You are here: Home / EUGlobe / China / COP15 in China: businesses role in protecting biodiversity

COP15 in China: businesses role in protecting biodiversity

November 5, 2021 by 3 Comments
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Zhang Bowen, Deputy Secretary-General, SEE Foundation

  • As part one of the UN’s COP15 biodiversity summit ends in China, we look at what’s been achieved so far.
  • Although progress has been made towards finalising the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework more action is needed.
  • All eyes will be on China next year for COP15 part two as pressure mounts on businesses to play their part in protecting biodiversity.

This summer, a family of wild Asian elephants in Yunnan Province of China left their original habitat and ventured 500 kilometres north towards the provincial capital Kunming. This event illustrates the severity of the crisis the biosphere is facing. For some, it is an irony that wildlife is even more eager than the world leaders to gather in Kunming to talk about biodiversity conservation.

The Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) COP15 will draw on its 196 parties to negotiate and settle the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) which will guide the pathway from now until 2030 and reinforce the 2050 vision. Although some progress has been achieved, the severe loss of ecosystem services and the trajectory of 1 million species extinction have not been fully stemmed. According to GBO-5, none of the 20 Aichi targets have been fully met.

The already twice delayed Kunming CBD COP15 meeting is split into two phases: October 2021 and April/May 2022. The real negotiations around the GBF will only be concluded in-person in 2022. In September this year, multiple events bolstered anticipations leading up to the major global gathering. At the recently concluded IUCN World Conservation Congress in Marseille, over 1,500 government and civil society members called for a post-pandemic nature-based recovery. The CBD NGO Parallel Forum, held on 27-28 September this year, highlighted the non-state actors’ contributions to biodiversity including foundations, indigenous communities and transborder initiatives. https://www.youtube.com/embed/yJo__jw4674?enablejsapi=1&wmode=transparent

It is the GBF that will guide humanity to make a new deal for nature, and launch an all-of-society effort for a transformative change. After 18 months of gruelling negotiations and extensive consultancy, GBF’s first draft has been formalized, and it’s been widely praised for its improvements by the CBD parties during the OEWG-3.1, including among other things recognition on the role of business in co-leading the transformation towards an equitable, nature-positive net zero future.

All in all, there are four goals, 10 milestones, 21 action targets and 38 headline indicators. One significant change is that a fourth goal has been raised to explicitly state the requirement for financial and other means of implementation by 2050. Furthermore, a financial gap of $700 billion per year is requested to be closed by 2030. But unlike climate change’s well below 2C goal, there is not yet a refined and easy to communicate statement for biodiversity conservation. GBF’s goals, milestones and targets are so discrete and entangled with wide-ranging economic and social issues – it poses great challenges for implementation.

While a timely finalization of GBF is crucial to avoid failure – like the world performing poorly towards the Aichi targets – philanthropists, responsible businesses and national initiatives can spearhead the transformative change the world needs.

Business and NGO collaboration for nature

To encourage the private sector to play their part, the first draft nailed a clause in Target 15: “All businesses assess and report on their dependencies and impacts on biodiversity, … progressively reduce negative impacts, by at least half and increase positive impacts”. If this requirement is enforced as such, it will require the business sector to internalize their negative externalities against nature and ecosystems. Similarly, the Taskforce on the Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) has triggered more than 30 financial institutions to strengthen reporting on biodiversity. These enhanced disclosure and assessment initiatives should result in an uptake of nature-friendly practices and mainstream the concept of biodiversity in business sectors. Nature

What is the World Economic Forum doing about nature?

Biodiversity loss and climate change are occurring at unprecedented rates, threatening humanity’s very survival. Nature is in crisis, but there is hope. Investing in nature can not only increase our resilience to socioeconomic and environmental shocks, but it can help societies thrive.

