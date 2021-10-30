You are here: Home / European Union News / Mental health of youth and Pandemic: a sick future

Mental health of youth and Pandemic: a sick future

October 30, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Maria Carolina Sawadi Guizilini and Ms. Maria Victória Lima Waquim is a medical student, courses the 5th semester of medicine school at Unicesumar, Brazil. They are affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

The first death by COVID-19 in Brazil was declared on March 17, 2020, since then the number of losses has been rising and recently, the country reached the mark of 500,000 deaths by COVID-19,1 a fact that almost all segments of society deeply regretted. Unfortunately, unlike what was propagated at the beginning of the pandemic, many lives were lost at an early age by the new corona virus. Young Brazilians had to face the most varied issues in the pandemic, as problems of locomotion, difficulties to keep attending academic environments, financial problems, difficulties of being vaccinated in the country, and mainly, the fear of acquiring a deadly disease and transmitting this disease to their loved ones, problems that have profoundly affect the mental health of this population.

In this context of future uncertainly, many research point out that this pandemic brought with it an epidemic of mental disorders among young people. According to a recent survey with 45,161,000 people in Brazil, sadness and depression had a prevalence of 40.4%, and 52.6% of the respondents reported being frequently anxious or nervous due to the conditions intrinsic to the pandemic. Among the demographic groups analyzed in the research, individuals aged between 18 and 29 years were the most affected by the listed problems.2 Young people are more psychic vulnerable to mental comorbidities because there are many professional, academic, and personal life changes that take part during the youth. In addition, young age and low experience combined to the lack of future perspectives are factors that aggravate this fragility, which was accentuated with the pandemic. In Brazil, suicide is the 3rd leading cause of death among people between 15 and 29 years.3 During the pandemic, when individuals are more exposed to triggers for mental health problems, it’s extremely necessary to resume the concepts of health proposed by the WHO, where health is not only the absence of disease, but a complete state of mental and social physical well-being,4 and thus seek ways to maintain the integrity of the mental health of these individuals, aiming to avoid an epidemic of mental disorders among young people.

It is undeniable that new generations are an important part of the society, they are the basis of the age pyramid and the future of the country, and if young people are mentally ill, the future gets sick with them. The consequences of the coronavirus pandemic will not end with the eradication of the disease, and mental health problems are one of these consequences that will have long-term effects. It’s necessary to take care of the population’s mental health, especially of young people, so that in a near future they can act to build a fairer, more democratic and healthier society.

References

  1. Ministry of Health of Brazil. Coronavírus Brasil – Painel Coronavírus [internet]. 2021 [cited June 24, 2021]. Available from https://covid.saude.gov.br/
  2. Barros MBA, Lima MG, Malta DC, Szwarcwald CL, Azevedo RCS, Romero D, et al. Relato de tristeza, depressão, nervosismo, ansiedade e problemas de sono na população adulta brasileira durante a pandemia de COVID-19. Epidemiologia e Serviços de Saúde. 2020; 29(4). Available from https://www.scielosp.org/article/ress/2020.v29n4/ e2020427/
  3. Secretaria de Saúde do Estado da Bahia. OMS alerta: Suicídio é a 3 a causa de morte de jovens brasileiros entre 15 e 29 anos [internet]. 2020 [cited June 24, 2021]. Available from http://www.saude.ba.gov.br/ 2020/09/10/oms-alerta-suicidio-e-a-3a-causa-de-morte-de-jovens- brasileiros-entre-15-e-29-anos/
  4. Ministry of Health of Brazil. Saúde Brasil. O que significa ter saúde? Muito além da ausência de doenças, é preciso considerar o bem-estar físico, mental e social [internet]. 2020 [cited June 24, 2021]. Available from https://saudebrasil.saude.gov.br/eu-quero-me-exercitar-mais/o-que- significa-ter-saude

About the author

Maria Carolina Sawadi Guizilini is a medical student and courses the 5th semester of medicine school at Unicesumar, local coordinator of IFMSA- Unicesumar. She is developing research about health of pregnant and postpartum women and is part of the board of the Academic League of Medical Semiology of Maringá.

Maria Victória Lima Waquim is a medical student, courses the 5th semester of medicine school at Unicesumar, Brazil and is a local coordinator of IFMSA-Unicesumar. She is a member of the academic league of mental health (LASMUC) and is developing a research about metabolic programming in adolescence.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

International tourism arrivals hit record high in 2017, UN agency reports

The sustainable fashion revolution is well underway. These 5 trends prove it

Here’s how to prepare South-East Asia’s young people for the future

3 trends that will transform the energy industry

FROM THE FIELD: Enslaved Guatemalan indigenous women wait for reparations

5 lessons for the future success of virtual and augmented reality

Colombia offers nationality rights to Venezuelan children born there: UN hails ‘very important step’

ECB will be the catalyst of Eurozone’s reunification

The Sting’s Team

The Bank of China at European Business Summit 2015

Hatred ‘a threat to everyone’, urges Guterres calling for global effort to end xenophobia and ‘loathsome rhetoric’

Antitrust: Commission fines investment banks € 371 million for participating in a European Governments Bonds trading cartel

Britain offers more money for an orderly Brexit but the Irish question resurges

Around 260,000 children in DR Congo’s Kasai region suffering severe acute malnutrition

5 things you might not know about Leonardo da Vinci

Brexit: UK business fear of a no-deal scenario preparing for the worst

Europeans are living beyond Earth’s means

Human traffickers in Libya are posing as UN staff, says Refugee Agency

States with power and influence to end suffering of Yemenis must take action ‘immediately’ – UN rights chief

The ECB tells Berlin that a Germanic Eurozone is unacceptable and doesn’t work

This is where teachers are paid the most

Why Italy will not follow the Greek road; Eurozone to change or unravel

These are the countries where most adults still don’t have a smartphone

Stepping up legal action: Commission urges 19 Member States to implement EU digital and media laws

Global leaders must take responsibility for cybersecurity. Here’s why – and how

The results of Finland’s basic income experiment are in. Is it working?

Seize the opportunities of digital technology to improve well-being but also address the risks

Restoring government control across Central African Republic is ‘key’ to lasting peace, stability – UN envoy

“Health and environment first of all”, EU says with forced optimism after 7th round of TTIP talks

My unlimited China

The EU Parliament endorses tax on financial transactions

Will the European Court of Justice change data privacy laws to tackle terrorism?

EU to spend €135.5 billion in 2014 or 6.5% less than this year

EU supports recovery and resilience in Nigeria with additional €50 million

European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission decides to register ‘Ban Fossil Fuel Advertising and Sponsorships’ initiative

Some progress made towards security in Mali, but still a long way to go, Security Council hears

EU-US Privacy Shield data exchange deal: US must comply by 1 September, say MEPs

Contact the Sting

Data exchanges: Strengthening Europol cooperation with non-EU countries

FROM THE FIELD: A UN peacekeepers-eye view of DR Congo

Brain Drain: Follow your dreams, wherever they might take you

EU Trust Fund Bêkou for the Central African Republic extended until 2020

How to ensure vaccine equity, build trust and strength global health systems

IMF: Sorry Greece, Ireland, Portugal we were wrong!

Financial stability: Commission adopts final one-year extension of the transitional regime for capital requirements for non-EU central counterparties (CCPs)

OECD sees global growth moderating as uncertainties intensify

UN chief welcomes South Sudan’s Unity government, lauds parties for ‘significant achievement’

Coronavirus containment is the key, as infections tick up: Tedros

No hard drivers in sight to remodel the stagnating affairs of the EU

Far more needed to ‘confront the world’s climate emergency’, UN chief tells ASEAN Summit

UN chief calls for ‘increased commitment’ to resolution on 10th anniversary of Georgia conflict

A revolution, an ecosystem, an ocean: 5G is just the beginning

EU Top Jobs summit ended with no agreement: welcome to Europe’s quicksand!

Libya: $202 million needed to bring life-saving aid to half a million people hit by humanitarian crisis

UN rights experts ‘gravely’ concerned at spike in civilian casualties in north-west Myanmar following internet shutdown

Scientists have created the world’s ‘first psychopath AI’

Why cybersecurity should be standard due diligence for investors

Fighting trafficking in human beings: new strategy to prevent trafficking, break criminal business models, protect and empower victims

This app lets you order leftovers to help fight food waste

We need to deep clean the oceans. Here’s how to pay for it

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News, Health Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: