Opening of plenary session: debate on Pandora Papers added

Changes to the agenda

The revised final draft agenda has been approved by the Conference of Presidents by written procedure.

Wednesday

Council and Commission statements on the Pandora Papers – implications on the efforts to combat money laundering, tax evasion and avoidance have been added at 15.00. There will be a vote on the resolution at the next part-session.

Thursday

The debate on the Commission statement on Increased efforts to fight money laundering is postponed to the October II part-session. As a consequence, the 15.00 – 16.00 debate slot is cancelled.

Requests by committees to start negotiations with Council and Commission

Decisions by committees to enter into inter-institutional negotiations (Rule 72) are published on the plenary website.

If no request for a vote in Parliament on the decision to enter into negotiations is made by Tuesday 12.00 midnight, the committees may start negotiations.

Information on the extraordinary remote participation procedure is available here.