You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Future healthcare professionals: the roadmap to global progress and sustainability

Future healthcare professionals: the roadmap to global progress and sustainability

October 3, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Yashas BP, a 20 years old, a 2nd Year medical student at Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences from Karnataka, India. He is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Be the change you wish to see in the world”

— Mahatma Gandhi

There has been a considerable change over the past few years. Society is changing, but there is also a change in the environment we live in; global temperatures are rising, antibiotics are fizzling, inequalities in income levels are increasing, and healthcare costs

are rapidly escalating.

In 2015, the United Nations adopted Sustainable Development Goals containing seventeen goals covering a range of sustainability issues for the world, such as ending poverty, hunger, provision of healthcare and education, battling climate change, etc. Health has a central place in the third goal of the 2030 Agenda: ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all ages.

The facilitation of healthcare services alone cannot help reach health-related sustainable goals. Some health issues in the environment need a joint effort between the local, national and international federations; Other issues vitalize public awareness (Health literacy) of preventable diseases and illnesses. The provision of primary healthcare, hence accomplishing the Sustainable Development goals, is hindered by various problems. The small portion allocated to the primary healthcare sector has exacerbated the underfunding of healthcare facilities. It threatens the development of infrastructure, including the capacity for disease prevention and health promotion. There is a shortage and uneven distribution of healthcare workforce and long-standing absenteeism in low- and middle-income countries leading to poverty. According to the WHO Regional Office for Europe, there is limited evidence regarding health literacy.

To overcome these issues to achieve the 2030 Agenda, the government and healthcare professionals must work together. The government must carry out programs that focus on the constructive retention of the health workforce in rural areas regarding direct healthcare services.

There should be an update in the curriculum for future healthcare professionals regarding pre-service training; skills in delivering clinical services. Local and national-level multi-sectoral actions should together address health factors by applying best-buy interventions. The national-level intervention of controlling taxes and controlled tobacco marketing can be synergized with the local-level law enforcement of smoke-free public places.

To achieve the 2030 Agenda of the United Nations, healthcare workers must engage with communities and other sectors to take action on the social considerations as an integral part of their daily routine. They must utilize their roles within and outside the healthcare system to promote health equity. They should work as advocates at all levels to address the inequities at the national and global level by accommodating health in all policies approach.

The workforce should be trained in providing integrated and community-based healthcare by focusing on disease surveillance and prevention. A clear roadmap to align technology and the workers is critical. Nurses and General Physicians can be trained with the basic skill set that enables them to perform select live-saving procedures, recognize acute conditions in time, and make referrals to relevant specialists. There is a gender disparity in the health employment and medical education system. Pro-active steps must be taken to create a balanced healthcare workforce. Developing new care models, gender-balanced workforce, Rebalancing healthcare tasks, and Harnessing technology are ways that healthcare professionals will contribute to the Agenda 2030.

About the author

Yashas BP is a 20 years old, 2nd Year medical student at Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences from Karnataka, India. He is an active member of the Medical Student’s Association of India (MSAI). He enjoys learning about different topics and whose resolve is to help improve his country’s medical education. He is Infatuated with Oncology, forensic medicine, microbiology, and doctor-patient relationships. He shares interests in Public Health, believing in promoting more accessible and better public health systems for all populations.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Where do health literacy and health policy meet?

Tips for investor engagement in emerging markets

European Youth Forum on Summit on Jobs and Growth

How 3 MENA business leaders are building resilient companies post-COVID-19

Data protection: European Commission launches the process towards adoption of the adequacy decision for the Republic of Korea

How Kolkata is tackling its air pollution with public transportation

State aid: the Commission authorises the regulatory mechanism for the storage of natural gas in France

Inequality triggered protests across Latin America. Here’s how the youth can help

New Zealand can improve well-being through better policymaking and reforms to housing and migration policy

World Economic Forum CEO Climate Leaders call for continued action toward net-zero emissions

Putting a price on carbon will help New York state achieve a clean energy future

JADE Spring Conference 2018 is on its way: Young entrepreneurs gather in Brussels to shape Europe

NextGenerationEU: European Commission disburses €4 billion in pre-financing to Greece

China’s 13th Five Year Plan and the opportunities for Europe

Black History Month: What is it and why do we need it?

Mobile technology saving lives: How simple technological solutions can improve our health care system

How storytelling can be a force for social change

Children in crisis-torn eastern Ukraine ‘too terrified to learn’ amid spike in attacks on schools

Autonomous vehicles could clog city centres: a lesson from Boston

10 surprising things that rely on artificial intelligence

How data is driving sustainability in food retail

Vulnerable children face ‘dire and dangerous’ situation on Greek island reception centres, UNICEF warns

The EU now has rules that say household appliances must be easier to fix

Global trade after COVID-19: From fixed capital to human capital

ECB’s unconventional monetary measures give first tangible results

Fair transition to digital and green economy: a new social agenda for Europe

This AI trash can is designed to stop you wasting food

3 reasons why Singapore is the smartest city in the world

New seat projections for the next European Parliament EU28

Thursday’s Daily Brief: STIs worldwide, food safety and food prices, updates on Iraq and East Africa

How to keep essential value chains moving during the COVID-19 crisis

Commission welcomes the political agreement on the Common Provisions Regulation for shared management funds

Women in evidence: recognition for coping with COVID-19

Artificial Intelligence: guidelines for military and non-military use

Copyright: European Union , 2017; Source: EC - Audiovisual Service; Photo: Frank Molter

EU hits deadlock on the future of glyphosate a month before deadline

MEPs to vote on overhaul of road transport rules in July

Lessons from the Global Entrepreneurship Index

How technology can help unbanked access e-commerce

6 books to improve your mental and physical health

Fleeing violence, Cameroonian refugee arrivals in Nigeria pass 30,000, reports UN refugee agency

This new programme could hold the key to solving global health challenges

What if big-tech companies became non-profits?

‘Eco-shaming’ is on the rise, but does it work?

UN welcomes ‘record’ Brussels conference pledge of nearly $7 billion to support Syrians

GSMA Mobile 360 – Africa on 16-18 July 2019, in association with The European Sting

EU Member States test their cybersecurity preparedness for free and fair EU elections

Palliative Care: Medicine for the “Moribund”?

EUREKA @ European Business Summit 2014: A European patent system can help European businesses lead industrial research and innovation on a global scale

Insurer CEOs Reveal Marketing Strategies that Communicate the True Value of Insurance Products & Services to the Customer

It’s people, not technology, that will decide the future of work

A new, stronger Asylum Agency for a more consistent asylum policy across the EU

World Retail Congress announces Dubai 2016 Hall of Fame Inductees

COVID-19 and climate change redraw the map of the world’s safest cities

Central Asia: the European Union matches political commitment with further concrete support

Pharmaceuticals spend millions to push TTIP while consumer groups spend peanuts

Reimagining the future of the tax system

UN standing with Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique as Southern Africa death toll from deadly cyclone mounts

Mediterranean and Black Seas: Commission proposes fishing opportunities for 2020

How to save the world’s forests with carbon credits

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s