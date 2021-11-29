You are here: Home / EUGlobe / China / Which emerging economies have the best universities?

Which emerging economies have the best universities?

November 29, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Kayleigh Bateman, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • China dominates the record number of universities that qualified for the Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings 2022.
  • THE’s survey ranks institutions from emerging economies classified as ‘advanced emerging’, ‘secondary emerging’ or ‘frontier’.
  • More than half of the universities from secondary emerging economies improved on or maintained their previous positions.
  • The success of secondary emerging countries in the 2022 rankings is driven by Russia, India and China.

China holds all of the top five slots in the Times Higher Education (THE) Emerging Economies University Rankings 2022. And out of a record 698 universities from 50 countries and regions listed, the region has secured 97 of the places in the rankings. Peking University has moved into pole position from 2021.

The rankings rate universities on a number of performance indicators, with institutions assessed based on their teaching, research, citations, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

They include institutions in countries or regions classified by the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE Group on a scale of development from ‘advanced emerging’ to ‘secondary emerging’ to ‘frontier’.

The same assessment criteria are used to compile THE’s World University Rankings. However, the emerging economy rankings use different weightings to reflect development priorities.

This year, 104 universities make their debut, with the rankings showing strength in secondary emerging countries such as China, India and Russia.

a chart showing the emerging economy
Peking University overtakes Tsinghua University to secure the top position for 2022. Image: Times Higher Education

Secondary emerging market strength

More than half of the universities from secondary emerging economies improved on or maintained their previous positions.

Alongside China, India, too, has a strong showing in the rankings, with 71 of its universities ranked, including nine for the first time in 2022. Four Indian universities have made their mark in the top 100 this year, including the Indian Institute of Science, which secured a top-20 position for the seventh consecutive year. The biggest climb has been made by Saveetha University, which had previously sat in the 501+ band to reach number 166 on the list this year.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the skills gap in India?

According to our Future of Jobs 2018 report, more than one-half of India’s workforce will need to be re-skilled by 2022 to meet the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

With the world’s largest youth population and more than half of the population of working age, skills development is critical for India to sustain inclusive growth and development.

In late 2018, the World Economic Forum, in collaboration with India’s oil and skills development minister as well as the head of business consulting company Infosys, launched a Task Force for Closing the Skills Gap in India.

The task force brings together leaders from business, government, civil society and the education and training sectors to help future-proof India’s education and training systems. Find out more about our Closing the Skills Gap 2020 initiative.

Another secondary emerging market with a strong representation is Russia. Of the 48 universities that ranked last year from Russia, 26 have improved or maintained their positions in 2022. Lomonosov Moscow State University is listed at number six, while Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology has climbed to 10th position, doubling Russia’s representation in the top 10 this year.

In a statement about this year’s THE Emerging Economies Rankings, Phil Baty, chief knowledge officer at THE, said: “It is clear countries and regions from secondary emerging economies are still leading the way. Mainland China’s universities continue to dominate this year’s top positions off the back of continued targeted investment in its higher education system, a trend also seen in THE’s World University Rankings where they are now consistently challenging the world’s ‘elite’ institutions.”

“After what has been an extremely challenging 18 months for many, I’m confident universities from emerging economies have the strength and quality to adapt to a new hybrid way of teaching and learning.”

Advanced-emerging and frontier markets

It is a different story for many in the advanced-emerging and frontier markets.

Some 223 advanced-emerging countries and regions make the rankings this year, however, half of them have lost positions and only 12% have seen an improvement. Meanwhile, more than half of the 66 universities included from frontier countries and regions have lost ground.

Globally, the gap between education and jobs is widening, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution has made it imperative that education adapts. Furthermore, COVID-19 has exposed the many inadequacies of education systems around the world. The World Economic Forum’s project Education 4.0 aims to prepare the next generation for a transition in education. Education 4.0 is part of the Forum’s Centre for the New Economy and Society Platform, which aims to provide better education, skills and jobs to one billion people by 2030.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

FROM THE FIELD: Watering the parched farmland of São Tomé and Príncipe

In New Zealand it takes less than a day to start a business

We need better alignment between climate and trade. Here’s a roadmap

Here’s why human-robot collaboration is the future of manufacturing

EU voters not interested in the European Parliament elections. What’s behind this European Titanic?

