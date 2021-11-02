You are here: Home / European Union News / Speech by President von der Leyen at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow

Speech by President von der Leyen at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow

November 2, 2021 by 1 Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Dear President, fellow leaders,

I know all of us in this room want to be on the right side of history. 

This is why I call on all of us 

to do what is necessary 

for keeping the limit of 1,5° C warming within reach. 

This is our opportunity to write history

More than that, it is our duty.

Europe will spare no effort to become the first climate neutral continent

But at this COP, 

we all must speed up our race to net zero

First, we have to give strong commitments to reduce emissions by 2030; 

Net zero by 2050 is good, but not enough. 

We need real action during this decade.

Second, 

we need to agree on a robust framework of rules

for example to make global carbon markets a reality. 

And point number 3: 

we must mobilize climate finance

for supporting vulnerable countries 

to adapt and leapfrog to clean growth. 

The EU will fully contribute 

to achieve our global goals on adaptation.

With close to 27 billion dollar in 2020, 

Team Europe is already the largest provider of climate finance.

Almost half of our finance is for adaptation or for both adaptation and mitigation

We have pledged an additional 5 billion dollars up to 2027 from the EU budget

And we will double our funding for biodiversity, 

especially in vulnerable countries.  

Fellow leaders, 

ladies and gentlemen, 

the eyes of the world are on us. 

This Glasgow COP is a moment of truth for the global community

We must make it a success. 

We owe this to our children!

Dear President, fellow leaders,

I know all of us in this room want to be on the right side of history. 

This is why I call on all of us 

to do what is necessary 

for keeping the limit of 1,5° C warming within reach. 

This is our opportunity to write history

More than that, it is our duty.

Europe will spare no effort to become the first climate neutral continent

But at this COP, 

we all must speed up our race to net zero

First, we have to give strong commitments to reduce emissions by 2030; 

Net zero by 2050 is good, but not enough. 

We need real action during this decade.

Second, 

we need to agree on a robust framework of rules

for example to make global carbon markets a reality. 

And point number 3: 

we must mobilize climate finance

for supporting vulnerable countries 

to adapt and leapfrog to clean growth. 

The EU will fully contribute 

to achieve our global goals on adaptation.

With close to 27 billion dollar in 2020, 

Team Europe is already the largest provider of climate finance.

Almost half of our finance is for adaptation or for both adaptation and mitigation

We have pledged an additional 5 billion dollars up to 2027 from the EU budget

And we will double our funding for biodiversity, 

especially in vulnerable countries.  

Fellow leaders, 

ladies and gentlemen, 

the eyes of the world are on us. 

This Glasgow COP is a moment of truth for the global community

We must make it a success. 

We owe this to our children!

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

These rules could save humanity from the threat of rogue AI

3 trends that will transform the energy industry

Commission opens infringement procedures against 12 Member States for not transposing EU rules banning unfair trading practices

COVID-19 practices are constantly changing – this app helps emergency doctors cope

Sustainable Infrastructure and Connectivity in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI): a stimulating China-EU dialogue at European Business Summit 2018

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into proposed acquisition of Metallo by Aurubis

Sweden is fighting loneliness by housing older and younger generations together

Eurozone slowly but surely builds its Banking Union

Coronavirus (COVID-19): truth and myth on personal risk perception

2021 Rule of Law: EU report shows positive developments in Member States but also points to serious concerns

Can we understand how the universe was formed? A young scientist explains

‘Address root causes’ of instability in Mali through ‘aid and support’ urges UN chief

Mental health and social isolation: how do have an active participation in self-care?

Eurozone economy desperately needs internally driven growth

This German supermarket’s shelves are filled with food other stores won’t sell

European Health Emergency preparedness and Response Authority (HERA): Getting ready for future health emergencies

Ideology is the enemy of growth

Gender gap in medicine: from when, why and until when?

EU to spend €6 billion on youth employment and training futile schemes

London, Berlin, Paris to fight over EU budget

REACT-EU: additional support of €47.5 billion agreed to address impact of COVID-19

Is Europe ready to cooperate with the rest of the world? Can Germany change its selfish policies?

COP21 Breaking News_07 December: “The world is expecting more from you than half-measures”, UN Secretary General Bank Ki-moon cries out from Paris

Why our future relies on more inclusive and transparent innovation

EU-wide rules for safety of drones approved by European Parliament

How banks should prepare for robots going rogue

Why gin made from peas helps the environment

Coronavirus: Commission steps up research funding with €120 million for 11 new projects to tackle the virus and its variants

Digital Single Market: New EU rules for online subscription services

Tourism offers much to the EU gets a little

‘Immense’ needs of migrants making perilous journey between Yemen and Horn of Africa prompts $45 million UN migration agency appeal

Teen activist Greta Thunberg arrives in New York by boat, putting ‘climate crisis’ in spotlight

External action: more funds for human rights, development and climate change

Worth going ‘extra mile’ for a new Syrian constitution, UN envoy urges

Researchers say drinking coffee regularly is good for you. This is how

EU boosts sustainable cocoa production in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana and Cameroon

Coronavirus emergency: here’s what we know so far

Europe’s forests are booming. Here’s why.

EU Health: MEPs call for a future-proof EU pharmaceutical policy

‘Habitual residence’ rules deprive EU workers from social benefits

South Korea once recycled 2% of its food waste. Now it recycles 95%

Trump asked Merkel to pay NATO arrears and cut down exports ignoring the EU

4 ways leaders are driving innovation in the public sector and revolutionising governance

India’s mega-rich are on the rise

How do we really feel about women leaders?

UN Human Rights Council resolution on youth and human rights: a step forward for youth rights

This UK footballer just won free school meals for kids in the summer holidays

Handwashing is not just for coronavirus – how good hygiene could help reduce antibiotic use

These 5 industries can drive digital financial inclusion

Commission presents EU-Vietnam trade and investment agreements for signature and conclusion

Agreement reached on screening of foreign direct investment for EU security

Rich economies not a promise of education equality, new report finds

Brexit update: Leave campaign leads race but undecided voters will determine the outcome of the EU referendum

‘Green economy’ pioneer Pavan Sukhdev wins 2020 Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement

Forest fires: Commission adds planes to rescEU fleet to prepare for summer

The Chinese retail revolution is heading west

Higher education becoming again a privilege of the wealthy?

Trade war or not New York bankers will have it their way

South Eurozone urgently needs fairer distribution of taxation burden

Protests, violence in Haiti prompts international call for ‘realistic and lasting solutions’ to crisis

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: