools and universitites but the front line workers providing services 24/7 and finally we find the route, prevention and some cure to bring back normal way of life. How did they reach till this mark? Through proper research, proper clues, proper thinking, proper application, proper goals and finally proper co-operation.

This power together is slowly bringing us back to normal days and I hope world will one day make the world free from the virus.

Statistics show that while looking for information, we should always collect from source which provides 40-70th percent of information. So, what processes goes behind in making a proper resolution?

There are total seven steps: first, identifying the problem for which solution is needed. second, gathering relevant information about that problem, keeping in mind the 40-70th percentile range, third, looking for alternatives, fourth, weighing the information, fifth, choosing among the alternatives, sixth, taking action and lastly, seventh, reviewing the decision. Keeping in mind everything is not last, we have lots of chances and opportunities.

As a medical student, health education plays important role in making people think and become aware before taking any action. Most important parts which fall under this umbrella are: Information, Education Communication and Feedback.

Information: proving, maintaining and creating awareness. Education: nurturing and monitoring for benefits. Communication: to make information reach thousands of people and around the globe. Best way of communication is diactic rather than one way communication. Feedback: receiving the flow and accepting the results.

These steps help in developing reflective behavior as well as creating reasoning minds.

In the current future generations these steps can be generated from early age with trust, interest, relevant context, clarity, consistency, participation, motivation, comprehension, reinforcement, learning by doing themselves and good feedback process.

As younger generation have an open eyes, open and creative minds, I feel to encourage them is by making them participate through debate, competitions, seminars, where they’ll work, plan and organize with understanding.

Lastly I’ll conclude on a quote by our Honorable Formal First Lady of United States, Michelle Obama “Don’t ever make decisions based on fear. Make decisions based on hope and possibility. Make decisions based on what should happen, not what shouldn’t”.

Sneha Chakraborty is a Final year Medical student at Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India.

Growing up, she has always noticed two kinds of people: ones who can’t afford medical assistance thus, worsen their condition and ones who procrastinate.

In future, she wants to help, create awareness of early diagnosis and treatment.

She loves to read, create, posseses curiosity towards idiopathic diseases and wants to find their cure. So, she wants to go ahead with research in medical field.