German heavy artillery against Brussels and Paris

‘A trusted voice’ for social justice: Guterres celebrates 100 years of the International Labour Organization

Climate change as determinant of health: the 21st Century challenge

South Sudan: UN calls for end to inter-communal clashes, attacks against aid workers

4 ways industry can make supply chains more sustainable

Coronavirus: here’s what you need to know about face masks

The EU and Japan trade deal celebrates second anniversary by further strengthening ties

World’s 1.8 billion youth must ‘have a say in the future of the planet’

EU Elections: new rules to prevent breaches of data used to influence elections

Chart of the day: These countries have the largest carbon footprints

‘Immense’ needs of migrants making perilous journey between Yemen and Horn of Africa prompts $45 million UN migration agency appeal

Emerging technology: 10 years of top tech trends and how they’ve changed the world

Bulgaria: MEPs call for EU values to be fully and unconditionally respected

One million facing food shortages, nutrition crisis after Mozambique cyclones: UNICEF

EU industry: Commission takes action to improve synergies between civil, defence and space industries

5 Ways Companies Can Progress More Women into Leadership Roles

Only one in five countries has a healthcare strategy to deal with climate change

Team Europe contributes €500 million to COVAX initiative to provide one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for low and middle income countries

President Juncker temporarily transfers portfolio responsibilities following departure of two Members of the European Commission

In the age of the tourism backlash, we need ‘destination stewards’

Catalonia secessionist leader takes Flemish ‘cover’; Spain risks more jingoist violence

Tomorrow’s UK general election: Will Tories win majority to shoot an abrupt Brexit or a hung parliament will prolong January’s exit to 2050?

On European immigration: Europe’s Missing Citizens

The gender gap in science and technology, in numbers

Syria: ‘Deplorable’ violence in Idlib against civilians, humanitarian workers must ‘stop immediately’: UN Coordinator

UN rights chief welcomes new text to protect rights of peasants and other rural workers

Trade barriers are slowing plastic-pollution action. Here’s how to fix it

COVID-19: EU institutions take action to procure life-saving medical equipment

Toni Morrison: 10 quotes you should know

Preparing the future today: World Health Organisation and young doctors

This Japanese company pays its employees to get a good night’s sleep

Disappearing water in a warming climate: a story in four visuals

COVID-19: Parliament wants more transparent EU vaccine policies

UN chief welcomes announcement by Emir of Qatar to allocate $50 million to support Syrian refugees, displaced persons

Tackling the Gender Gap in Medicine Requires Tackling the Gender Gap in Burnout

Why COVID-19 makes a compelling case for the wider integration of blockchain

State aid: Commission approves €133 million Portuguese liquidity support to SATA airline; opens investigation into other public support measures

Renewed pressures on Berlin to adopt growth policies

Fight against climate change and poverty will fail without overhaul of global financial system, says major UN report

How responsible businesses can step forward to fight coronavirus

Thomas Cook bankruptcy: Better consumer and employee protection needed

COVID-19: Peoples’ response and myths -did we learn anything?

Eurozone examines the prospect of issuing debt paper jointly

Facts, not fear, will stop COVID-19 – so how should we talk about it?

It’s a frenzied clash between moderates and no-deal Brexiteers

Commission welcomes the adoption of €373 billion Cohesion policy legislative package 2021-2027

Amazon: our green is turning to ashes

TTIP: why it is worth not to pull the covers over your head?

UN standing with Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique as Southern Africa death toll from deadly cyclone mounts

EU-China Leaders’ meeting: Delivering results by standing firm on EU interests and values

‘Break the cycle’ of disaster-response-recovery, urges top UN official, as death toll mounts from Cyclone Idai

COVID-19 is still causing parental burnout – do you know the symptoms?

Mental Health in the COVID-19 era

Why feeding the planet doesn’t have to mean sacrificing our forests

€1.4 million from European Globalisation Adjustment Fund to support dismissed workers in automotive sector in Spain

More Stings?

Filed Under: China, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: