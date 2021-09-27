You are here: Home / InfoSociety / Technology / The 5 ‘Ts’ of cyber-crisis readiness for every kind of organization

The 5 ‘Ts’ of cyber-crisis readiness for every kind of organization

September 27, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Andrea Bonime-Blanc, Founder and CEO, GEC Risk Advisory & Tomer Saban, CEO, WireX Systems

• Cyber-resilience is a fundamental principle in the face of rising threats to digital security.

• Cyber-crisis preparedness is a crucial part of broader cyber-resilience, no matter how big or small your organization.

• Talent is the most important of the five “Ts” of cyber-crisis preparedness.

In a world of continuous change, challenge and chaos, it is critically important that every organization – from the smallest mom-and-pop business to medium-size nongovernmental organizations (NGO), government agencies and global multinationals – has concrete cyber-crisis readiness plans ready for deployment at any time. Not having this aspect of cyber-resilience in place before the “big” cyber event occurs can become a serious, material or even deadly financial and reputational hit to any entity and its leaders. That has become especially true in this era of multiple cyber and pandemic crises.

As seen in a recent World Economic Forum piece, there are eight essential elements of building a cyber-resilient organization, as illustrated and summarized in the diagram below:

The 8 principles of cyber-resilience
The 8 principles of cyber-resilience Image: A. Bonime-Blanc. Gloom to Boom. Routledge 2020.

In this article, we delve more deeply into the nuts and bolts of one of these elements – crisis readiness – as it applies to cyber-risk and security management. We offer five critical aspects of building effective cyber-crisis readiness, the overarching purpose of which is to build, retain and continuously improve organizational cyber-resilience.

Before we outline the five “Ts” of crisis readiness, let’s get our arms around the meaning of “organizational cyber-resilience”. Here is a definition from a 2020 Swiss Re/GEC Risk Advisory White Paper on this topic:

“Cyber-resilience is an organization’s ability to sustainably maintain, build and deliver intended business outcomes despite adverse cyber-events. Organizational practices to achieve and maintain cyber-resilience must be comprehensive and customized to the whole organization (i.e. including the supply chain). They need to include a formal and properly resourced information security program, team and governance that are effectively integrated with the organization’s risk, crisis, business continuity, and education programs.”

— Maya Bundt & Andrea Bonime-Blanc, GEC Risk Advisory

So, in addition to resources, governance and cross-integration with other programmes within an entity (like risk, business continuity and education), effective cyber-crisis preparedness is an essential part of building and maintaining cyber-resilience.

The five “Ts” of organizational cyber-crisis readiness

While the details and tactics of building organizational cyber-crisis readiness will depend on a lot of factors (size, geography, industry, maturity level, diversification, human capital, purpose, complexity, products, services, etc.), there are clear categories of actions that any entity should take that are customized to that entity and its purpose and portfolio. These are the five “T’s” of cyber-crisis readiness:

1. Talent & planning

The most essential component of cyber resilience (and cyber-crisis readiness specifically) is to have the right people preparing by sitting around the virtual or actual table, rehearsing for actual cyber crises and dealing with them when they come.

A well-formed crisis management team and plan will consist of:

  • Specified individuals, including from the highest level of the organization, and including a liaison to the board or other oversight body
  • A crisis-management team leader and a backup leader as well as alternates to the main core group members
  • Regular meetings of the team (principals and alternates) to compare notes, review, update, revise protocols and engage in scenario exercises
  • A customized crisis-management plan, no matter how simple, with details about the who, what, when, why and how of a crisis
  • A key, high-level team member with knowledge and visibility of the digital and technological footprint of the organization and its information security and business continuity systems, like a chief information security officer or similar

2. Technology & infosec governance

It is critical for an organization to have determined its overall technology and information security (infosec) governance approach – in other words there needs to be a method to the madness of how an organization determines, protects and runs interference on all things digital within its footprint.

This would include connecting the dots and having an overall philosophy determined at the highest levels of the organization (including the board and management) on how to deal with overarching data, infosec and cybersecurity governance, as well as linking crisis management to the following:

  • IT systems support
  • Human resources and travel protocols
  • Data protection and retrieval
  • Accounting and finance systems
  • Legal and regulatory issues, requirements and implications
  • Facilities management

3. Training & communication

An entity – regardless of size – must have some form of cyber-hygiene education plan in place where testing of the system and teaching of staff and third parties about the “do’s and don’ts” is critical and always ongoing.

Training and preparedness need to extend to all corners of the organization from the very top (the board should be informed and trained regularly on the entity’s cyber-resilience) to the latest recruits, and across all disciplines, functions, operations, sub-entities and far-reaching locations. Moreover, crisis-preventing cyber-hygiene training and communications should extend to the supply chain ecosystem of an entity as well, since so much of the cyber-threat matrix enters an entity’s domain through third parties.

4. Technology tools

As the people, governance, training and communications pieces of a cyber-crisis plan take shape, it is critically important that the team and the plan have the right insight into and mapping of all the necessary and desirable technology tools deployed throughout the organization – both in advance of a major cyber-crisis and for purposes of maintaining post-crisis business continuity.

When looking at security tools that should be in place, there are three key concepts to consider: visibility, simplicity and automation.

  • Visibility. As the saying goes: “You can’t protect what you can’t see.”
    It is critical that an organization be able to constantly monitor its cyber environment and quickly move from a bird’s eye view into the specific actions that have happened.
  • Simplicity. We are living in a challenging time where skilled security personnel are in very high demand and entry-level personnel need to use tools that enable them to perform at more experienced analyst levels, especially when there is a serious cyber breach.
  • Automation. It is critical to having an effective incident response plan. With the propagation of so many security tools, it is no wonder that analysts are overwhelmed with more alerts than ever before. Manual tasks and repetitive work should be effortlessly completed with an effective automation program that frees infosec personnel to focus on the real threats and on proactive threat hunting.

5. Triangulation & continuous improvement

Finally, there is a series of important system-wide practices and policies that need to be part of the cyber-crisis readiness approach of every entity that helps to triangulate (identify, mitigate and solve) problems preferably before they happen but often after the fact as well. They include:

  • A robust and agile enterprise risk-management programme that seamlessly incorporates cyber-risk issues
  • A likewise robust auditing and evaluation system – with both internal and external experts – who can deploy, read and interpret information security and related concerns, gaps and problems before they become too large
  • A deliberate and concrete continuous improvement system embedded into the entity where lessons learned from past mistakes are deeply analyzed and utilized to integrate improvements into the risk and security profile of the entity

What is the World Economic Forum doing on cybersecurity

The World Economic Forum’s Centre for Cybersecurity is leading the global response to address systemic cybersecurity challenges and improve digital trust. We are an independent and impartial global platform committed to fostering international dialogues and collaboration on cybersecurity in the public and private sectors. We bridge the gap between cybersecurity experts and decision makers at the highest levels to reinforce the importance of cybersecurity as a key strategic priority. World Economic Forum | Centre for Cybersecurity

Our community has three key priorities:

Strengthening Global Cooperation – to increase global cooperation between public and private stakeholders to foster a collective response to cybercrime and address key security challenges posed by barriers to cooperation.

Understanding Future Networks and Technology – to identify cybersecurity challenges and opportunities posed by new technologies, and accelerate forward-looking solutions.

Building Cyber Resilience – to develop and amplify scalable solutions to accelerate the adoption of best practices and increase cyber resilience.

Initiatives include building a partnership to address the global cyber enforcement gap through improving the efficiency and effectiveness of public-private collaboration in cybercrime investigations; equipping business decision makers and cybersecurity leaders with the tools necessary to govern cyber risks, protect business assets and investments from the impact of cyber-attacks; and enhancing cyber resilience across key industry sectors such as electricity, aviation and oil & gas. We also promote mission aligned initiatives championed by our partner organizations.

The Forum is also a signatory of the Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace which aims to ensure digital peace and security which encourages signatories to protect individuals and infrastructure, to protect intellectual property, to cooperate in defense, and refrain from doing harm.

For more information, please contact us.

