European Youth Event 2021 kicks off

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

On 8 and 9 October, 3,000 to 4,000 young people will gather in Strasbourg and online to exchange ideas and contribute to discussions on Europe’s future.

Under the motto “The future is ours”, the European Youth Event (EYE) 2021 will feature dozens of activities, debates, and workshops, as well as sports events, artistic performances and concerts.

On Friday 8 October and Saturday 9 October, the European Parliament’s building and the EYE village in Strasbourg will take centre stage. Between 3,000 and 4,000 participants are expected to attend in person, with an option for others to follow the event remotely on the EYE 2021 platform.

More info on the two- day event, including details on debates and guest speakers, is available here.

Taking part, how to follow

Events will be accessible via the event platform, where you can also find the online and on-site programmes.

If you are a journalist and want to attend the European Youth Event, you will need to get EP media accreditation or be in possession of an inter-institutional media badge.

In view of the public health situation, precautionary measures will be applied during the event.