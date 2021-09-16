You are here: Home / European Union News / Team Europe: €34 billion disbursed so far to tackle COVID-19 in partner countries

Team Europe: €34 billion disbursed so far to tackle COVID-19 in partner countries

September 16, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020, the EU, EU Member States and European financial institutions, as Team Europe, have disbursed €34 billion in support to partner countries in addressing the pandemic and its consequences, delivering on its promises with concrete results. This disbursement already exceeds by far the initial €20 billion Team Europe support package pledged in spring 2020, which has now increased to €46 billion.

Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, said: ”In spring last year, the world faced an unprecedented crisis. The international community needed to respond together. Team Europe responded by pooling our expertise and resources, drawing on our respective strengths to deliver more targeted support with greater impact. We have also adapted EU programmes to better respond to developing countries’ needs. Team Europe can be proud to have mobilised such a substantial package in just one year to support our partners around the world.”

Team Europe has already mobilised support for over 130 countries. From the overall €46 billion, €34 billion have been disbursed as of April 2021: €1.8 billion on emergency response to humanitarian needs, €6.3 billion on strengthening health, water and sanitation systems, and €25.8 billion on mitigating the social and economic consequences of the pandemic, including job losses and education.

The current state-of-play of disbursements relative to commitments by region as of April 2021 is as follows:

  • Neighbourhood: €10.3 billion out of €13.8 billion
  • Sub-Sahara Africa: €6.7 billion out of €8.1 billion
  • Western Balkans and Turkey: €4.9 billion out of €5.8 billion
  • Asia and the Pacific: €2.7 billion out of €3.2 billion
  • Latin America and the Caribbean: €1.5 billion out of €3.0 billion
  • Africa, Caribbean and Pacific, regional: €445 million out of €658 million
  • Overseas territories and Greenland: €203 million out of €627 million
  • Global programmes: €5.1 billion out of €7.5 billion

In addition to this, Team Europe’s contribution includes guarantees (€2.1 billion out of €3.3 billion).

The EU has also played a leading role in setting up the COVAX Facility, the only global initiative supporting fair distribution of vaccines around the world, with a focus on low- and middle-income countries. As of June 2021, Team Europe’s contribution for the COVAX Facility is over €3 billion.

In terms of disbursements, Team Europe has disbursed 74% of €46 billion committed by April 2021. In January 2021, disbursements reached €26.2 billion, while in April 2021, they were up to €34 billion (+ €7.8 billion).

Background

The ‘Team Europe’ package was launched on 8 April 2020 by President von der Leyen to support EU partner countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences. The financial support initially pledged was for around €20 billion and combined resources from the EU, its Member States, and financial institutions, in particular the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The financial commitments then doubled to €40.5 billion by January 2021. As of April 2021, they had further increased to €46 billion.

This collective global support focuses on 1) emergency response and immediate humanitarian needs; 2) strengthening health, water, sanitation and nutrition systems, and 3) mitigating the social and economic consequences of the pandemic.

For More Information

Visit the Team Europe webpage where you can consult the following press materials:

  • Team Europe external response to COVID-19 (up to 8 April 2021) (Breakdown by geographic region and policy area)
  • EU Institutions external response to COVID-19 (up to 8 April 2021) (Breakdown by country)
  • EU Institutions external response to COVID-19 (Framework)

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

3 reasons why civil society is essential to COVID-19 recovery

More women than ever are working in Hollywood, but men still dominate key roles

‘I don’t like to give up’: veteran UN envoy reveals how two decades of quiet diplomacy gave birth to North Macedonia

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Disability inclusion, minimum wage, and LGBTI rights in Botswana

Busting the myths about coronavirus

Emotional control and introspectivity in times of pandemic

Mental health in primary care: a unique therapeutic project

Millennials (and Gen X) – Here are the steps you should take to secure your financial future

Food safety: Enhancing consumer trust in EU risk assessment and authorisation

Capitalism’s greatest weakness? It confuses price with value

Why city residents should have a say in what their cities look like

If we can build the International Space Station, ‘we can do anything’ – UN Champion for Space

How can impact investors balance the green energy equation?

Infrastructural and system barriers to Universal Health Coverage: get in my patient’s shoes

Renewable energy can get India’s returned rural migrants back to work

ECB to support only banks not Peoples

A Wholesome Health Care for Transgenders: Sex Reassignment Surgery

Inequality triggered protests across Latin America. Here’s how the youth can help

How personalized care can tackle the late-life loneliness epidemic

FROM THE FIELD: Stopping aquatic hitchhikers to safeguard environments at sea

UN refugee agency presses States to aid 49 refugees stranded on Mediterranean

Partnerships key to taking landlocked countries out of poverty: UN Chief

The ‘yellow vests’ undermined Macron in France and the EU

Biodiversity ‘fundamental’ for global food systems, at “heart’ of development – UN agriculture chief

Will the EU reconsider Frontex’s role in light of accusations about violations of migrants’ human rights?

EU Cybersecurity: Commission proposes a Joint Cyber Unit to step up response to large-scale security incidents

These 3 start-ups are bringing cutting-edge tech to forest restoration

Human rights breaches in Nigeria and Burundi

ECB is about to lend trillions to banks

EU to spend €6 billion on youth employment and training futile schemes

Health professionals: the frontline in the fight against the Covid-19

Telemedicine during the pandemic: its benefits and limitations

The EU Diplomacy in North Korea promotes peace or war?

A world first: Women at the helm of every UN Regional Commission

5 unexpected ways bicycles have made the world a better place

Why infrastructure is the only way to fight a COVID-19 recession in the US

“C’est la vie”? French recession and unemployment to linger in Eurozone

What Merkel and Macron are to tell Trump in Davos?

Mobile health technology: Advances, Facilitations and Promotion of Autonomy

‘Power is not given, power is taken’, UN chief tells women activists, urging push-back against status quo

Homicide kills far more people than armed conflict, new UN study shows

Empathy and human connection: how businesses can respond to COVID-19

We need to bin disposable items for good. Here are 5 ways to do it

New legislation on transparency and sustainability of the EU risk assessment model in the food chain

Large parts of the world are growing more fragile. Here are 5 steps to reverse course

The secret to Bangladesh’s economic success? The Sheikh Hasina factor

Europeans are living beyond Earth’s means

Overcoming COVID-19 will require tackling inequality

Deadlock broken, South Sudan on road to ‘sustainable peace’, but international support still key

2nd Global Consultation on Migrant Health 21-23 February 2017 in Sri Lanka

Central American migrants must be protected, urge UN experts

Will ECB win against low inflation by not following Quantitave Easing?

Here’s how we need to change global supply chains after COVID-19

Medicine in the 4th Industrial Revolution: the third entity of the new doctor-patient relationship

Amsterdam is getting a 3D-printed bridge

Guterres censures terrorist attacks in Nigeria, pledges UN ‘solidarity’

Resettlement needs set to rise to 1.4 million people in 2019, UN refugee agency reports

DR Congo: Restore internet services as ‘a matter of urgency’, urges UN expert

European Business Summit 2014 Launch Event: “Energising Industrial Growth”

Coronavirus: UN health agency moves fast to tackle ‘infodemic’; Guterres warns against stigmatization

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s