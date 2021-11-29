You are here: Home / Business / Is working from home harming women’s careers?

Is working from home harming women’s careers?

November 29, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Kayleigh Bateman, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • As a result of working from home, 51% of women are less optimistic about their career prospects than they were pre-pandemic, according to a survey.
  • Difficulties accessing childcare and COVID-19 disruptions to schooling mean many women continue to work from home while men return to the office.
  • Women could be overlooked for career advancements by missing out on the spontaneity of office conversations.

As workers around the world return to the office, women still working from home may find their careers begin to stall, according to Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann.

Speaking at an event for women in finance hosted by Financial News, she said virtual working methods such as video conferencing cannot replicate spontaneous office conversations that contribute to recognition and career developments.

“Virtual platforms are way better than they were even five years ago. But the extemporaneous, spontaneity – those are hard to replicate in a virtual setting.”

According to Mann, difficulties accessing childcare and COVID-19 disruptions to schooling mean that many women continue to work from home while men return to the office.

“There is the potential for two tracks. There’s the people who are on the virtual track and people who are on a physical track. And I do worry that we will see those two tracks develop, and we will pretty much know who’s going to be on which track, unfortunately,” she said.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about the gender gap?

The World Economic Forum has been measuring gender gaps since 2006 in the annual Global Gender Gap Report.

The Global Gender Gap Report tracks progress towards closing gender gaps on a national level. To turn these insights into concrete action and national progress, we have developed the Closing the Gender Gap Accelerators model for public private collaboration.

These accelerators have been convened in ten countries across three regions. Accelerators are established in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, and Panama in partnership with the InterAmerican Development Bank in Latin America and the Caribbean, Egypt and Jordan in the Middle East and North Africa, and Kazakhstan in Central Asia.

All Country Accelerators, along with Knowledge Partner countries demonstrating global leadership in closing gender gaps, are part of a wider ecosystem, the Global Learning Network, that facilitates exchange of insights and experiences through the Forum’s platform.

In 2019 Egypt became the first country in the Middle East and Africa to launch a Closing the Gender Gap Accelerator. While more women than men are now enrolled in university, women represent only a little over a third of professional and technical workers in Egypt. Women who are in the workforce are also less likely to be paid the same as their male colleagues for equivalent work or to reach senior management roles.

In these countries CEOs and ministers are working together in a three-year time frame on policies that help to further close the economic gender gaps in their countries. This includes extended parental leave, subsidized childcare and removing unconscious bias in recruitment, retention and promotion practices.

If you are a business in one of the Closing the Gender Gap Accelerator countries you can join the local membership base.

If you are a business or government in a country where we currently do not have a Closing the Gender Gap Accelerator you can reach out to us to explore opportunities for setting one up.

But for some women in the UK, working from home is actually having the opposite effect now that the pressure of homeschooling has eased.

More that half of respondents to a BBC survey said they felt “working from home would help them progress at work”, because “childcare and caring duties had become less of a hindrance” to full-time roles.

Furthermore, 65% of managers believe that working from home helps women advance their careers.

What’s the international view?

The global Women @ Work survey by Deloitte last year found that 51% of women are now less optimistic about their career prospects than before the pandemic. Surveying 5,000 working women across 10 countries, the report aimed to investigate the impact COVID-19 has had on gender equality in the workplace.

Nearly seven out of 10 women whose daily routines have changed as a result of COVID-19 believe their career progression will slow down as a result, a separate study by Deloitte, “Understanding the pandemic’s impact on working women,” found. Almost a third of women said they now feel they work in an “on-demand” environment and are concerned their careers will suffer if they are not always available.

Meanwhile, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) found that during lockdown UK mothers were spending less time on paid work, but more time on household responsibilities compared to fathers.

a chart showing that mothers balancing work and family life in lockdown were found to be spending more time looking after children than fathers
Mothers balancing work and family life in lockdown were found to be spending more time looking after children than fathers. Image: Institute for Fiscal Studies

How can we ensure equal opportunities for women?

Workplaces need to prioritize the issue of women working from home, to ensure they don’t miss out on any opportunities being offered, Michele Parmelee, Global Deputy CEO and Chief People & Purpose Officer, said in Deloitte’s Women @ Work report last year.

“Our survey respondents are clear about what needs to be done to reverse the pandemic’s disproportionate effects on working women,” she said in a statement about the report.