We believe that businesses, NGOs, government agencies and other types of organizations will truly benefit from this systematic approach to building a deliberate cyber-crisis-ready approach. In this way, the worst of the downsides of a cyber attack can be mitigated and maybe even thwarted because of the coordinated and seamless approach of the internal team and their external experts, infosec governance, and the technology tools deployed to build sustainable cyber-resilience.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

UN ‘determined to lead by example’ on disability rights: Guterres

Uzbekistan wins its long fight against malaria, as global rates continue to rise

The European Sting @ Mobile World Congress 2014, Creating What’s Next for the World. Can EU Policy follow?

Sri Lanka PM: This is how I will make my country rich by 2025

UK: Crawley group wins European Citizens’ Prize

Why is black plastic packaging so hard to recycle?

These 4 leaders are working to improve integration in Southeast Asia

EU4FairWork: Commission launches campaign to tackle undeclared work

New EU energy labels applicable from 1 March 2021

How to harness the energy of social innovators for an inclusive recovery

Brexit: No deal without marginalizing the hard Tory Eurosceptic MPs

EU Covid-19 Certificate: a European solution for free testing is needed

Outbreak of COVID-19: The third wave and the people

Drinking water: new plans to improve tap water quality and cut plastic litter

A better answer to the ventilator shortage as the pandemic rages on

New Mozambique storm rips off roofs, brings lashing rain as aid response kicks in

The hidden downside to ocean data and how to make it more sustainable

Two rhythms and a sharpened pencil: how art can help us heal and make sense of the world

Parliament supports European Green Deal and pushes for even higher ambitions

The European Union’s Balkan Double Standard

GSMA Reveals Global Partners for MWC21 Barelona

5 ways to be a better humanitarian

Further reforms needed for a stronger and more integrated Europe

Universal access to energy is a major challenge for the Arab world. Here’s why

Commission and Germany’s Presidency of the Council of the EU underline importance of the European Health Data Space

Energy of African youth ‘propelling’ new development era as UN ties bear fruit

Work Together to Build a New Type of International Relations and a Community with a Shared Future for Humanity

Deal agreed to protect consumers against misleading and unfair practices

Security Council urged to help spare Syrians from ‘devastation’

MWC 2016 LIVE: Getty chief says one in four new images from phones

Link between conflict and hunger worldwide, ‘all too persistent and deadly’, says new UN report

How a ‘fourth-sector economic strategy’ can help us build a better future for all

Amidst ‘high political tension’, UN chief appeals to G20 leaders for stronger commitment to climate action, economic cooperation

‘Think beyond farm jobs’ to reach sustainable development, UN agriculture chief advises African youth

UN rights experts call on Russia to release Ukrainian film-maker whose life is in ‘imminent danger’

Use “blockchain” model to cut small firms’ costs and empower citizens, urge MEPs

Antitrust: Commission provides guidance on allowing limited cooperation among businesses, especially for critical hospital medicines during the coronavirus outbreak

Gender Disparity in Medicine: Why and How Do We Close the Gap?

More than 100,000 people have recovered from COVID-19

Why is Merkel’s Germany so liberal with the refugees? Did the last elections change that?

Why cities hold the key to safe, orderly migration

How India will consume in 2030: 10 mega trends

Europe led by Germany seems vulnerable to Trump’s threats

Sustainable finance: Commission welcomes deal on an EU-wide classification system for sustainable investments (Taxonomy)

These are the 4 most likely scenarios for the future of energy

How do we go about improving mental health in the community and reducing suicide rates in the 15-29 age group?

Reception conditions for asylum-seekers agreed between MEPs and Council

Heart attacks and strokes are more common on high pollution days, data shows

Protecting migratory species in a rapidly changing world

China’s New Normal and Its Relevance to the EU

6 ways China and the United States could jumpstart trade reforms

GSMA Announces New Speakers for Mobile 360 Series – MENA, in association with The European Sting

Employers hold too much power over information. Workers must claim their data rights

New citizenship law in India ‘fundamentally discriminatory’: UN human rights office

Quality Education on the table at the European Parliament

The fight for female medical leadership

EU-China relations under investigation?

Thought AIs could never replace human imagination? Think again

Anti-Semitism ‘toxic to democracy’, UN expert warns, calling for better education

Beating cancer: Better protection of workers against cancer-causing chemicals

More Stings?

Filed Under: Technology, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s