There is strong recognition within the Forum that the future must be net-zero and nature-positive. The Nature Action Agenda initiative, within the Platform for Accelerating Nature-based Solutions, is an inclusive, multistakeholder movement catalysing economic action to halt biodiversity loss by 2030.

Dynamic and flourishing natural ecosystems are the foundation for human wellbeing and prosperity. The Future of Nature and Business report found that nature-positive transitions in key sectors are good for the economy and could generate up to $10.1 trillion in annual business value and create 395 million jobs by 2030.

To support these transitions, the Platform for Accelerating Nature-based Solutions has convened a community of Champions for Nature promoting the sustainable management of the planet for the good of the economy and society. The Nature Action Agenda also recently launched the 100 Million Farmers initiative, which will drive the transition of the food and agriculture system towards a regenerative model, as well as the BiodiverCities by 2030 initiative to create an urban development model that is in harmony with nature.

Get in touch if you would like to collaborate on these efforts or join one of our communities.

But there are great gaps and inadequacies in biodiversity awareness, assessment and planning techniques and implementation capacities among business. “So far 37 companies in the Greater China region have set climate targets and there are not yet any companies who have signed up to develop and implement science-based targets for nature.” To address these issues and provide an enabling environment, NGOs and business sectors need to work collectively.

For instance, Business for Nature, a global coalition, have mobilized over 1,000 companies worldwide to sign up to the call to action “Nature is Everyone’s Business” ​urging governments to adopt policies now to reverse nature loss in this decade. The Global Joint Initiative on the Partnership of Biodiversity and Finance (PBF) – recently launched by 13 institutions and 32 banks, investors and NGOs – supports joint efforts between financing and biodiversity. Since forward looking business also need tools and solutions to get started, Society of Entrepreneurs & Ecology works with partners like IUCN and The Capitals Coalition, to translate and facilitate the adoption of Guidelines for Planning and Monitoring Biodiversity Performance, and Natural Capital Protocol. These tools will support Chinese businesses to assess their impacts on biodiversity and make the green transition in due cause.

China’s role and hopes for the next 10 years

China is experienced at hosting UN environment conferences – the UNCCD COP13 was held in Erdos, Inner Mongolia, China in 2017. Despite China’s current COVID-19 restrictions, the organizational team is determined to make CBD COP15 a success. But the real success will reside on the negotiation table, where China can exert great influence.

As the world’s second largest economy, China possesses four of the world’s 36 biodiversity hotspots, and is considered one of the planet’s most “biologically wealthy” countries. China champions the use of “Nature-based Solutions” in tackling both climate and biodiversity crises.

The Chinese government is committed to working with all parties and stakeholders to deliver a truly transformative Global Biodiversity Framework. We need to generate change across all sectors of society to create ecological civilization an and a nature-positive economy.—Liu Ning, Executive Committee, CBD COP15

China’s domestic conservation policies, such as its Ecological Redline and its achievements – about a quarter of land is covered by the red line by the end of 2020 – provide an opportunity for China to lead by example. It’s approaching the global biodiversity governance with the view that the GBF should strike a balance between ambition and reality. As the largest developing country, China supports other developing countries to the best of its ability under the framework of South-South Cooperation.

Historically, China has been an earnest contributor to the Paris Agreement in 2015, but it may need a forceful commitment as strong as the 2060 carbon neutral target announced last year to signal to the world its intent and ambition.

One day before the release of the most alarming Assessment Report 6 on climate change by IPCC on 9 Aug, the Asian elephant family finally returned to their habitat, safe and sound. Maybe one day humans can live in harmony with nature, but to achieve that we must take action now.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Rising number of young people excluded from jobs, education and training

Employment: Commission proposes €1.6 million from Globalisation Adjustment Fund to help 400 workers made redundant in Carrefour Belgique

3 things to know about India’s space programme

UN condemns ‘cowardly’ attack on Libya’s national oil corporation headquarters

5 lessons from Africa on how drones could transform medical supply chains

Poland: Constitutional Tribunal is illegitimate, unfit to interpret constitution

Sweden is a top performer on well-being. Here’s why

Abandonment or Humanization? A medical reflection on palliative care

EU climate law: MEPs want to increase emission reductions target to 60% by 2030

Successful third issuance of EU SURE bonds by the European Commission

As Syria conflict enters ninth year, humanitarian crisis ‘far from over’, Security Council hears

Go early, go hard and keep it simple: how Senegal is staying ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic

Colourism: How skin-tone bias affects racial equality at work

Living in a pandemic: what are the effects of COVID-19 on the mental health of the youth?

8 things we need to do to tackle humanitarian crises in 2019

10 months were not enough for the EU to save the environment but 2 days are

Juncker Investment Plan for Europe welcomed by European Youth Forum

“Access denied”: the Greek health system under pressure

A third of humanity could be on the move if climate change isn’t curbed, scientists say

6 young leaders who are improving the state of the world on International Youth Day

South Sudan: UN calls for end to inter-communal clashes, attacks against aid workers

Veteran public official from Portugal elected to lead UN migration agency

Telecommunications and Internet: A Jungle with no principles?

Consumer protection: Commission revises EU rules on product safety and consumer credit

‘Great cause of concern’ UN chief tells Security Council, surveying ‘bleak’ state of civilian protection

As people return to work, here’s how we can make commuting more inclusive and sustainable

Prisoner executions in Belarus ‘simply unacceptable’, says UN rights body

Defence Industry: the Commission kick-starts the European Defence Fund with €1.2 billion and awards 26 new industrial cooperation projects for more than €158 million

Fifth-generation cyberattacks are here. How can the IT industry adapt?

Ηealth’s foundation is falling apart: what can we do about it?

Three trends shaping the future of mobility in 2020

Migration and asylum: EU funds to promote integration and protect borders

Here’s how to make ‘value-based healthcare’ a reality

Universal Health Coverage will ‘drive progress’ on 2030 Development Agenda

Role of the healthcare professionals in achieving the 2030 agenda, as the final countdown begins

European Commission secures EU access to Remdesivir for treatment of COVID-19

Ebola in DR Congo: conflict zones could constitute ‘hiding places’ for the deadly virus – WHO chief

European Commission welcomes the endorsement of the new €79.5 billion NDICI-Global Europe instrument to support EU’s external action

Violent disorder is on the rise. Is inequality to blame?

ISIS fighters fleeing Mosul for Syria can topple Assad. Why did the US now decide to uproot them from Iraq?

How Africa’s women can drive the 4IR forward

State aid: Commission approves €525.3 million German aid in favour of airline Condor in context of coronavirus outbreak

We need to protect 30% of the planet by 2030. This is how we can do it

Parliament declares the European Union an ‘‘LGBTIQ Freedom Zone’’

How to tell reality from a deepfake?

Seaweed, enzymes and compostable cups: Can ‘Big Food’ take on plastic and win?

Coronavirus: EU guidance for a safe return to the workplace

Eurozone: Avoiding a new Greek accident

Commission Statement on BioNTech-Pfizer top-up for Quarter 2 deliveries

Millions more migrant workers, means countries lose ‘most productive part’ of workforce

VP McGuinness on women’s rights: “Not an option, but a duty”

5 ways to break down the barriers for women to access leadership roles

Three steps to clean up electric vehicle supply chains

Just 24% of news sources are women. Here’s why that’s a problem

‘Still time’ to stop a ‘bloody battle’ for Libya’s capital, insists Guterres

UN chief underscores value of cooperation with Southeast Asian countries

The world wide web is 30. Here are 8 things you should know about it

What cybersecurity professionals can learn from triathletes

Devastating storms like Hurricane Florence ‘unusual this far north’: UN weather agency

‘Beyond reasonable doubt’, international court convicts notorious DR Congo rebel leader of war crimes

More Stings?

Filed Under: China, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: