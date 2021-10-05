You are here: Home / European Union News / Opening of plenary session: debate on Pandora Papers added

Opening of plenary session: debate on Pandora Papers added

October 5, 2021 by Leave a Comment
Vice-President Metsola opened the 4-7 October session in Strasbourg © European Union 2021 – EP

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Vice-President Metsola opened the 4-7 October session in Strasbourg.

Changes to the agenda

The revised final draft agenda has been approved by the Conference of Presidents by written procedure.

Wednesday

Council and Commission statements on the Pandora Papers – implications on the efforts to combat money laundering, tax evasion and avoidance have been added at 15.00. There will be a vote on the resolution at the next part-session.

Thursday

The debate on the Commission statement on Increased efforts to fight money laundering is postponed to the October II part-session. As a consequence, the 15.00 – 16.00 debate slot is cancelled.

Requests by committees to start negotiations with Council and Commission

Decisions by committees to enter into inter-institutional negotiations (Rule 72) are published on the plenary website.

If no request for a vote in Parliament on the decision to enter into negotiations is made by Tuesday 12.00 midnight, the committees may start negotiations.

Information on the extraordinary remote participation procedure is available here.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

How supply chain transparency can help businesses make the right calls

Here’s how drone delivery will change the face of global logistics

The global economy is woefully unprepared for biological threats. This is what we need to do

Sexuality and ageing: challenges of achieving sexual rights in people with HIV

The world wide web is 30. Here are 8 things you should know about it

MEPs adopt revised rules for road haulage operations in another EU country

New committees begin their work

Why collective action is the key to saving our forests

We need to deep clean the oceans. Here’s how to pay for it

Technology and public healthcare: the basis to fight COVID-19

6 things to know about coronavirus today, 1 April

Here’s why leaders need to care about mental health

Haitian Foreign Minister calls for development reboot to close ‘striking gap’ between promises and action on ending poverty

OECD presents analysis showing significant impact of proposed international tax reforms

UN condemns attack on Ebola treatment centre in DR Congo which left doctor dead, two others injured

New Zealand Prime Minister opens door to 4-day working week

Five things everybody needs to know about the future of Journalism

Merkel’s triumph will make Berlin more unbending

‘A trusted voice’ for social justice: Guterres celebrates 100 years of the International Labour Organization

Can ocean health lead to wealth? Our latest House on Fire podcast tackles blue finance

‘Everything is still to be agreed’: informal talks between Parliament and Council on Rule of law conditionality continue

EU-Russia relations: the beginning of a warmer winter?

Investing in new energy infrastructure: Green light for EU grants worth nearly €1 billion

Feel no shame, change the game

European Semester Spring Package: Recommendations for a coordinated response to the coronavirus pandemic

Schools in Florida now have to teach mental and emotional health

Women and sustainable finance: fuel for the engine of COVID recovery

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on mental health

Hackers are causing blackouts. It’s time to boost our cyber resilience

Multiculturalism, social diversity and tolerance

Commission statement on the vaccine export authorisation scheme

EU27 leaders unite on Brexit Guidelines ahead of “tough negotiations” with Theresa May

Teaming up to decarbonize real estate: This is how cities can achieve net-zero

UN launches new project to address link between terrorism, arms and crime

Is a uniform CO2 emission linked car taxation possible in the EU?

Member States’ compliance with EU law in 2019: more work needed

Trump’s Pandemic Failure: A Missed Opportunity

This woman solved one of the biggest problems facing green energy

The completion of the European Banking Union attracts billions of new capital for Eurozone banks

India’s 1.3 billion residents start 21-day lockdown – Today’s coronavirus updates

Vaccination campaigns are wars against fake news

How to make your business thrive by doing good

As we switch to cleaner energy, there are three dangers we must not overlook

New UN report on families in a changing world puts ‘women’s rights at their core’

Horse meat runs faster than authorities…

Threats from mammoth banks and Brussels fuel May’s poll rates

Coronavirus Global Response: European Union organises a humanitarian air bridge to Côte d’Ivoire

UN member states express their will to tackle global migration but specific actions are still missing

Why ignoring women is costing financial services money

Green Deal: Coal and other carbon-intensive regions and the Commission launch the European Just Transition Platform

Dramatic funding shortages a ‘severe catastrophe’ for people of Gaza: UN Coordinator

Emotional control and introspectivity in times of pandemic

Lagarde’s metamorphoses, not a laughing matter

Medical students, climate change and health: an unorthodox combination

Data Protection Regulation one year on: 73% of Europeans have heard of at least one of their rights

Banning caged farming in the EU: Hearing on the European Citizens’ Initiative

How to make later life happy, healthy and meaningful

FROM THE FIELD: Urban Mexico moves toward better livelihoods, cleaner cities

What is the UN General Assembly and what does it do?

“We need to accelerate our negotiation on the China-EU Investment Treaty”, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang highlights from the 21st EU-China summit in Brussels

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s