“As organizations look to rebuild their workplaces, those that prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion in their policies and culture, and provide tangible support for the women in their workforces will be more resilient against future disruptions. Additionally, they will lay the groundwork needed to propel women and gender equity forward in the workplace.”

Former Australian prime minister, Julia Gillard, voiced her concerns about women being left out of crucial conversations in an article she co-wrote for Harvard Business Review last year.

“If going to the office becomes a status symbol, at least among knowledge workers, our concern is that men will be gifted more exclusive or privileged access to it than women,” said Gillard, Herminia Ibarra, Professor of Organizational Behaviour at London Business School, and Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, Chief Innovation Officer at ManpowerGroup.

Leaders in the workplace have just two choices to make: “To actively shape the outcome or to just see what happens, with all the attendant risks of unacceptable results and increased likelihood of business failure. Acting now to secure the prize of a more productive, engaged, loyal, and diverse workforce has to be worth the effort.”

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Youth and Participation: are the people rising up in Spain?  

MEPs call for EU Magnitsky Act to impose sanctions on human rights abusers

18th EU Eco-Innovation Forum in Barcelona shows the way for Europe’s new Environmental policy

What is the Internet of Things?

Healthcare workers’ safety: a forgotten necessity

This is what happened to CO2 emissions in the EU last year

Forget about growth without a level playing field for all SMEs

Successful third issuance of EU SURE bonds by the European Commission

Art has the power to change the world, says this renowned Iranian muralist

Global climate change: consequences for human health in Brazilian cities

Eurozone in trouble after Nicosia’s ‘no’

4 myths about manufacturing in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Digital Economy and Society Index 2021: overall progress in digital transition but need for new EU-wide efforts

COVID-19 is an unmissable chance to put people and the planet first

The gateway to carbon pricing? Air pollution policy

A Sting Exclusive: Young people are right about climate change; it’s time to listen

Security Council: UN welcomes efforts to de-escalate crisis in northeast Syria

3 ways to stop COVID-19 from drying up start-up talent pools

Security Council calls for dialogue in Haiti

Belgium: keep up reforms to increase employment and productivity growth

The right approach to addressing overcapacity problem from a Chinese perspective

MEPs push for high ambitions at the COP25 in Madrid

Commission steps up fight against money laundering and terrorist financing

Science is everybody’s party: 6 ways to support diversity and inclusion in STEM

Barcelona’s ‘superblocks’ could save lives and cut pollution, says report

3 hard-won lessons from a decade of negative cleantech returns

The Juncker Plan at work: bringing investment back on track in Europe

UN mourns death of former Secretary-General Kofi Annan, ‘a guiding force for good’

Industrial products: Lifting the last impediments in the EU single market

Youth Forum welcomes positive ruling on non-EU student visas

COVID19 Pandemic: The Mental Health of Colored Chicks

Wash your hands, but keep your mind clean

20th EU-China Summit in Beijing, 16/07/2018

What is an immunity passport and could it work?

How cloud technology is helping migrants stay safe during the pandemic

Here’s why human-robot collaboration is the future of manufacturing

Parliament mobilised to channel EU funds to those affected by Coronavirus pandemic

How water scarcity triggers the refugee crisis – and what tech can do to solve it

Do you dare to go to China?

Back to the Basics: Primary Healthcare

Harmonised Unemployment Rates (HURs), OECD – Updated: February 2020

China is adding a London-sized electric bus fleet every five weeks

How Africa’s women can drive the 4IR forward

Lockdown is the world’s biggest psychological experiment – and we will pay the price

Latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) briefing from the World Health Organisation – key takeaways

The big challenge of leadership and entrepreneurship in Europe

SRHR Response to HIV Global epidemic, what’s next?

Youth Forum welcomes European Commission proposal to speed up financing for youth employment

5 key themes for reforming the EU, as elections loom

Mergers: Commission approves the acquisition of Flybe by Connect Airways, subject to conditions

A comprehensive strategy for Eurozone’s long term growth gains momentum

The ‘abuse of food relief in Yemen’ must end now

Should we be worried about third-hand smoke?

To what extent can renewable energy empower women in rural communities?

Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson: who forced the two ‘brave’ Brexiteers to quit?

Most leaders are missing this crucial character trait

End ‘political opportunism’ that’s letting hate speech flourish, urges top UN genocide official

Friday’s Daily Brief: human rights in Sudan, sombre anniversaries for Rwanda and Nigeria, and fears of ‘chaos’ in Libya

Brexit talks started with a London handicap and Brussels’ sternness

More Stings?

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: